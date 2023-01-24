Read full article on original website
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Jan. Freya Study Club
Freya Study Club members gathered at the Kansas Oil Museum on Friday, January 20, 2023, to enjoy dessert and an entertaining talk by Warren Martin. Hostesses were Paula Pepperd, Cherrie Kehler, and Deb Wheeler. Tables were decorated with yellow tablecloths and sunflowers to celebrate Kansas Day coming up at the end of the month. Delicious fruit pies were served along with coffee and ice water.
KWCH.com
New hospital gives big health care boost to rural Sumner County community
CALDWELL, Kan. (KWCH) - A new hospital in Caldwell is providing a substantial health care boost for the rural community in Sumner County. The new facility marks a new era for rural health care in Caldwell. “I would never dream a facility like this would be here,” Caldwell resident Darren...
wichitaonthecheap.com
Botanica, the Wichita Garden’s Garage Sale
Botanica the Wichita Garden is cleaning out some of its storage sheds and having a Pop Up Rummage sale Thursday, January 26th, and Friday, January 27th from 10a to 2p (while supplies last). Its FREE to attend. Pop-Up Rummage Sale at Botanica Details:. 10a to 2p. In Lotus Hall. Please...
Wichita’s “Connie the Riveter” celebrates 98th birthday
Wichita is home to the B-29 Superfortress Doc because of its place in aviation history, the men and women who built the World War II military aircraft. One of the original riveters was one of those who volunteered to help restore Doc, and she still volunteers at the B-29 Doc Hangar and Visitor's Center.
Longtime Wichita West High teacher charged with battery of students at new school
He taught math at Wichita West High School from 1998 until just before this school year.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Too Cute Tuesday
In cooperation with Hickory Hollow Animal Refuge in Leon, a new column under “Too Cute Tuesday” will be published every Tuesday. This article features an animal that is up for adoption by the charity organization. Hickory Hollow Animal Refuge is located at 14297 SW Cole Creek Rd. Started 16 years ago, Hickory Hollow aims to rescue animals and give them a second chance at finding a “furever” home.
KAKE TV
K-96 in the process of getting massive overhaul
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "I think the nice east is okay, but that the interchange is a little dicey." Drivers like Courtney Schnell say highways in Wichita are known to have problems, and always seem to be under construction, but a new project coming to K-96 aims to be proactive instead of reactive.
Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty
Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KVOE
Salvation Army Thrift Store asking residents to donate during business hours as theft investigations continue
The Salvation Army of Emporia says it is investigating several thefts at its thrift store, and local leadership is asking residents to change their donation habits for the foreseeable future. The Salvation Army hasn’t specified the time period involved, but it has posted several photos of alleged thefts on the...
Kellogg crash cleared away, traffic flowing again
1:30 p.m. UPDATE: The crash scene has been cleared away, and traffic is flowing again. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers heading west on Kellogg over the noon hour Wednesday are having to practice patience. Traffic is down to one lane as police work a non-injury crash near Kellogg and Sycamore. Cameras along Kellogg show westbound […]
Consultant’s report on Wichita police department to be released online soon, city says
Jensen Hughes’ assessment will likely suggest reforms to the department.
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
Drivers call for intersection safety changes; Sedgwick County responds
A press conference will be held at 3 p.m. to address recent traffic incidents at 21st Street and 167th Street West and 79th Street South and Greenwich Road.
KWCH.com
WPD: Employee tied up, west Wichita long-term care home robbed of medications
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is warning local nursing homes and long-term care facilities to be on alert after a robbery Wednesday morning. Officer Trevor Macy, with the police department, said that around 4:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to an armed robbery call at a long-term care home in the block of 600 S. Maize Court.
kmuw.org
Permits for duplexes in Wichita nearly doubled in 2022. It hasn’t come without concern.
The rising number of duplex developments in Wichita is bringing with it a tension between some neighborhoods and the demand for more affordable housing. The number of building permits issued in Wichita for two-family residential homes nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022, from 410 to 750. Stan Longhofer, director of...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Ca’Mara Callarman
Family is concerned for a young Kansas teenager last seen in early January. Ca’Mara Callarman, 14, was last seen on Jan. 2, 2023, in Derby. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she may be in Topeka. CA’MARA CALLARMAN. Missing from: Derby, Kan. Missing since: Jan. 2, 2023.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Lady Cat Classic starts on Thursday at El Dorado High
The 30th annual Lady Cat Classic kicks off on Thursday with host El Dorado coming off a big win over rival Augusta this past week. Seven of the eight teams participated in last year’s tournament that saw Goddard beat Mill Valley in the championship game, 41-31. Emeree Zars of Mill Valley was picked as the tournament’s MVP. Goddard’s Maycee James was the tournament’s top player.
KWCH.com
Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Lady Cat Classic set out to be ahead of the curve with tourney’s creation
30 years ago, then El Dorado athletic director, John Blazek, had an idea, so he went to then girls’ head coach, Fran Martin, and she was all ears. “I wanted to be proactive, never reactive,” Blazek said. “There weren’t a lot of girl tournaments and we really had a lot of success with our boys tournament.”
Wellington Daily News
Taking a Shot at Shot Show
For the second year in a row, Powder & String Outfitters, Wellington’s local full-service firearm shop, attended the exclusive Shot Show in Las Vegas. Owner Kip Etter was excited to return to Wellington with the newest vendor and product information. With over 100,000 attendees, Shot Show is the largest...
