Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation
The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
travelawaits.com
7 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Beautiful Beacon, New York
With Fishkill Creek winding its way through town and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is the ultimate quaint Hudson Valley town. Its waterfront views, Mount Beacon backdrop, and fertile farmland make it a beautiful destination fit for foodies just 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan. Here are some of my favorite Beacon restaurants.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Mohonk Preserve offers insights into history, nature, climate and physical fitness
Despite the one snowfall and cold snap back in December and last week’s modest dusting, winter has yet to unveil her full majesty in the Hudson Valley. With warming winters and decreased snowfall on the ground most years, it’s becoming harder to know when one might be able to strap on cross-country skis or snowshoes and hit the trails. That makes it all the more important to guard those groomed trails for the Nordic ski lovers and enjoy the plethora of paths in the Valley that are dazzling with or without snow.
There Is Some New Stuff Brewing In Walden, NY
Theirs a new dog in town starting February 2nd, 2023 and I think many of you will enjoy what it's got brewing. Walden is home to many of our favorite small businesses and it looks like they are about to get another one. I am hoping 2023 is the year...
News 12
Large flock of snow geese spotted in Goshen
A News 12 viewer spotted an unusual sighting Tuesday when they saw a flock of snow geese on Maple Avenue in Goshen. A wildlife expert at Bear Mountain State Park tells News 12 that despite their name, snow geese are a sign of spring - not Wednesday's impending snow - and that the geese are migrating back north from mid-Atlantic states.
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
Travel and Leisure Names Dutchess County Rail Trail Best in the U.S.
It's no secret, the Hudson Valley is one of the best locations in America to enjoy the outdoors. We have access to some of the most beautiful hiking and nature trails in New York State. A major publication agrees and just named one of our most popular trails as the best in America.
hvmag.com
Habitas-on-Hudson Is a Luxurious Escape in Dutchess County
Located right outside of Rhinebeck, the Habitas retreat welcomes guests for farm-to-table dining and experiential stays. If you’ve ever cruised along Route 9 from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, chances are good that you’ve noticed the striking manor house that sits atop a hill. With its striking columns and picturesque vista of the Hudson Valley beyond it, it’s the sort of abode that Valley residents and visitors to the region dream of calling their own.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Every live music event in Ulster County, Jan 25 – Jan 31
Hudson Valley native Olson is a singer/songwriter with an appropriately outdoorsy sound influenced by jazz, country, R&B, folk and indie rock. Her voice is silky smooth and pitch-perfect, and her instrumentation has a relaxed Sunday morning groove. Her compositions hide harmonic twists and turns yet remain eminently accessible. The Dead...
Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly
Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Popular Catskill musician Mikaela Davis plays Tubby’s residency
A Hudson Valley harpist, vocalist and songwriter with millions of plays on Spotify, a rapidly growing fanbase including die-hard Deadheads, and a three-night residency at Kingston’s hottest music venue – now that’s a story. Don’t miss Mikaela Davis and her band Southern Star performing the last of...
Big Thrilling Racing Schedule for Orange County and Accord Speedway
The snow may be on the ground but it is never too early to make a racing plan. The 2023 dirt track season in the Hudson Valley is set to get underway just over two months from now on April 7, 2023. Both the Orange County Fair Speedway (OCFS) and...
Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges
No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
Painting Buried in Old Upstate NY Barn said to be Worth Millions
Wow, talk about a hidden treasure in a small Upstate NY town - and for many years, it was buried in bird poop!. You won't believe how much this old painting it's expected to fetch at an auction this week. A man in Upstate NY says he paid $600 dollars...
LIVE ZOOM: Middletown Department of Public Works
Middletown DPW Commissioner Jacob Tawil joins News 12 via Zoom to discuss how they are tracking a storm that is heading toward the Hudson Valley.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Historical Society of Woodstock receives locally historic gift
The Historical Society of Woodstock recently acquired a treasured relic of Woodstock’s legendary arts colony history. Joseph C. Pollett’s “Self Portrait” was gifted to the organization in beautifully conserved form by local arts champion and accomplished musician Doug James. Pollett (1897-1979), known for his portraits and...
Can You Help Identify What Was Creeping Around a Marlboro, NY Backyard?
Earlier this week, a friend of mine sent me a video from his backyard security camera and asked if I could help him identify what he caught on camera. At first I thought, "come on, this has to be a bear" but the more I looked at the video and thought about it the more I questioned what I was looking at.
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold in this Orange County Town
It was reported by a spokesperson from the New York Lottery that five tickets won the Powerball third-place prize for $50,000. Four of those tickets were sold in Hempstead, Manhattan, Hewlett, and Kings Park. One of those tickets just so happens to have been sold in Newburgh, New York. Five...
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
