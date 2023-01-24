ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison365

It's Only 10 Minutes: January 24

On the podcast today: Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford’s campaign to represent the east side on the Madison Common Council, another big boost for The Center for Black Excellence and Culture, and the important question: is “The Last of Us” scary? (Spoiler: Stephanie says yes.) Listen Now:
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Boys & Girls Club’s Hearts for Helping: Sneaker Ball

Boys & Girls Club of Dane County will host the Hearts for Helping: Sneaker Ball on Friday, Feb. 10, 5:30-11 p.m. at the Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club. You don’t want to miss this year’s Hearts for Helping event. It is a sneaker ball! Dress up fancy and wear your best sneakers. You may even win the contest for having the best sneakers.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

“Protecting the Black Woman” Art Exhibit

“Protecting the Black Woman” Art Exhibit will take place Thursday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m. at Madison College. The exhibition includes work from multiple artists who highlight the experience of Black women in multiple mediums, through multiple lenses. The event will be on display for the entire month of February.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Maia Pearson brings a wealth of life and educational experience to her new position as Mann Scholars program coordinator

From growing up on Madison’s southside to graduating from UW-Madison and becoming the vice president of the Madison Metropolitan School District school board, Maia Pearson is no stranger to the academic landscape and the needs of students in Madison. Recently, Pearson was hired to take on a new role as the Mann Scholar program coordinator for the Mann Educational Opportunity Fund, a scholarship fund that focuses on providing prolonged and focused support and resources to high school students in need of a little extra help that honors the late Bernard and Kathlyn Mann who made efforts to do the same in their life. Pearson’s role as program coordinator is aided by both professional and personal experience as she has long been familiar with both the work and the people involved in the program.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Lunar New Year Lion Dance

The Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St., will celebrate the Lunar New Year all week long, concluding with a special outdoor Lion Dance performance by Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2 p.m.. This event is free with general museum admission ($12).
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison Public Library offering free family portrait photos with community photographer Hedi Rudd

There are very few people who have captured community photos in Madison with the eye and with the talent like Hedi Rudd has over the years … over the decades, actually. In her latest endeavor, Rudd will be capturing photos of families and loved ones at Madison public libraries across the city for free. For the next couple of months, the Madison Public Library invites families from the Madison area to the Goodman South Madison, Hawthorne and Meadowridge libraries to get a free family portrait.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for January 21

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Men’s and Women’s Leadership Summits are set for February 6 and 7. Registration is open now – both are free!. The publishers of Madison365 announced that Blueprint365, a business publication focused on diversity...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Jill Pfeiffer named executive director of Briarpatch Youth Services

For more than 50 years, Briarpatch Youth Services in Madison has served as an important organization to the youth of Dane County providing services, resources, and counsel. On Wednesday, the organization announced that Jill Pfeiffer will lead the organization as its new executive director, succeeding Gloria Reyes, who stepped down in July of last year.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Dane County Black Caucus refutes statements made by Sheriff Barrett over jail consolidation project

The Dane County Board will vote tonight on whether to put a resolution to the voters on the county borrowing $13.5 million to close a funding gap for a six-story jail. Earlier this morning, members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ Black Caucus held a press conference at the City-County Building to talk about that vote on 2022-RES-278 and address what they felt were inaccuracies from Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s Tuesday press conference ahead of the vote in support of the $13.5 million referendum.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

Black Oxygen: Beauty is the way you see the world and yourself, with Charles Payne

Charles Payne is a Madison transplant, a certified teacher, and self-taught social artist, originally from Michigan. Payne is a Shop One Educator/Artist Residency Finalist and a 2022 TMT New Play Development Playwright. Their play ‘Da Classroom Ain’t Enuf’ was an American Players Theatre New Voices: Creating the Classics of Tomorrow semi-finalist and a Wisconsin Wrights 2022 New Play Development project finalist. Payne is an Isthmus contributor, a Madison Magazine contributor and the Arts + Literature Lab’s inaugural ALL Originals Prize winner.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Dr. Corey A. King named new chancellor of UW-Whitewater

Since its founding in 1868, UW-Whitewater has seen 17 chancellors step up to lead the university, and Dr. Corey A. King will make number 18 when he assumes the leadership post on March 1 of chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. After serving at universities around the country in Florida, North Carolina, and West Virginia, King came to UW-Green Bay where he works as vice chancellor for inclusivity and student affairs.
WHITEWATER, WI
Madison365

Centro Hispano Bike Giveaway

Centro Hispano, with support from Wheels for Winners and Madison Reading Project, will host a bike giveaway on Sunday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Centro Hispano of Dane County, 810 W. Badger Rd. No registration needed. One bike per child will be available on this day — first come...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Centro Hispano Tres Reyes 2023 Celebration

Centro Hispano of Dane County will host their annual Tres Reyes 2023 Celebration on Friday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m.-noon, at Centro, 810 W. Badger Rd. The Tres Reyes Celebration is a long-standing tradition at Centro Hispano of Dane County. This annual event usually brings children and their families to Centro for a community celebration that includes face painting, traditional snacks and hot chocolate, photos with the Three Kings and more.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

Madison Black Gala

The Madison area Black business community, professionals and friends of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce are invited to its annual Madison Black Gala, formerly known as the Black Business Awards and Recognition Exhibition program, taking place Thursday, Feb. 23, 4:30-10:30 p.m., at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

