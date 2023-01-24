ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 3

Martha Sturtevant Kristian
2d ago

MTA is way too powerful and the state of MA enables it. Just look at the vote they bought this year with the millionaires tax so they can fill their pockets while driving tax paying businesses and citizens out of the state. Now we are replacing those tax paying citizens with migrants.

Reply
2
Related
Antelope Valley Press

Attorneys: Protect students’ rights

LANCASTER — Attorneys representing Antelope Valley Union High School District students and their parents, as well as Cancel the Contract Antelope Valley, asked that Antelope Valley Union High School District take immediate steps to protect the rights of Black students and students with disabilities, including stopping the use of on-campus detention, referrals to law enforcement and discontinue segregation of students with disabilities, according to a demand letter.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS Boston

Bill would make school lunch permanently free in Massachusetts

BOSTON -  A new push is underway to keep meals served at Massachusetts public schools free permanently. The State House News Service reports that a show of support is planned on Beacon Hill Thursday for legislation that "would allow every Massachusetts student to receive free breakfast or lunch in school without providing income or other eligibility information."Last July, former Gov. Charlie Baker and the Legislature extended the free school meals provision for another year amid the COVID pandemic. Supporters of the move say Massachusetts is one of just five states that still offers the benefit even though federal waivers for free...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. employers to disclose salary ranges if pay range transparency bill approved

Job applicants in Massachusetts may gain better insights into their potential salary prospects under newly filed legislation on Beacon Hill. Employers with 15 or more workers would be required to share estimated salary ranges on job postings and advertisements, should a bill filed by state Reps. Josh Cutler and Brandy Fluker Oakley move forward in this new legislation session. Employers would also need to disclose pay ranges when offering promotions or transfers to new positions.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

I-Team: Wage theft in Massachusetts is widespread in some industries

BOSTON - It's an illegal practice that costs workers a fair wage for a fair day's work. Union officials call wage theft an epidemic, with employers in some industries not paying workers what they are legally owed. And the people most affected are the most vulnerable among us. Andre Rossetti came to the U.S. more than 20 years ago and began painting. He says he loves the job but was not always paid for the work he did. Telling the I-Team, he would sometimes work more than 55 hours a week but would not be paid overtime or time and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Antelope Valley Press

City starts campaign to curb its graffiti problem

PALMDALE — Graffiti has long been a problem in Palmdale and elsewhere in the Antelope Valley, but it has skyrocketed in recent years. Since 2021, citizen reports of graffiti have increased by more than 200% and code enforcement cases are up by more than 300%, according to a presentation to the City Council, on Jan. 18.
PALMDALE, CA
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023

Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts

We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Workforce shortages are at 'crisis point,' Healey says

Gov. Maura Healey recognizes that Massachusetts is an expensive place to work and live, so she told business leaders Thursday that the state should emphasize its offerings that can’t be tallied in a checkbook. “It’s a state that believes we should address climate issues, that stands for the right...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy