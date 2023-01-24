Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
The first bank in USAmaltaPhiladelphia, PA
Related
sanatogapost.com
Lower Frederick Honors Ralph Walters and His Passion
LOWER FREDERICK PA – Before beginning work Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023) night on its municipal business, members of the Lower Frederick Board of Supervisors and those in its meeting audience set aside time to acknowledge the passing of township resident Ralph G. Walters. Tributes offered by board members and residents described him as a dedicated public servant and ardent advocate of open space.
Hankin Group Prepares for First Phase of Opening New Downingtown Community
The first phase of Hankin Group’s River Station in Downingtown is nearing completion, and like much of Hankin’s developments, it’s focused on community and people, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Located on the site of the former Sonoco Products Co. paper mill, the $80...
sanatogapost.com
Pottsgrove Directors Appoint Business Administrator
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Deborah Klahold (at top), currently the controller, board treasurer, and tax collector for the Tredyffrin/Easttown School District in Wayne, Delaware County, was appointed Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023) as the Pottsgrove School District’s new business administrator in an unanimous vote of the Board of School Directors.
Lancaster Farming
Berks County Buddhist Center Mituo Village Welcomes Neighbors
ALBURTIS, Pa.—It could have ended up another housing development. Instead, a beloved retreat center remains a place of worship and reverence for nature. In 2014, the Philadelphia Amitabha Buddhist Society purchased the 140-acre Camp Mensch Mill and Conference Center in southeast Berks County from the Pennsylvania Southeast Conference (PSEC) of the United Church of Christ (UCC). The church bought the property — including the 40-foot by 60-foot, 3 ½ story gristmill built by Adam and Catherine Mensch 200 years ago — in 1928, acquiring an adjacent 70 acres in 1947. Over the years, many outbuilding and other amenities were added to accommodate summer youth camps, workshops and retreats. As that activity waned, PSEC voted to sell the property to meet budget shortfalls.
knightcrier.org
Senior Ethan McBride sees a future in equality
LANSDALE — The E-pod elevator has been out of order for over a month. To most who traverse our halls, they think nothing of that tiny change on their walk between classes. What is impossible to ignore, though, is the sweeping impact it has on the lives of students like senior Ethan McBride.
buckscountyherald.com
Excitement builds over opening of new martini bar in Doylestown
It’s been several years since a bar and restaurant drew visitors down Printers Alley to wine and dine in the heart of Doylestown Borough. That’s all about to change. Excitement is growing over the impending opening of Frost, a self-described “New York-style bar and exclusive lounge.”. Located...
Willow Grove Park Was Once Region’s Favorite Family Destination
After opening in the mid-1890s, Willow Grove Park and its roster of entertainment and amusements quickly drew hoards of visitors from Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Stacia Friedman covered the draw of this Montgomery County entertainment mecca for Hidden City Philadelphia. The amusement park was started by owners of local...
Six Westgate Mall businesses say they are being forced to vacate ahead of redevelopment
UPDATE: Hawk Music closing for good ahead of Westgate Mall redevelopment. At least six businesses received notice by Westgate Mall’s management to vacate in coming months as part of a major ongoing redevelopment project at the Bethlehem shopping center, according to the businesses. The business owners told lehighvalleylive.com they...
What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in Pennsylvania
One of the more historic spots you'll find in Lancaster County is Strasburg, officially incorporated as a borough in 1816. It was a center for locally-oriented, small-scale industries such as blacksmithing, weaving, and clock-making.
Kennett Square Winery & Vineyard, Near Longwood Gardens, Hits the Market
A Kennett Square vineyard, winery & Airbnb that incorporates new and old design in its architecture has lived many lives, often frequented by historical figures with the likes of British General William Howe and baseball legend Babe Ruth, writes Emma Dooling for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
buckscountyherald.com
Not in our quiet neighborhood! Springfield residents protest farm owner’s plan
More than 50 Springfield residents filled the fire hall Monday to oppose a proposed entertainment venue in a neighborhood that is zoned agricultural. Applicant Brian Pieri, owner of the Pieri Hospitality Group, is requesting a special exception to allow up to 24 private and public events per year on his 26-acre farm on the 2100 block of Route 212.
Great Allentown Fair announces another 2023 headliner
The Great Allentown Fair announced a pair of 2023 headliners Wednesday, the first of three grandstand concert announcements planned for this week. Classic rock powerhouses REO Speedwagon and Styx will kick off this year’s fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The bands have made multiple appearances in the Lehigh Valley region, including co-headlining the fair in 2001, and Styx coming back to the grandstand in 2015 with Def Leppard and Tesla.
5 Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pennsylvania
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in P, and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
Whit
EDITORIAL: A student died — and Rowan said nothing
According to the University of Connecticut, nearly 1,100 suicides will occur on college campuses across the United States in a given year. Unfortunately, Rowan University is not exempt from this staggering statistic. Rowan has experienced several student suicides during the last three years — each one a stark reminder of...
glensidelocal.com
Meet Jeff Chirico: from a 6ABC reporter to a Realtor & Elkins Park advocate
If the name Jeff Chirico sounds familiar, you may be thinking of the former Channel 6 Action News television reporter. You may also be thinking of Jeff Chirico the Realtor, or Jeff Chirico from a 2022 episode of House Hunters. In this case, they’re all the same person. The...
After His Wife Was Diagnosed with Blood Cancer, Malvern Husband Started Racing to Increase Awareness
After his wife was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, Thomas Kramer of Malvern started competing in triathlons to raise awareness of the importance of bone-marrow registration, writes Holly Herman for the Patch. The 56-year-old husband has a clear message when competing in Ironman races: “Never Give Up.”. Kramer...
Actress, Singer, and Yardley Native to Return to Her Home Area for a Major Performance Next Month
The actress and singer is coming back to her home area for a performance. Now a Broadway star, a Bucks County native is returning to her home area for a one-night performance at a well-known theater. Christy Altomare, the star of the Broadway adaption of “Anastasia”, will return to Bucks...
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 14 Years
Relish, a restaurant that was located in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for more than a decade, has officially closed. The eatery served its last customers on Sunday (Jan. 22). It’s food like this we will miss:. As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, “With southern cuisine, live jazz, a...
aroundambler.com
Office building and parking lot near train station in Ambler sold for $12.8 million
The Philadelphia Business Journal reported on January 24th that BET Investments has acquired an office building and parking lot in Ambler for $12.8 million. The office building is located at 100 West Butler Avenue and the parking lot is directly behind the Chase bank across South Maple Street from the office building. Combined the properties are approximately 3.5 acres.
Retro Sandwich Shop Has Statewide Reputation for One, Single Menu Item
Regional signature dishes are common: Chicago deep-dish pizza; New England chowder; New York bagels. But Pennsylvanians excel at so many foods — cheesesteaks, scrapple, soft pretzels — it’s difficult to peg one as best. The Travel Maven may, however, have unearthed a statewide standout menu item from Eve’s Lunch, a Norristown sandwich shop.
Comments / 0