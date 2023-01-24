ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation

The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
NEWBURGH, NY
travelawaits.com

7 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Beautiful Beacon, New York

With Fishkill Creek winding its way through town and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is the ultimate quaint Hudson Valley town. Its waterfront views, Mount Beacon backdrop, and fertile farmland make it a beautiful destination fit for foodies just 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan. Here are some of my favorite Beacon restaurants.
BEACON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Mohonk Preserve offers insights into history, nature, climate and physical fitness

Despite the one snowfall and cold snap back in December and last week’s modest dusting, winter has yet to unveil her full majesty in the Hudson Valley. With warming winters and decreased snowfall on the ground most years, it’s becoming harder to know when one might be able to strap on cross-country skis or snowshoes and hit the trails. That makes it all the more important to guard those groomed trails for the Nordic ski lovers and enjoy the plethora of paths in the Valley that are dazzling with or without snow.
NEW PALTZ, NY
News 12

Large flock of snow geese spotted in Goshen

A News 12 viewer spotted an unusual sighting Tuesday when they saw a flock of snow geese on Maple Avenue in Goshen. A wildlife expert at Bear Mountain State Park tells News 12 that despite their name, snow geese are a sign of spring - not Wednesday's impending snow - and that the geese are migrating back north from mid-Atlantic states.
GOSHEN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
hvmag.com

Habitas-on-Hudson Is a Luxurious Escape in Dutchess County

Located right outside of Rhinebeck, the Habitas retreat welcomes guests for farm-to-table dining and experiential stays. If you’ve ever cruised along Route 9 from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, chances are good that you’ve noticed the striking manor house that sits atop a hill. With its striking columns and picturesque vista of the Hudson Valley beyond it, it’s the sort of abode that Valley residents and visitors to the region dream of calling their own.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Every live music event in Ulster County, Jan 25 – Jan 31

Hudson Valley native Olson is a singer/songwriter with an appropriately outdoorsy sound influenced by jazz, country, R&B, folk and indie rock. Her voice is silky smooth and pitch-perfect, and her instrumentation has a relaxed Sunday morning groove. Her compositions hide harmonic twists and turns yet remain eminently accessible. The Dead...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly

Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Popular Catskill musician Mikaela Davis plays Tubby’s residency

A Hudson Valley harpist, vocalist and songwriter with millions of plays on Spotify, a rapidly growing fanbase including die-hard Deadheads, and a three-night residency at Kingston’s hottest music venue – now that’s a story. Don’t miss Mikaela Davis and her band Southern Star performing the last of...
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges

No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Historical Society of Woodstock receives locally historic gift

The Historical Society of Woodstock recently acquired a treasured relic of Woodstock’s legendary arts colony history. Joseph C. Pollett’s “Self Portrait” was gifted to the organization in beautifully conserved form by local arts champion and accomplished musician Doug James. Pollett (1897-1979), known for his portraits and...
WOODSTOCK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
Q 105.7

2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State

Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

