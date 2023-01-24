Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
Antelope Valley Press
City starts campaign to curb its graffiti problem
PALMDALE — Graffiti has long been a problem in Palmdale and elsewhere in the Antelope Valley, but it has skyrocketed in recent years. Since 2021, citizen reports of graffiti have increased by more than 200% and code enforcement cases are up by more than 300%, according to a presentation to the City Council, on Jan. 18.
Antelope Valley Press
Man charged with crashing car, truck into estranged wife’s home
LOS ANGELES — A man who allegedly crashed a car and a dump truck into the garage of his estranged wife’s home in South Los Angeles was charged, Wednesday, with criminal threats and five counts of vandalism. Ronald Lee Dunn, 60, surrendered to authorities, Monday, and was being...
Antelope Valley Press
Hit-and-run crash leaves man dead
LANCASTER — A man was killed in a hit-and-run collision, Tuesday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The collision occurred shortly after 9 p.m., near the intersection of 10th Street West and Avenue J-4.
Antelope Valley Press
Man shot to death near AV Medical Center
LANCASTER — A man found on the street with a gunshot wound died, early Monday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies responded to a gunshot victim call at approximately 2:15 a.m., to the 1600 block West Avenue J.
Antelope Valley Press
‘Depraved’ vision of American troops and a public mural
I serve on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission, but these opinions are mine and personal. The commission is advisory, so commissioners enjoy no lofty powers, which is OK by me. Sometimes there is a lot of power in an idea. Art, for instance, visualizes ideas.
Antelope Valley Press
Attorneys: Protect students’ rights
LANCASTER — Attorneys representing Antelope Valley Union High School District students and their parents, as well as Cancel the Contract Antelope Valley, asked that Antelope Valley Union High School District take immediate steps to protect the rights of Black students and students with disabilities, including stopping the use of on-campus detention, referrals to law enforcement and discontinue segregation of students with disabilities, according to a demand letter.
Antelope Valley Press
Refurbishing work on Rosamond business district street begins
ROSAMOND — Work has begun on Diamond Street, Rosamond’s historical business district, on a maintenance and rehabilitation project on the improvements made as part of a revitalization effort, nearly a decade ago. The project will make the improvements easier to maintain and repair past vandalism, Kern County Second...
Antelope Valley Press
City eyes potential hydrogen facility
LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will spend up to approximately $3.27 million to purchase a vacant tax-defaulted parcel at Avenue H-6 and Trevor Avenue and a neighboring estimated 14.13-acre parcel at Avenue H and Division Street. The latter parcel will be purchased from a private seller for land...
Antelope Valley Press
Ex-county official receives probation in bribery case
LOS ANGELES — A former official in Los Angeles County’s real estate division, who was involved in awarding contracts to developers and contractors, was sentenced, Monday, to two years probation for lying to FBI agents and filing a false tax return in an effort to cover up his receipt of bribes.
Antelope Valley Press
AVTA passes 10 million electric miles
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority closed out 2022 with another milestone as the nation’s first and largest all-electric local bus fleet to pass 10 million electric miles, at the end of December. The achievement comes just two years after the transit agency crossed the 4 million...
Antelope Valley Press
Magnitude-4.2 earthquake strikes near Malibu
LOS ANGELES — A magnitude-4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu, early Wednesday morning, giving thousands of residents a rude awakening and prompting Los Angeles emergency management officials to conduct a 470-square- mile survey of the city that turned up no signs of damage or injuries. The quake struck at 2...
Antelope Valley Press
A lesson about value of freedom
LANCASTER — The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit started off strong, on Tuesday, with schoolchildren and veterans visiting the traveling trailer during its six-hour stop at the Lancaster Cemetery. The 48-foot trailer features a movie theater that seats 20 people and has storyboards and monitors that play videos...
Antelope Valley Press
Genesis starts season at Zootastic Invite
The Genesis Gymnastics teams brought home several medals from their first meet of the season at the Zootastic Invitational in Camarillo. In level 3, Nina Rose Dickey took second in the all-around with a 36.6, finishing first on vault, third on bars, fourth on beam and fifth on floor. Emmi Schonig took second in the all-around with 36.425, placing fourth on vault and second on beam and floor. Avery Paulauskas took fourth in the all-around with 35.15, placing third on beam and floor. Charisma Argueta took fifth in the all-around with 34.525, placing third on vault and fourth on floor.
Antelope Valley Press
Royals finish ‘Pink Week’ with a victory
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team finished off its “Pink Week” with a 45-17 victory over Antelope Valley in a Golden League game on Tuesday at Quartz Hill High. The Royals wore pink uniforms and raised money for the City of Hope during the...
Antelope Valley Press
Marauders use strong 2nd half to beat Glendale
GLENDALE — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team picked up a much-needed Western State Conference victory with an 82-61 win over Glendale on Wednesday. The Marauders led just 36-33 at halftime, but their shooting heated up in the second half. AVC outscored Glendale 46-28 in the second half, shooting 70% (19-for-27) and were 7-for-11 in 3-pointers.
Antelope Valley Press
Spirits cruise past Salesian
LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys basketball team had one of its most complete performances of the season on Wednesday night. The Spirits never trailed against visiting Salesian, pulling away for a 75-40 Camino Real League victory at Paraclete High School.
Comments / 0