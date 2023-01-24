Read full article on original website
Related
UCLA Hoops Stats: Offense Disappears in the Desert
VIDEOThe UCLA men's basketball team has come away from the desert with a split, resulting in its first conference loss of the season. Though the Bruins are still at the top of.
Philadelphia turns green ahead of Eagles NFC Championship Game
"This city is so electric, it's unbelievable. Go birds, we've got to make it, we've got to make it," said Debbie Kemp.
etvnews.com
Lady Dinos Wrestling Sets High Mark
Over the weekend, the Lady Dinos headed to the Mountain View Bruins Tournament in Orem. They had an excellent day, both as a team and individually. Carbon took fourth overall out of 22 teams with many standout performances. Madison Arroyo, Emma Parker and Bailee Christensen all took first place in their respective divisions.
Seiko's Career Night Leads Aztecs Over Aggies
The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Utah State Aggies 85-75 on Wednesday night at Viejas Arena, collecting a third straight win. The Aztecs improved 7-1 in Mountain West Conference play and 16-4 overall.
Sports World Reacts To Shocking College Basketball Moment
Plenty of brazen sports fans have run onto the field or court for attention, but Wednesday night's intrusion has to be a first. During the men's college basketball game between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne, an Uber Eats delivery driver stumbled onto the court. He wandered right near a live play ...
Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released
LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations. Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1. Here's a look ...
Comments / 0