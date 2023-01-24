ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedars, PA

sanatogapost.com

Lower Frederick Honors Ralph Walters and His Passion

LOWER FREDERICK PA – Before beginning work Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023) night on its municipal business, members of the Lower Frederick Board of Supervisors and those in its meeting audience set aside time to acknowledge the passing of township resident Ralph G. Walters. Tributes offered by board members and residents described him as a dedicated public servant and ardent advocate of open space.
FREDERICK, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottsgrove Directors Appoint Business Administrator

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Deborah Klahold (at top), currently the controller, board treasurer, and tax collector for the Tredyffrin/Easttown School District in Wayne, Delaware County, was appointed Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023) as the Pottsgrove School District’s new business administrator in an unanimous vote of the Board of School Directors.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Berks County Buddhist Center Mituo Village Welcomes Neighbors

ALBURTIS, Pa.—It could have ended up another housing development. Instead, a beloved retreat center remains a place of worship and reverence for nature. In 2014, the Philadelphia Amitabha Buddhist Society purchased the 140-acre Camp Mensch Mill and Conference Center in southeast Berks County from the Pennsylvania Southeast Conference (PSEC) of the United Church of Christ (UCC). The church bought the property — including the 40-foot by 60-foot, 3 ½ story gristmill built by Adam and Catherine Mensch 200 years ago — in 1928, acquiring an adjacent 70 acres in 1947. Over the years, many outbuilding and other amenities were added to accommodate summer youth camps, workshops and retreats. As that activity waned, PSEC voted to sell the property to meet budget shortfalls.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
knightcrier.org

Senior Ethan McBride sees a future in equality

LANSDALE — The E-pod elevator has been out of order for over a month. To most who traverse our halls, they think nothing of that tiny change on their walk between classes. What is impossible to ignore, though, is the sweeping impact it has on the lives of students like senior Ethan McBride.
LANSDALE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Excitement builds over opening of new martini bar in Doylestown

It’s been several years since a bar and restaurant drew visitors down Printers Alley to wine and dine in the heart of Doylestown Borough. That’s all about to change. Excitement is growing over the impending opening of Frost, a self-described “New York-style bar and exclusive lounge.”. Located...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Not in our quiet neighborhood! Springfield residents protest farm owner’s plan

More than 50 Springfield residents filled the fire hall Monday to oppose a proposed entertainment venue in a neighborhood that is zoned agricultural. Applicant Brian Pieri, owner of the Pieri Hospitality Group, is requesting a special exception to allow up to 24 private and public events per year on his 26-acre farm on the 2100 block of Route 212.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Great Allentown Fair announces another 2023 headliner

The Great Allentown Fair announced a pair of 2023 headliners Wednesday, the first of three grandstand concert announcements planned for this week. Classic rock powerhouses REO Speedwagon and Styx will kick off this year’s fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The bands have made multiple appearances in the Lehigh Valley region, including co-headlining the fair in 2001, and Styx coming back to the grandstand in 2015 with Def Leppard and Tesla.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Whit

EDITORIAL: A student died — and Rowan said nothing

According to the University of Connecticut, nearly 1,100 suicides will occur on college campuses across the United States in a given year. Unfortunately, Rowan University is not exempt from this staggering statistic. Rowan has experienced several student suicides during the last three years — each one a stark reminder of...
GLASSBORO, NJ
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 14 Years

Relish, a restaurant that was located in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for more than a decade, has officially closed. The eatery served its last customers on Sunday (Jan. 22). It’s food like this we will miss:. As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, “With southern cuisine, live jazz, a...
GETTYSBURG, PA
aroundambler.com

Office building and parking lot near train station in Ambler sold for $12.8 million

The Philadelphia Business Journal reported on January 24th that BET Investments has acquired an office building and parking lot in Ambler for $12.8 million. The office building is located at 100 West Butler Avenue and the parking lot is directly behind the Chase bank across South Maple Street from the office building. Combined the properties are approximately 3.5 acres.
AMBLER, PA

