NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Utah Local Government Bonding Act, Title 11, Chapter 14, Utah Code Annotated 1953, as amended (the “Act”), that on January 11, 2023, the City Council (the “City Council”) of Wellington City, Carbon County, Utah (the “Issuer”), adopted a resolution (the “Resolution”) in which it authorized the issuance of the Issuer’s Irrigation / Secondary Water Revenue Bonds, in one or more series, in an amount of not more than $750,000 aggregate principal amount (the “Bonds”), to bear interest at a rate or rates not to exceed one percent (1.0%) per annum, to mature in not more than eighteen (18) years from their date or dates, and to be sold at a price not less than 99% percent of the total principal amount thereof, plus accrued interest, if any, thereon. The estimated total cost to the Issuer for the proposed Bonds, if the Bonds are held until the maximum maturity, based on the maximum interest rate above, is approximately $819,836. However, the Issuer anticipates that the Bonds will not be issued in an amount in excess of $484,000 at an interest rate of one percent (1.0%) per annum, to be repaid over fifteen (15) years, in which event the amount to be repaid will be approximately $525,560. Presently, the Issuer has no more than $351,000 in outstanding Bonds secured by a pledge of irrigation / secondary water revenues. The State of Utah Department of Natural Resources, Board of Water Resources has authorized a grant to the Issuer in the amount of up to $1,328,000 for the Project, none of which will need to be repaid. As irrigation / secondary water revenue Bonds, no taxes will be pledged to repay the Bonds.

