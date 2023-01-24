ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Lady Dinos Wrestling Sets High Mark

Over the weekend, the Lady Dinos headed to the Mountain View Bruins Tournament in Orem. They had an excellent day, both as a team and individually. Carbon took fourth overall out of 22 teams with many standout performances. Madison Arroyo, Emma Parker and Bailee Christensen all took first place in their respective divisions.
OREM, UT
Sports World Reacts To Shocking College Basketball Moment

Plenty of brazen sports fans have run onto the field or court for attention, but Wednesday night's intrusion has to be a first. During the men's college basketball game between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne, an Uber Eats delivery driver stumbled onto the court. He wandered right near a live play ...
INDIANA STATE
Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released

LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations. Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1. Here's a look ...
TENNESSEE STATE

