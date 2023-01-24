Read full article on original website
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Community Gift Giving
The Captain Edgar Dale American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 in El Dorado recently showed their dedication to the local community by delivering Christmas gifts to Veteran residents at three nursing homes in the area. The three homes were LakePoint El Dorado, El Dorado Care and Rehabilitation and Homestead of El Dorado.
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
Drivers call for intersection safety changes; Sedgwick County responds
A press conference will be held at 3 p.m. to address recent traffic incidents at 21st Street and 167th Street West and 79th Street South and Greenwich Road.
KWCH.com
New hospital gives big health care boost to rural Sumner County community
CALDWELL, Kan. (KWCH) - A new hospital in Caldwell is providing a substantial health care boost for the rural community in Sumner County. The new facility marks a new era for rural health care in Caldwell. “I would never dream a facility like this would be here,” Caldwell resident Darren...
Longtime Wichita West High teacher charged with battery of students at new school
He taught math at Wichita West High School from 1998 until just before this school year.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Lady Cat Classic set out to be ahead of the curve with tourney’s creation
30 years ago, then El Dorado athletic director, John Blazek, had an idea, so he went to then girls’ head coach, Fran Martin, and she was all ears. “I wanted to be proactive, never reactive,” Blazek said. “There weren’t a lot of girl tournaments and we really had a lot of success with our boys tournament.”
KAKE TV
Derby High School evacuated after grenade discovered
Derby High School was evacuated late Wednesday afternoon after a grenade was discovered at the school. A Derby school spokesperson said a student reported seeing an image on social media of another student having a grenade at school. An investigation started and the student with the grenade told authorities the device was not live.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Lady Cat Classic starts on Thursday at El Dorado High
The 30th annual Lady Cat Classic kicks off on Thursday with host El Dorado coming off a big win over rival Augusta this past week. Seven of the eight teams participated in last year’s tournament that saw Goddard beat Mill Valley in the championship game, 41-31. Emeree Zars of Mill Valley was picked as the tournament’s MVP. Goddard’s Maycee James was the tournament’s top player.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Too Cute Tuesday
In cooperation with Hickory Hollow Animal Refuge in Leon, a new column under “Too Cute Tuesday” will be published every Tuesday. This article features an animal that is up for adoption by the charity organization. Hickory Hollow Animal Refuge is located at 14297 SW Cole Creek Rd. Started 16 years ago, Hickory Hollow aims to rescue animals and give them a second chance at finding a “furever” home.
Consultant’s report on Wichita police department to be released online soon, city says
Jensen Hughes’ assessment will likely suggest reforms to the department.
Silver Alert canceled for 72-year-old Wichita man
The Wichita Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old Wichita man just before 9 p.m. on Monday. It has since been canceled.
Wichita long-term care home robbed at gunpoint
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people forced their way into a Wichita long-term care home early Wednesday, tied up an employee and stole drugs. At approximately 4:50 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Reflection Living senior nursing facility located in the 600 block of S Maize Court. A 27-year-old employee said […]
KAKE TV
K-96 in the process of getting massive overhaul
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "I think the nice east is okay, but that the interchange is a little dicey." Drivers like Courtney Schnell say highways in Wichita are known to have problems, and always seem to be under construction, but a new project coming to K-96 aims to be proactive instead of reactive.
McPherson County woman killed, family member arrested
Law enforcement officers are calling her death a homicide, and they have made an arrest in the case.
Kellogg crash cleared away, traffic flowing again
1:30 p.m. UPDATE: The crash scene has been cleared away, and traffic is flowing again. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers heading west on Kellogg over the noon hour Wednesday are having to practice patience. Traffic is down to one lane as police work a non-injury crash near Kellogg and Sycamore. Cameras along Kellogg show westbound […]
KWCH.com
Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
ksal.com
Son Accused of Killing Mother
A McPherson County man has been arrested in connection with the death of his mother. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Canton Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead outside her home in Canton. According to the KBI, on Monday at approximately 3:30...
abc17news.com
Kansas prisoner who sued over cancer treatment has died
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being properly treated for cancer has died. Attorneys and the family of John Keith Calvin say he died Wednesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. In a lawsuit filed last month, Calvin says Kansas Department of Corrections officials had not provided proper treatment for his colon cancer. An emergency court filing asking that he be moved to a hospital was denied. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing of John Coates. He always maintained he was innocent and a co-defendant later said Calvin did not kill Coates. Calvin would have been eligible for parole in May.
Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty
Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Missing Wichita man found dead near train tracks
It began around 2:30 p.m. Monday when police were called to the 1800 block of S. Southeast Blvd.
