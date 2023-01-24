Read full article on original website
Martha Sturtevant Kristian
2d ago
MTA is way too powerful and the state of MA enables it. Just look at the vote they bought this year with the millionaires tax so they can fill their pockets while driving tax paying businesses and citizens out of the state. Now we are replacing those tax paying citizens with migrants.
WBUR
'Ambitious and attainable': Mass. school officials defend new school accountability plan
School superintendents from across the state filled the seats at Tuesday's meeting of the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to voice support for a proposed new student accountability plan unveiled by the state department of education in a special meeting earlier this month. The significant turnout by school...
Antelope Valley Press
Attorneys: Protect students’ rights
LANCASTER — Attorneys representing Antelope Valley Union High School District students and their parents, as well as Cancel the Contract Antelope Valley, asked that Antelope Valley Union High School District take immediate steps to protect the rights of Black students and students with disabilities, including stopping the use of on-campus detention, referrals to law enforcement and discontinue segregation of students with disabilities, according to a demand letter.
Bill would make school lunch permanently free in Massachusetts
BOSTON - A new push is underway to keep meals served at Massachusetts public schools free permanently. The State House News Service reports that a show of support is planned on Beacon Hill Thursday for legislation that "would allow every Massachusetts student to receive free breakfast or lunch in school without providing income or other eligibility information."Last July, former Gov. Charlie Baker and the Legislature extended the free school meals provision for another year amid the COVID pandemic. Supporters of the move say Massachusetts is one of just five states that still offers the benefit even though federal waivers for free...
School closings and delays for Massachusetts for Tuesday, Jan. 24
NOTE: School closings and early releases for Wednesday, Jan. 25, can be found here. Continued snowfall and cleanup has prompted some Massachusetts school districts to announce closures or delays for Tuesday, Jan. 24. Below is the list of public schools that have announced closures or delays for Monday. This list...
Mass. employers to disclose salary ranges if pay range transparency bill approved
Job applicants in Massachusetts may gain better insights into their potential salary prospects under newly filed legislation on Beacon Hill. Employers with 15 or more workers would be required to share estimated salary ranges on job postings and advertisements, should a bill filed by state Reps. Josh Cutler and Brandy Fluker Oakley move forward in this new legislation session. Employers would also need to disclose pay ranges when offering promotions or transfers to new positions.
I-Team: Wage theft in Massachusetts is widespread in some industries
BOSTON - It's an illegal practice that costs workers a fair wage for a fair day's work. Union officials call wage theft an epidemic, with employers in some industries not paying workers what they are legally owed. And the people most affected are the most vulnerable among us. Andre Rossetti came to the U.S. more than 20 years ago and began painting. He says he loves the job but was not always paid for the work he did. Telling the I-Team, he would sometimes work more than 55 hours a week but would not be paid overtime or time and...
wamc.org
Bill filed in Massachusetts legislature to increase bottle deposits to 10 cents, expand to more beverage containers
Among the thousands of bills filed in the Massachusetts Legislature by last Friday’s deadline to be acted upon in this session is an update to the container deposit law, better known as the “bottle bill.”. This new legislation would increase the deposit from five to 10 cents and...
Massachusetts’ Fair Share Amendment’s effect remains uncertain (Editorial)
Advocates called it the Fair Share Amendment, which was the official name of Question 1 on the 2022 Massachusetts election ballot. Others called it the “Millionaires’ Tax.” By either name, Question 1 was the only suggested tax increase on any 2022 ballot in the nation. Passed by...
Antelope Valley Press
City starts campaign to curb its graffiti problem
PALMDALE — Graffiti has long been a problem in Palmdale and elsewhere in the Antelope Valley, but it has skyrocketed in recent years. Since 2021, citizen reports of graffiti have increased by more than 200% and code enforcement cases are up by more than 300%, according to a presentation to the City Council, on Jan. 18.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023
Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
Why Massachusetts Residents Might Never Need Chronically Delayed REAL ID
You may have heard the deadline to get your REAL ID has been delayed yet again and now I'm wondering if technology will beat it. Yes, the deadline for REAL ID (which will be a requirement for domestic flights) was postponed to May 7, 2025. This delay follows the delay implemented early last year that would have required REAL IDs, well, now.
Healey-Driscoll Administration Appoints Boston Medical Center CEO as Massachusetts Secretary of Health & Human Services
BOSTON – Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll today, January 26, announced they are appointing Kate Walsh, the current Chief Executive Officer of the Boston Medical Center (BMC) health system, as Secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. BMC Health System includes Boston...
Massachusetts State Poem Appears to Endorse ‘Institutional Racism’
The special commission that was appointed through an act of the legislature and signed by then-Governor Charlie Baker to reevaluate the Massachusetts state seal and motto voted unanimously in May 2022 to replace both. It has been more than a year since that vote, and the commission has yet to...
Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts
We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
Could Mass. lawmakers update the tax refund law that returned $3B to taxpayers?
A mostly forgotten 1980s tax cap law that forced Massachusetts officials to return nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues to Bay Staters last year could undergo some revisions in the new legislative session. But Beacon Hill’s top budget writers seem at odds over their urgency to modify Chapter 62F,...
wgbh.org
Deaths of Black, Hispanic and young Massachusetts residents rose in 2021
The death rate for Massachusetts residents rose 6% in 2021, compared to the most recent pre-pandemic year, 2019. That’s according to an analysis of the latest state-level data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which was released in January. That increase in deaths was largely because of...
wgbh.org
Workforce shortages are at 'crisis point,' Healey says
Gov. Maura Healey recognizes that Massachusetts is an expensive place to work and live, so she told business leaders Thursday that the state should emphasize its offerings that can’t be tallied in a checkbook. “It’s a state that believes we should address climate issues, that stands for the right...
Feb. 1 deadline is approaching to apply for a property tax abatement in Mass.
BOSTON — The deadline to apply for a property tax abatement in most Massachusetts communities is next Wednesday, Feb. 1. A property tax abatement is a reduction in your property taxes based on a reduction in your home assessment. State officials say if someone thinks their property is overvalued,...
nepm.org
As Healey proposes new housing secretary, advocates and landlords push for bold action
If there’s one thing people who work on housing can all agree on, it’s that Massachusetts is facing an unprecedented crisis. Evictions and homelessness are on the rise, and experts say the state needs hundreds of thousands of new homes just to keep up with current demand. Gov....
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
