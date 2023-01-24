Read full article on original website
Portage City searching for permanent home for Farmer’s Markets
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage City Officials are looking around for a more permanent place to hold their Farmer’s Markets in the Future. So far, they have been holding the open air markets in the parking lot at City Hall on Sundays during the warmer months. Ultimately, they would like a facility with electrical and water utilities, bathrooms, possibly a roof, parking, with trail access and an ATM.
Kalamazoo Country Club plans for massive expansion, but residents have concerns
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Country Club is moving forward with plans to build a new main facility and golf course, though some citizens have complaints about the project. The current plans show a new 11-hole golf course and a two-story country clubhouse that includes amenities like a bowling alley, multiple dining rooms and lounges, locker rooms, a tennis facility, swimming pools, a two-story parking deck and more.
Portage commits nearly $1 million to repair water tower
PORTAGE, MI — The Haverhill water tower in the city of Portage is getting a face-lift. The Portage City Council unanimously approved two contracts totaling $919,100, to go toward the rehabilitation, construction and engineering of the water tower during its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting. The water tower is in...
Bridge near downtown Kalamazoo to close for 6 months of repairs
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Paterson Street bridge over the Kalamazoo River will close in both directions for about six months for maintenance and repairs. The bridge on the city’s Northside, between Pitcher Street and Riverview Drive, will undergo structural maintenance and repairs starting in late February 2023 to prolong the service life of the bridge, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Battle Creek economic developers earn awards for fight to buy back languishing McCamly Hotel
Economic developers in Battle Creek are being lauded for efforts to get a long-vacant hotel back on track. Battle Creek Unlimited, the city’s nonprofit economic development arm, recently won two awards for raising grant funding to buy back the vacant McCamly Plaza Hotel from developers who let it languish.
Aspiring Brewer? Closed West Michigan Brewery is Now Up For Sale
A lot of people dream about having their own basement bar where they can invite friends and family over for a good time and enjoy some adult beverages. Now that dream of being an aspiring brewer could be a reality for someone if they bought this former West Michigan brewery that is for sale.
WWMTCw
Protest held over proposed Michigan Megasite in Marshall
MARSHALL, Mich. — Tuesday, Marshall Township residents gathered in protest against the Michigan Megasite, holding signs that read "Stop the Megasite. Save historic Marshall." Some drivers honked in support of the push to save Marshall's agricultural land. Marshall City Council approved a land transfer in a meeting Tuesday, Jan....
Van caught fire near Kzoo, smoke briefly shut down Main Street
A van caught fire near Kalamazoo Wednesday.
At third meeting, Ottawa Co. divided over sweeping changes by board
Ottawa County residents are fiercely divided over the new board of commissioners.
Two firefighters minorly burned in house fire near Three Rivers
Two firefighters received minor burns while fighting a fire near Three Rivers Wednesday.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Kent Country Club renovating clubhouse, adding new dining area
Another Grand Rapids country club is in the midst of a $2.3 million upgrade. Kent Country Club announced Tuesday, Jan. 24, a renovation to its clubhouse, including a new dining and bar area. The renovation began this month and will wrap up in May. “We are thrilled to be able...
Buddy’s Pizza plans second Grand Rapids area location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Detroit-style pizza chain Buddy’s Pizza is opening a second location in the Grand Rapids area. The chain is planning a carry-out restaurant at 3957 Alpine Ave. NW in Alpine Township just north of Grand Rapids, the company said in a news release. It will be the company’s 22nd location in Michigan, and second in the Grand Rapids area. The company opened up a location at 4061 28th St. SE in Kentwood in 2019.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Township residents upset with the firing of two fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Community and board members voiced concerns about the firing of former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac that took place back in September 2022. During the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee meeting Monday night, Trustee Ashley Glass said she is...
WILX-TV
Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory
Eagle Township, Mich. (WILX) - Turning farmland into factories, that’s what has some Clinton County residents concerned Tuesday. Just south of I-96 in Eagle township, 1,400 acres of farmland are being prepped for a large factory. “Just the other day, I said to my son that we won’t be...
Driving under this one-lane bridge will be less worrisome after expansion project
WALKER, MI – There’s a bridge near an industrial area north of Grand Rapids that is 116 years old. It’s been struck numerous times by box trucks because of low clearance. Only one vehicle can drive through the bridge at a time. It’s somewhat confusing and in...
Carts at Grand Rapids’ Indian Trails Golf Course are going electric
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The carts at a Grand Rapids golf course are going electric. The move from gas-powered carts to electric ones at city-owned Indian Trails Golf Course, 2776 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, will come with an increase to cart rental fees but also new, in-vehicle amenities. Graham Rayburn,...
Fox17
Van Buren County administrator to resign, interim appointed
PAW PAW, Mich. — The Van Buren County government announced Wednesday the Board of Commissioners has accepted County Administrator Ryan Post’s resignation. We’re told Post has accepted an offer to become Kalamazoo County’s new finance director. Charles Norton was appointed interim deputy county administrator during Tuesday...
Dozens again turn out for Ottawa County board meeting, offering both criticism and praise
WEST OLIVE, MI — For the second time this month, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners watched as citizen after citizen stood to offer both criticism and praise of the board’s controversial decisions three weeks ago. The public comment period at the Tuesday, Jan. 24 Ottawa County Board...
Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
mibiz.com
West Michigan startup selected for Gordon Food Service-backed accelerator program
A new venture from West Michigan serial entrepreneur Garrick Pohl has been selected to join a Chicago-based accelerator program launched by Wyoming-based Gordon Food Service and its innovation and investment arm Relish Works. Pohl’s FreshPost LLC is among the five early stage startups selected from more than 500 global applicants...
MLive
