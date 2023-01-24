Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Overland ParkTed RiversOverland Park, KS
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
KC area bank cites rising rates, housing inventory as reasons for layoffs
North American Savings Bank, based in Kansas City, notified Missouri officials earlier this month that it planned to lay off dozens of employees as part of a restructuring.
KCTV 5
KC engineering firm that lost out on bid to build new airport is awarded $62M
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City engineering firm that lost out on its bid to build the city’s soon-to-be open, billion-dollar airport has been awarded $62 million over legal misconduct by an attorney. The story was first reported by the Kansas City Star. A panel of arbitrators...
gardnernews.com
USD 231 terminates contract with Advanced Technical Center teacher
After two special meetings held Tuesday, Jan.17 and Thursday, Jan. 19 the Gardner Edgerton school board unanimously voted to fire Nick Prutsman for breach of contract. Prutsman was a lead automotive technology instructor at the advanced technical center. School Board members unanimously voted at the Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting to...
National retail store moving back to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national retail chain is set to return to the capital city after packing up shop more than five years ago. Burlington Coat Factory will be setting up in west Topeka July 7, 2023 at 1800 Southwest Wanamaker Rd. in the Wanamaker Hills shopping area, according to Burlington’s website. Burlington Coat Factory […]
$200M food processing center to bring nearly 600 new jobs to south Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Iowa-based food company plans to put down roots in south Kansas City and bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. West Liberty Foods announced it will open a new food processing center at the I-49 Logistics Center, which is near Missouri Route 150 and Botts Road in southern Jackson County. […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Unhoused residents of North Lawrence campsite say city staff members are ‘just eyeballing us,’ have stopped support
Lori Lindaman said she’s received little help from city employees at the campsite in North Lawrence since she started staying there about two weeks ago. Instead, she said she’s had to focus strictly on survival. Lori is using a wheelchair after a hip displacement, so her husband, William Lindaman, finds supplies during the day to keep them alive.
gardnernews.com
USD 231 shares panorama survey, map testing results
The 2022 Panorama survey results came in for the Gardner Edgerton school district. “I am happy to bring good news,” Melissa McIntire, director of student support services, said. The survey gathers feedback from students about their classroom experience. McIntire said they surveyed grades third through 12th. They received 728...
New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
kcur.org
Hickman Mills is losing students, while North Kansas City can’t keep up with new enrollment. Why?
Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic drove down enrollment numbers in schools across the country, Kansas City districts are getting a better idea of just how many students are in their classrooms. Public school enrollment in Missouri declined by nearly 30,000 students when schools shut down to prevent COVID spread...
kansascitymag.com
These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas
Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
Independence warns homeowners about issues related to broken water mains
Independence crews are working to repair two broken water mains reported near 39th Street between South Vasser and Crysler Avenue.
tourcounsel.com
Ward Parkway Center | Shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri
In second place, among the best shopping centers in the town, we can highlight the Ward Parkway Center. This mall is modern, with good facilities, and is the one with the largest commercial offer. Since, you will find department stores, local brand boutiques, among other options for shopping. Featured Shopping...
Parents worried about armed security at North Kansas City schools
Starting next month, North Kansas City School District will have new armed security guards in its elementary schools.
KCTV 5
KCK Schools no longer recommending cameras in the classroom
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Ahead of the KCKPS School Board meeting Tuesday night, the district said it no longer is recommending that cameras be installed in classrooms. This comes after much pushback in regard to the district’s proposal, but the Board will have the final say on the topic.
KCTV 5
‘Just couldn’t believe it’: Utility company wants woman to pay for meter mistake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Imagine opening a utility bill and finding a $1,000 charge in addition to your monthly bill. That’s what happened to an Olathe grandmother. She was billed “retroactively” for two years of electrical use after a “meter mix-up.”. Anna Searle received a...
KCTV 5
Over 2,000 without power in Kansas City area as snow falls
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - More than 2,000 local electric customers are without power Wednesday morning as snow falls on the Kansas City metro. As of 6 a.m., EVERGY’s Outage Map showed over 2,100 outages, including 1,864 in Johnson County. That’s an improvement from an hour before, when almost 3,000 customers were without power, including over 2,500 in Johnson County.
gardnernews.com
Edgerton recaps their parks and rec department successes
Brittany Maddox celebrated her first year as the City of Edgerton’s parks and rec director. “We have seen attendance numbers grow coming out of the pandemic,” she said. Maddox said the number of attendees between adults and kids was about even with a total of 6,575 people participating in activities.
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
KC is the nation’s leading exporter of authenticity; How a city with no oceans or mountains gets it right
Editor’s note: The opinions expressed in this commentary are the author’s alone. Matthew Mellor is interim CEO for Startland, the parent organization of Startland News. What is it about Kansas City? Even people from Kansas City struggle with the “but why.” “Everyone who’s been to Kansas City says it’s someplace special. But why?” As Kansas The post KC is the nation’s leading exporter of authenticity; How a city with no oceans or mountains gets it right appeared first on Startland News.
gardnernews.com
Johnson County 4-H shooting sports recieves grant
The Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports pistol program was awarded a grant from the Justin Corbet Memorial Foundation Memorial Shooting Sports Foundation. The Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports program teaches youth ages 9 to 18 about gun safety and shooting technique in a safe and fun environment. All instructors are 4-H certified. The grant from the Justin Corbet Foundation will allow the program to provide equipment for participants that may not have their own. The Justin Corbet Memorial Foundation is dedicated to the memory of Justin Corbet and his love for helping others enjoy shooting sports and the great outdoors. The foundation is committed to the financial support of programs that will recruit, educate and train youth, women, persons with disabilities and newcomers to shooting sports.
Comments / 0