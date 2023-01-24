ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

wkzo.com

Portage City searching for permanent home for Farmer’s Markets

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage City Officials are looking around for a more permanent place to hold their Farmer’s Markets in the Future. So far, they have been holding the open air markets in the parking lot at City Hall on Sundays during the warmer months. Ultimately, they would like a facility with electrical and water utilities, bathrooms, possibly a roof, parking, with trail access and an ATM.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo Country Club plans for massive expansion, but residents have concerns

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Country Club is moving forward with plans to build a new main facility and golf course, though some citizens have complaints about the project. The current plans show a new 11-hole golf course and a two-story country clubhouse that includes amenities like a bowling alley, multiple dining rooms and lounges, locker rooms, a tennis facility, swimming pools, a two-story parking deck and more.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Portage commits nearly $1 million to repair water tower

PORTAGE, MI — The Haverhill water tower in the city of Portage is getting a face-lift. The Portage City Council unanimously approved two contracts totaling $919,100, to go toward the rehabilitation, construction and engineering of the water tower during its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting. The water tower is in...
PORTAGE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Bridge near downtown Kalamazoo to close for 6 months of repairs

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Paterson Street bridge over the Kalamazoo River will close in both directions for about six months for maintenance and repairs. The bridge on the city’s Northside, between Pitcher Street and Riverview Drive, will undergo structural maintenance and repairs starting in late February 2023 to prolong the service life of the bridge, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Protest held over proposed Michigan Megasite in Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. — Tuesday, Marshall Township residents gathered in protest against the Michigan Megasite, holding signs that read "Stop the Megasite. Save historic Marshall." Some drivers honked in support of the push to save Marshall's agricultural land. Marshall City Council approved a land transfer in a meeting Tuesday, Jan....
MARSHALL, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Kent Country Club renovating clubhouse, adding new dining area

Another Grand Rapids country club is in the midst of a $2.3 million upgrade. Kent Country Club announced Tuesday, Jan. 24, a renovation to its clubhouse, including a new dining and bar area. The renovation began this month and will wrap up in May. “We are thrilled to be able...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Buddy’s Pizza plans second Grand Rapids area location

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Detroit-style pizza chain Buddy’s Pizza is opening a second location in the Grand Rapids area. The chain is planning a carry-out restaurant at 3957 Alpine Ave. NW in Alpine Township just north of Grand Rapids, the company said in a news release. It will be the company’s 22nd location in Michigan, and second in the Grand Rapids area. The company opened up a location at 4061 28th St. SE in Kentwood in 2019.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Township residents upset with the firing of two fire chiefs

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Community and board members voiced concerns about the firing of former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac that took place back in September 2022. During the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee meeting Monday night, Trustee Ashley Glass said she is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory

Eagle Township, Mich. (WILX) - Turning farmland into factories, that’s what has some Clinton County residents concerned Tuesday. Just south of I-96 in Eagle township, 1,400 acres of farmland are being prepped for a large factory. “Just the other day, I said to my son that we won’t be...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Van Buren County administrator to resign, interim appointed

PAW PAW, Mich. — The Van Buren County government announced Wednesday the Board of Commissioners has accepted County Administrator Ryan Post’s resignation. We’re told Post has accepted an offer to become Kalamazoo County’s new finance director. Charles Norton was appointed interim deputy county administrator during Tuesday...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

West Michigan startup selected for Gordon Food Service-backed accelerator program

A new venture from West Michigan serial entrepreneur Garrick Pohl has been selected to join a Chicago-based accelerator program launched by Wyoming-based Gordon Food Service and its innovation and investment arm Relish Works. Pohl’s FreshPost LLC is among the five early stage startups selected from more than 500 global applicants...
WYOMING, MI
MLive

MLive

