Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Lady Cat Classic set out to be ahead of the curve with tourney’s creation
30 years ago, then El Dorado athletic director, John Blazek, had an idea, so he went to then girls’ head coach, Fran Martin, and she was all ears. “I wanted to be proactive, never reactive,” Blazek said. “There weren’t a lot of girl tournaments and we really had a lot of success with our boys tournament.”
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Andover Central rolls past Trinity Academy in NIT
The Andover Central Jaguar girls’ basketball team is one win away from the finals of the 47th Newton Invitational Tournament with a 55-15 win over Wichita Trinity Academy. “My have girls have sat, they didn’t play a game last week, since the Friday before and they were pretty excited to get back on the floor and get somebody else other than themselves,” Central coach Stana Jefferson said. “Defensively, they did a great job talking. Our best offense is our defense. I have some pretty quick girls that can stay up on the ball. If they can keep using that to our advantage, we can keep getting better.”
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Kaden McDaniel fuels Augusta as Orioles rally again, tops El Dorado in OT
EL DORADO – Augusta’s games of late have followed an identical script:. So, when El Dorado opened the third quarter Tuesday night by extending its eight-point halftime lead to 10, the Orioles refused to panic. At halftime, senior Kaden McDaniel had a simple directive:. Get me the ball.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Augusta, Circle boys’ take home tourney titles
ANTHONY, Kansas—Sometimes, it’s now how you start but how you finish. For the Circle Thunderbirds, they finished with a bang in the 52nd annual Roadrunner Classic as Trevor Cowman scored a jumper with 9.1 seconds to beat Wellington and win the tournament finals on Saturday night. “We got...
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
Wichita basketball player named McDonald’s All-American
The most celebrated postseason high school All-American game, the McDonald's All-American Game, released its roster, and a local basketball player found his name on the list.
Newest featured neighborhood picks name
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Residents in the seventh and newest featured neighborhood in southeast Hutchinson voted on their neighborhood name during a Jan. 24 meeting. Residents selected the name, “The Founders Neighborhood,” recognizing the neighborhood’s history and area where several early civic leaders lived in Hutchinson. The...
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita
Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
KWCH.com
Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
wichitabyeb.com
Sam and Nancy will soon be returning to take over Caesar’s Table
Towards the middle of 2022, the lunch buffet known as Caesar’s Table inside the Meritrust Credit Union Headquarters at 151 N Main St. went under new ownership and management changes. With that, Sam and Nancy Kuns, who had been running the restaurant dating back to their original location at 125 N. Market, left.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Orioles steal Baldwin Invitational in OT
Going to Baldwin every year has been good to the Augusta boys’ basketball team and on Saturday, that success continued. Augusta needed overtime but they knocked off Girard, 55-49 to win the BIT championship for the eighth time. The tournament had six schools participating this season, putting the tournament into a round-robin to find a pool winner who would advance to the championship game.
Updated with video: Man dies in rollover crash after chase with Wichita police
Police said the chase was called off shortly after it started but the driver continued speeding. Police said they were looking for the vehicle in connection to multiple larcenies.
KWCH.com
Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Police said the incident started Thursday morning around Hydraulic and Wassell. Officers spotted a suspect vehicle linked to several larcenies in the area. The officers then witnessed a traffic violation by the vehicle near Washington and Wassell.
KSNT
A round of overnight snow may bring a few slick spots by morning
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties through 9:00am Wednesday morning. Precipitation spreads in as a storm system passes south of the region with the heaviest band of snowfall farther to the south, as well. With the colder temperatures overnight, this does look to be a mostly snow event and we could get a light accumulation around 1″ from near the Turnpike from Emporia to Topeka with slightly higher amounts closer to I-35. As of right now, a general 1-3″ of snow will be possible for the southeastern half of the area, with locally higher amounts possible south and east of I-35.
Wichita’s “Connie the Riveter” celebrates 98th birthday
Wichita is home to the B-29 Superfortress Doc because of its place in aviation history, the men and women who built the World War II military aircraft. One of the original riveters was one of those who volunteered to help restore Doc, and she still volunteers at the B-29 Doc Hangar and Visitor's Center.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Jan. Freya Study Club
Freya Study Club members gathered at the Kansas Oil Museum on Friday, January 20, 2023, to enjoy dessert and an entertaining talk by Warren Martin. Hostesses were Paula Pepperd, Cherrie Kehler, and Deb Wheeler. Tables were decorated with yellow tablecloths and sunflowers to celebrate Kansas Day coming up at the end of the month. Delicious fruit pies were served along with coffee and ice water.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Ca’Mara Callarman
Family is concerned for a young Kansas teenager last seen in early January. Ca’Mara Callarman, 14, was last seen on Jan. 2, 2023, in Derby. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she may be in Topeka. CA’MARA CALLARMAN. Missing from: Derby, Kan. Missing since: Jan. 2, 2023.
Longtime Wichita West High teacher charged with battery of students at new school
He taught math at Wichita West High School from 1998 until just before this school year.
Kellogg crash cleared away, traffic flowing again
1:30 p.m. UPDATE: The crash scene has been cleared away, and traffic is flowing again. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers heading west on Kellogg over the noon hour Wednesday are having to practice patience. Traffic is down to one lane as police work a non-injury crash near Kellogg and Sycamore. Cameras along Kellogg show westbound […]
KAKE TV
Derby High School evacuated after grenade discovered
Derby High School was evacuated late Wednesday afternoon after a grenade was discovered at the school. A Derby school spokesperson said a student reported seeing an image on social media of another student having a grenade at school. An investigation started and the student with the grenade told authorities the device was not live.
