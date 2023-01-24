The Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports pistol program was awarded a grant from the Justin Corbet Memorial Foundation Memorial Shooting Sports Foundation. The Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports program teaches youth ages 9 to 18 about gun safety and shooting technique in a safe and fun environment. All instructors are 4-H certified. The grant from the Justin Corbet Foundation will allow the program to provide equipment for participants that may not have their own. The Justin Corbet Memorial Foundation is dedicated to the memory of Justin Corbet and his love for helping others enjoy shooting sports and the great outdoors. The foundation is committed to the financial support of programs that will recruit, educate and train youth, women, persons with disabilities and newcomers to shooting sports.

