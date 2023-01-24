ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

How legal marijuana could affect Ohio’s medical dispensaries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s medical marijuana industry has too much pot and not enough patients to consume it. And, as an effort to fully legalize the drug inches closer to making its way onto the November ballot, the already-oversaturated medical marijuana market in the Buckeye State could encounter another problem: cannabis competition. “Since adult-use […]
3 Cannabis Companies To Watch if Ohio Approves Adult-Use Cannabis Sales

Ohio saw a rise of 72.8% this year in medical cannabis sales. Green Thumb Industries and Cresco Labs each have the state maximum of five dispensaries in the state. Curaleaf, with a processing facility in Johnstown, could easily expand on its two dispensaries. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Ohio fishing license

Fishing is a popular pastime in Ohio, and with so many bodies of water to choose from, it's easy to see why. However, before you can cast your line, it's important to make sure that you have a valid fishing license.
Proposal would eliminate one-third of Ohio’s code for rules and regulations

The DeWine administration has proposed eliminating one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code which details rules and regulations for more than 300 state agencies and divisions. The administrative code contains more than 17.4 million words for the agencies and the businesses and organizations that fall under their authority. Lt. Gov. Jon...
Ohio SNAP recipients facing end of emergency allotments

Individuals and families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, will see their monthly benefits go down beginning in March. The program provides stipends to qualifying households to help put food on the table and address food insecurity. Since March of 2020---when the pandemic started, Ohio has been...
Volunteers needed for Lyme Disease vaccine study

This past summer, we were constantly hearing about the rise in ticks in Ohio and the diseases they carry. Of course, Lyme Disease is the most commonly known. To date, the best way to prevent Lyme is by preventing a tick bite. But that could change, and you could be a part of a groundbreaking vaccine.
Fighting for older Ohioans

No matter their age, income or background, everyone deserves to age with dignity and retire safely and securely. From restoring pensions and protecting Social Security from attacks to securing historic measures in the Inflation Reduction Act to ensure that older adults get the best price on high-cost drugs, I’m fighting for older Ohioans.
Ohio Unemployment Rates for December rise in our area

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WLIO) - More people filed for unemployment in the month of December. According to the Ohio Job and Family Services, all of the unemployment rates for December in our area went up. Allen County has the highest rate for West Central Ohio at 3.7% Mercer County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.1%. Auglaize is at 2.4%, Putnam at 2.8%, and Hancock at 2.7%.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
Adoptable dogs in Ohio: Leo

Leo is a pit bull mix who loves to play fetch, and once he runs out of energy he sprawls out ready for cuddles. Leo is a pit bull mix who loves to play fetch, and once he runs out of energy he sprawls out ready for cuddles. Children’s Tylenol...
Rampant ‘good old boys’ corruption is robbing Ohioans blind

The first couple days of the Larry Householder/Matt Borges/FirstEnergy political bribery, billion dollar bailout corruption scandal conjured up stereotypical scenes from a poorly written movie: Fat cat politicians and lobbyists jet-setting on private corporate planes to D.C. to wine and dine at expensive steakhouses with other fat cat corporate executives. I imagine glasses of Scotch […] The post Rampant ‘good old boys’ corruption is robbing Ohioans blind appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Field Reports from Ohio Wildlife Officers

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers. State Wildlife Officers Chad Grote and Antoinette Freet, assigned to Marion and Licking counties, respectively, contacted a group of campers at Delaware Wildlife Area. One member of the group provided a false identity to the officers. It was later discovered that the individual had felony arrest warrants from several counties. The officers arrested the individual and took them to the Marion County Jail.
New calculator gives Ohio parents school choice eligibility information

(The Center Square) – Ohio parents can now use a new eligibility calculator to find out if they qualify for state-based school choice scholarships. Americans for Prosperity Ohio created the calculator as part of a campaign it says will help advance the educational opportunities for all Ohioans. The campaign also includes a series of training events across the state and partnerships with other groups pushing for education reforms. The calculator...
When are Ohio dog license registrations due?

OHIO (WOWK) – The deadline for Ohio dog owners to purchase their pups’ annual licenses is approaching. According to the Athens County Dog Shelter, dog licenses are due by Jan. 31, 2023. The Ohio Revised Code states dogs over 3 months old or have been with their owner for 30 days are required to have […]
