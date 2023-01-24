Read full article on original website
Related
How legal marijuana could affect Ohio’s medical dispensaries
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s medical marijuana industry has too much pot and not enough patients to consume it. And, as an effort to fully legalize the drug inches closer to making its way onto the November ballot, the already-oversaturated medical marijuana market in the Buckeye State could encounter another problem: cannabis competition. “Since adult-use […]
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
Motley Fool
3 Cannabis Companies To Watch if Ohio Approves Adult-Use Cannabis Sales
Ohio saw a rise of 72.8% this year in medical cannabis sales. Green Thumb Industries and Cresco Labs each have the state maximum of five dispensaries in the state. Curaleaf, with a processing facility in Johnstown, could easily expand on its two dispensaries. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Ohio fishing license
Fishing is a popular pastime in Ohio, and with so many bodies of water to choose from, it's easy to see why. However, before you can cast your line, it's important to make sure that you have a valid fishing license.
Just who are these people on SNAP about to see cuts in food stamp help? In Ohio, a lot of workers and families with children
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in March will impact hundreds of thousands of Ohio households of all backgrounds, from older Ohioans and married couples to two-worker households and those with disabilities, according to the latest census estimates. From ahead of the pandemic in 2019 to...
wvxu.org
Proposal would eliminate one-third of Ohio’s code for rules and regulations
The DeWine administration has proposed eliminating one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code which details rules and regulations for more than 300 state agencies and divisions. The administrative code contains more than 17.4 million words for the agencies and the businesses and organizations that fall under their authority. Lt. Gov. Jon...
ideastream.org
Ohio SNAP recipients facing end of emergency allotments
Individuals and families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, will see their monthly benefits go down beginning in March. The program provides stipends to qualifying households to help put food on the table and address food insecurity. Since March of 2020---when the pandemic started, Ohio has been...
Ohio State Highway Patrol increases maximum age requirement
The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Wednesday that the maximum age to apply to the training academy has been increased to 40.
NBC4 Columbus
Volunteers needed for Lyme Disease vaccine study
This past summer, we were constantly hearing about the rise in ticks in Ohio and the diseases they carry. Of course, Lyme Disease is the most commonly known. To date, the best way to prevent Lyme is by preventing a tick bite. But that could change, and you could be a part of a groundbreaking vaccine.
fcnews.org
Fighting for older Ohioans
No matter their age, income or background, everyone deserves to age with dignity and retire safely and securely. From restoring pensions and protecting Social Security from attacks to securing historic measures in the Inflation Reduction Act to ensure that older adults get the best price on high-cost drugs, I’m fighting for older Ohioans.
Fox 19
New photo ID law intended to limit voter fraud may impact Ohio veterans, others
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new Ohio law that will require a government-authorized photo ID to vote in person may make it more difficult, and possibly even prevent some Ohioans from voting. House Bill 458, a bill that modifies voter ID laws and absentee voting, received Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature on...
hometownstations.com
Ohio Unemployment Rates for December rise in our area
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WLIO) - More people filed for unemployment in the month of December. According to the Ohio Job and Family Services, all of the unemployment rates for December in our area went up. Allen County has the highest rate for West Central Ohio at 3.7% Mercer County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.1%. Auglaize is at 2.4%, Putnam at 2.8%, and Hancock at 2.7%.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
NBC4 Columbus
Adoptable dogs in Ohio: Leo
Leo is a pit bull mix who loves to play fetch, and once he runs out of energy he sprawls out ready for cuddles. Leo is a pit bull mix who loves to play fetch, and once he runs out of energy he sprawls out ready for cuddles. Children’s Tylenol...
Rampant ‘good old boys’ corruption is robbing Ohioans blind
The first couple days of the Larry Householder/Matt Borges/FirstEnergy political bribery, billion dollar bailout corruption scandal conjured up stereotypical scenes from a poorly written movie: Fat cat politicians and lobbyists jet-setting on private corporate planes to D.C. to wine and dine at expensive steakhouses with other fat cat corporate executives. I imagine glasses of Scotch […] The post Rampant ‘good old boys’ corruption is robbing Ohioans blind appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
sciotopost.com
Field Reports from Ohio Wildlife Officers
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers. State Wildlife Officers Chad Grote and Antoinette Freet, assigned to Marion and Licking counties, respectively, contacted a group of campers at Delaware Wildlife Area. One member of the group provided a false identity to the officers. It was later discovered that the individual had felony arrest warrants from several counties. The officers arrested the individual and took them to the Marion County Jail.
New calculator gives Ohio parents school choice eligibility information
(The Center Square) – Ohio parents can now use a new eligibility calculator to find out if they qualify for state-based school choice scholarships. Americans for Prosperity Ohio created the calculator as part of a campaign it says will help advance the educational opportunities for all Ohioans. The campaign also includes a series of training events across the state and partnerships with other groups pushing for education reforms. The calculator...
A long Deer Season comes to a close
In a deer season that lasted 135 days, Ohio hunters tagged over 203,300 deer for the 2022-23 season. Of that number 92,000 plus were taken by
Fewer Parents Are Vaccinating Kids, and Ohio Is Dealing with the Fallout
Health officials are worried that a measles outbreak in Columbus could become the norm.
When are Ohio dog license registrations due?
OHIO (WOWK) – The deadline for Ohio dog owners to purchase their pups’ annual licenses is approaching. According to the Athens County Dog Shelter, dog licenses are due by Jan. 31, 2023. The Ohio Revised Code states dogs over 3 months old or have been with their owner for 30 days are required to have […]
Comments / 5