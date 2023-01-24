PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage City Officials are looking around for a more permanent place to hold their Farmer’s Markets in the Future. So far, they have been holding the open air markets in the parking lot at City Hall on Sundays during the warmer months. Ultimately, they would like a facility with electrical and water utilities, bathrooms, possibly a roof, parking, with trail access and an ATM.

