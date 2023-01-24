ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBTV

Gas leak disrupts traffic on busy Salisbury road

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A contract crew doing work near a railroad crossing on Jake Alexander Boulevard hit a gas line, causing the road to be closed to drivers. The incident was reported just after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Salisbury Police had Jake Alexander Boulevard closed to traffic while crews worked to repair the problem.
SALISBURY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Crash causes traffic light outage in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Northwest Boulevard due to damage from a car crash in Winston-Salem, according to police. Repair crews are on site. The early assessment and estimate is that the lights will be out for three hours. Winston-Salem...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Roads closed due to large fire on Oakland Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire has closed several roads in Greensboro Tuesday morning. According to Greensboro Police Department, a structure fire at a commercial building used by Smith Trucking Company on Oakland Avenue is being investigated by Greensboro Fire Department. The following intersections are closed to traffic while crews are on the scene of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Fire at former Spray Cotton Mill in Eden prompts multi-agency response

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews responded to a massive building fire in Rockingham County Thursday morning. The historic former Spray Cotton Mill building in Eden, located on Church Street, caught fire around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night and crews fought the flames well into Thursday morning. At least one wall of the historic mill collapsed from […]
EDEN, NC
WXII 12

I-85 crash closes part of highway in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The northbound lane of I-85 is closed near Highway 421 in Greensboro. Greensboro police said it was due to a crash with injuries. Police have not released any additional details about the crash including how it occurred. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Fire Closes Several Roads in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department is currently working to investigate a fire that broke out at 2810 Oakland Avenue. As a result, a few intersections are temporarily closed to all traffic. This includes: Oakland Avenue at McManus Street, Oakland Avenue at Park Terrace, Spring Garden Street at McManus Street and Hiatt Street at Park Terrace. Motorists are asked to avoid this area for the time being. These affected roads should be reopened soon.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

US 421 crash shuts down highway in Kernersville

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US 421 North closed due to a crash in Kernersville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 227, near Exit 227 for NC 74/Winston-Salem Northern Beltway and Upper Angel Lake. The closure began at 11:16 a.m. and is expected to last for an […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Hit-And-Run Driver Turns Major Intersection Into A Battleground For A Day

If you drove near one of Greensboro’s busiest intersections on Friday, Jan. 20, then you were probably – like many others passing by – amazed at the number of Duke Energy workers, Greensboro road crews and police officers in the area conducting a repair operation that left the intersection the scene of intense traffic disruption all day long and well into the night.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and cleared at 8:25 p.m. […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigate shooting on Autumn Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said one person is in the hospital from a shooting on Autumn Drive. Officers said they were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. Wednesday and found one person shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS. Police said no...
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

City of Greensboro plans to be car-optional by 2040

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders are spending more than $569,000 to look into making the city car-optional in the next 17 years. The Mobility Greensboro 2045 Plan is focused on public transit, biking, walking, carpooling and riding rails and making everything you like to do close and convenient enough to ditch your vehicle. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man dies after being shot in Lexington near Winston Road, US 29/70, police say; other man remains in critical condition

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday and left one man dead and another injured. At around 12:52 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the intersection of Winston Road and US 29/70, according to a Lexington Police Department […]
LEXINGTON, NC

