Carbon Senior Center Welcomes New Director
A joint venture by Carbon and Emery counties in 2018 enabled Robbie Jensen to act as the director for the senior centers in both counties. However, it was announced at the end of 2022 that Jensen would no longer be in this position, prompting the need for a new director in Carbon County.
Emery Hosts Last Chance Invitational
Carbon, Richfield, Grand, South Sevier and Gunnison joined Emery on Saturday for the Last Chance Invitational. Four of the six teams were gearing up for the Region 12 meet, which is coming shortly, making it a huge competition. In the relays, Carbon ended in first in the boys’ 200 medley...
Castle Dale Elementary Finds Top Spellers
Fourth and fifth grade finalists competed for the top speller award at Castle Dale Elementary on Wednesday morning. Eighteen upper-grade contestants spelled for 10 rounds before fifth-grader Austin Leonard was awarded first place. Second and third place winners required a few more rounds in a spell-off to determine the placements....
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETINGS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular monthly meetings of the executive boards of the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments, Southeastern Utah Economic Development District, Southeastern Utah Revolving Loan Fund and Southeastern Community Action Partnership will be held at 11:30 am in the Atrium of the Southeastern. Utah Association...
SCHEDULES OF THE EMERY COUNTY PUBLIC MEETINGS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Emery County Public Meetings will meet on the following dates during the year 2023. The meetings will convene at the Emery County Administrative building, 75 East Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah (unless otherwise stated). Monday, January 9, 2023 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 13, 2023 10:00...
BID ADVERTISEMENT – PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION
Sealed Bid Proposals for Sewer Cleaning #1C-2023 will be received by Price City in the hands of the Public Works Secretary, Public Works Complex Dome A, 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501, until 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 16th, 2023. The principal items of work are approximately 118,400 feet of sewer pipeline cleaning using specialized water flushing and vacuum cleaning equipment. Bidding documents may be examined and obtained at the Price City Public Works Complex, 432 West 600 South; (435-637-5010).
Bill’s Home Furnishings is Not Going Anywhere
Bill’s Home Furnishings, which first opened its doors in Price in 1976, has been a staple in the community for over 45 years. The store, featuring a myriad of pieces to furnish any home, was opened by Bill Knott. In 2020, Knott’s son Darren purchased the store from his father to continue the family legacy.
Anderson Leads Dinos Past Grand
Carbon halted its three-game losing streak on Wednesday night against Grand. After a close first period, the Dinos went to work and outscored the Red Devils 19-9. Up 33-24 at the break, Carbon never let it get close. The Dinos would lead by as much as 16 before knocking off Grand 58-49.
Policy Updates Discussed by Local Board of Health
The Southeast Utah Board of Health meeting was hosted both virtually and at the Green River City offices on Tuesday evening. The meeting began with the welcoming of new board members. First, Mary McGann introduced herself. She is a member of the Grand County Commission who is taking over for...
Secret Samaritan Program Gifts a New Car
The Secret Samaritan Charity Program is taking care of business and surprised another deserving recipient recently. Tommy Scavetta was nominated by his sister Helen Smith, who explained in her nomination letter that Tommy has been through a lot recently. Scavetta relocated to East Carbon to help take care of his...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND BONDS TO BE ISSUED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Utah Local Government Bonding Act, Title 11, Chapter 14, Utah Code Annotated 1953, as amended (the “Act”), that on January 11, 2023, the City Council (the “City Council”) of Wellington City, Carbon County, Utah (the “Issuer”), adopted a resolution (the “Resolution”) in which it authorized the issuance of the Issuer’s Irrigation / Secondary Water Revenue Bonds, in one or more series, in an amount of not more than $750,000 aggregate principal amount (the “Bonds”), to bear interest at a rate or rates not to exceed one percent (1.0%) per annum, to mature in not more than eighteen (18) years from their date or dates, and to be sold at a price not less than 99% percent of the total principal amount thereof, plus accrued interest, if any, thereon. The estimated total cost to the Issuer for the proposed Bonds, if the Bonds are held until the maximum maturity, based on the maximum interest rate above, is approximately $819,836. However, the Issuer anticipates that the Bonds will not be issued in an amount in excess of $484,000 at an interest rate of one percent (1.0%) per annum, to be repaid over fifteen (15) years, in which event the amount to be repaid will be approximately $525,560. Presently, the Issuer has no more than $351,000 in outstanding Bonds secured by a pledge of irrigation / secondary water revenues. The State of Utah Department of Natural Resources, Board of Water Resources has authorized a grant to the Issuer in the amount of up to $1,328,000 for the Project, none of which will need to be repaid. As irrigation / secondary water revenue Bonds, no taxes will be pledged to repay the Bonds.
Generosity Continues for Secret Samaritan Program
The Secret Samaritan Charity Program continues into the new year with its second recipient, Deloris Quintana. Deloris was nominated by her daughter Victoria Quintana, who submitted a letter stating that in early November, Deloris lost her beloved husband. This not only caused heartbreak in their family, but also put them in a financial crunch.
PUBLIC NOTICE – 2023 MEETING SCHEDULES
Notice is hereby given that Orangeville City will hold their official City Council meetings at Orangeville City Hall, 25 North Main, on the second Thursday of each month during the year 2023. Meetings will start promptly at 7:00 p.m. on the following:. January 12 April 13 July 13 October 12.
