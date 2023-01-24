Read full article on original website
Castle Dale Elementary Finds Top Spellers
Fourth and fifth grade finalists competed for the top speller award at Castle Dale Elementary on Wednesday morning. Eighteen upper-grade contestants spelled for 10 rounds before fifth-grader Austin Leonard was awarded first place. Second and third place winners required a few more rounds in a spell-off to determine the placements....
Carbon, Emery Compete at Region Drill
The 3A Region 12 Drill competition took place at Emery High School over the weekend. Canyon View, Carbon, Emery, Grand and Richfield drill teams danced their hearts out as they all competed for the region title. Each team performed in three categories, including military, dance and show. In military, Canyon...
RFP FOR CARPET
Emery County School District is now accepting PROPOSALS for Carpet and Laminate Flooring at three schools; Cottonwood Elementary (recarpet all previously carpeted areas), Emery High School and Canyon View Middle. Mandatory pre-bid walk-through is required. Initial District walk thru will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, beginning at 9...
SCHEDULES OF THE EMERY COUNTY PUBLIC MEETINGS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Emery County Public Meetings will meet on the following dates during the year 2023. The meetings will convene at the Emery County Administrative building, 75 East Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah (unless otherwise stated). Monday, January 9, 2023 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 13, 2023 10:00...
Bill’s Home Furnishings is Not Going Anywhere
Bill’s Home Furnishings, which first opened its doors in Price in 1976, has been a staple in the community for over 45 years. The store, featuring a myriad of pieces to furnish any home, was opened by Bill Knott. In 2020, Knott’s son Darren purchased the store from his father to continue the family legacy.
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Cleveland South Water Hydrant Connection Project will be received by Emery County Special Service District #1 at the office of the Engineer: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering until 10:00 a.m. Monday February 13, 20 23, and then opened and publicly read aloud. A...
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETINGS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular monthly meetings of the executive boards of the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments, Southeastern Utah Economic Development District, Southeastern Utah Revolving Loan Fund and Southeastern Community Action Partnership will be held at 11:30 am in the Atrium of the Southeastern. Utah Association...
Generosity Continues for Secret Samaritan Program
The Secret Samaritan Charity Program continues into the new year with its second recipient, Deloris Quintana. Deloris was nominated by her daughter Victoria Quintana, who submitted a letter stating that in early November, Deloris lost her beloved husband. This not only caused heartbreak in their family, but also put them in a financial crunch.
PUBLIC NOTICE – 2023 MEETING SCHEDULES
Notice is hereby given that Orangeville City will hold their official City Council meetings at Orangeville City Hall, 25 North Main, on the second Thursday of each month during the year 2023. Meetings will start promptly at 7:00 p.m. on the following:. January 12 April 13 July 13 October 12.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND BONDS TO BE ISSUED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Utah Local Government Bonding Act, Title 11, Chapter 14, Utah Code Annotated 1953, as amended (the “Act”), that on January 11, 2023, the City Council (the “City Council”) of Wellington City, Carbon County, Utah (the “Issuer”), adopted a resolution (the “Resolution”) in which it authorized the issuance of the Issuer’s Irrigation / Secondary Water Revenue Bonds, in one or more series, in an amount of not more than $750,000 aggregate principal amount (the “Bonds”), to bear interest at a rate or rates not to exceed one percent (1.0%) per annum, to mature in not more than eighteen (18) years from their date or dates, and to be sold at a price not less than 99% percent of the total principal amount thereof, plus accrued interest, if any, thereon. The estimated total cost to the Issuer for the proposed Bonds, if the Bonds are held until the maximum maturity, based on the maximum interest rate above, is approximately $819,836. However, the Issuer anticipates that the Bonds will not be issued in an amount in excess of $484,000 at an interest rate of one percent (1.0%) per annum, to be repaid over fifteen (15) years, in which event the amount to be repaid will be approximately $525,560. Presently, the Issuer has no more than $351,000 in outstanding Bonds secured by a pledge of irrigation / secondary water revenues. The State of Utah Department of Natural Resources, Board of Water Resources has authorized a grant to the Issuer in the amount of up to $1,328,000 for the Project, none of which will need to be repaid. As irrigation / secondary water revenue Bonds, no taxes will be pledged to repay the Bonds.
