USD 231 terminates contract with Advanced Technical Center teacher

After two special meetings held Tuesday, Jan.17 and Thursday, Jan. 19 the Gardner Edgerton school board unanimously voted to fire Nick Prutsman for breach of contract. Prutsman was a lead automotive technology instructor at the advanced technical center. School Board members unanimously voted at the Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting to...
GARDNER, KS
KSNT News

National retail store moving back to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national retail chain is set to return to the capital city after packing up shop more than five years ago. Burlington Coat Factory will be setting up in west Topeka July 7, 2023 at 1800 Southwest Wanamaker Rd. in the Wanamaker Hills shopping area, according to Burlington’s website. Burlington Coat Factory […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Unhoused residents of North Lawrence campsite say city staff members are ‘just eyeballing us,’ have stopped support

Lori Lindaman said she’s received little help from city employees at the campsite in North Lawrence since she started staying there about two weeks ago. Instead, she said she’s had to focus strictly on survival. Lori is using a wheelchair after a hip displacement, so her husband, William Lindaman, finds supplies during the day to keep them alive.
LAWRENCE, KS
gardnernews.com

USD 231 shares panorama survey, map testing results

The 2022 Panorama survey results came in for the Gardner Edgerton school district. “I am happy to bring good news,” Melissa McIntire, director of student support services, said. The survey gathers feedback from students about their classroom experience. McIntire said they surveyed grades third through 12th. They received 728...
GARDNER, KS
KSNT News

New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
TOPEKA, KS
kansascitymag.com

These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas

Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tourcounsel.com

Ward Parkway Center | Shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri

In second place, among the best shopping centers in the town, we can highlight the Ward Parkway Center. This mall is modern, with good facilities, and is the one with the largest commercial offer. Since, you will find department stores, local brand boutiques, among other options for shopping. Featured Shopping...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCK Schools no longer recommending cameras in the classroom

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Ahead of the KCKPS School Board meeting Tuesday night, the district said it no longer is recommending that cameras be installed in classrooms. This comes after much pushback in regard to the district’s proposal, but the Board will have the final say on the topic.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Over 2,000 without power in Kansas City area as snow falls

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - More than 2,000 local electric customers are without power Wednesday morning as snow falls on the Kansas City metro. As of 6 a.m., EVERGY’s Outage Map showed over 2,100 outages, including 1,864 in Johnson County. That’s an improvement from an hour before, when almost 3,000 customers were without power, including over 2,500 in Johnson County.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
gardnernews.com

Edgerton recaps their parks and rec department successes

Brittany Maddox celebrated her first year as the City of Edgerton’s parks and rec director. “We have seen attendance numbers grow coming out of the pandemic,” she said. Maddox said the number of attendees between adults and kids was about even with a total of 6,575 people participating in activities.
EDGERTON, KS
Startland News

KC is the nation’s leading exporter of authenticity; How a city with no oceans or mountains gets it right

Editor’s note: The opinions expressed in this commentary are the author’s alone. Matthew Mellor is interim CEO for Startland, the parent organization of Startland News. What is it about Kansas City? Even people from Kansas City struggle with the “but why.” “Everyone who’s been to Kansas City says it’s someplace special. But why?” As Kansas The post KC is the nation’s leading exporter of authenticity; How a city with no oceans or mountains gets it right appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
gardnernews.com

Johnson County 4-H shooting sports recieves grant

The Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports pistol program was awarded a grant from the Justin Corbet Memorial Foundation Memorial Shooting Sports Foundation. The Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports program teaches youth ages 9 to 18 about gun safety and shooting technique in a safe and fun environment. All instructors are 4-H certified. The grant from the Justin Corbet Foundation will allow the program to provide equipment for participants that may not have their own. The Justin Corbet Memorial Foundation is dedicated to the memory of Justin Corbet and his love for helping others enjoy shooting sports and the great outdoors. The foundation is committed to the financial support of programs that will recruit, educate and train youth, women, persons with disabilities and newcomers to shooting sports.

