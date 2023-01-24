Read full article on original website
9 Cases of Illegally Killed ‘Trophy’ Deer and Elk Currently Being Prosecuted
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers have recently investigated several cases involving large, trophy-sized deer and elk that were killed illegally across the state. A “trophy” deer is defined in Utah state code as a buck deer with an outside antler measurement of 24 inches or greater. A “trophy”...
DWR Implements Emergency Deer Feeding
Deep snow has made it difficult for deer to find food in parts of Rich and Summit counties, and recent health checks of big game in those areas has shown below average body fat conditions for the deer. As a result, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is taking a two-pronged approach to help the deer out in those areas:
Little Cities of Hope: Crisis Receiving Centers in Rural Utah
The field of behavioral health is ever evolving to meet the needs of individuals all over the world. Research provided at the national level helps provide funding and resources to populations, communities and individual people who need the most support, and this involves crisis services. Crisis receiving centers have been...
Marriage Celebration Coming in February
Those that are looking to create a marriage that is filled with fulfillment, connection and fun are in luck. A two-night Utah Marriage Celebration event is approaching, with in-person and virtual options. This event begins on Friday, Feb. 10 with an evening of online education from speakers across the nation....
