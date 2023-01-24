Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Related
WBTV
Gas leak disrupts traffic on busy Salisbury road
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A contract crew doing work near a railroad crossing on Jake Alexander Boulevard hit a gas line, causing the road to be closed to drivers. The incident was reported just after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Salisbury Police had Jake Alexander Boulevard closed to traffic while crews worked to repair the problem.
wfmynews2.com
Crash causes traffic light outage in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Northwest Boulevard due to damage from a car crash in Winston-Salem, according to police. Repair crews are on site. The early assessment and estimate is that the lights will be out for three hours. Winston-Salem...
Noise and traffic complaints are the tips of the iceberg for neighbors near new Urban Loop stretch
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lots of people are happy about the completion of the Greensboro Urban Loop but to make it happen, NCDOT had to make some big changes to neighborhoods along the route. Noise and traffic changes are some of the complaints WFMY News 2 has gotten since the...
Roads closed due to large fire on Oakland Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire has closed several roads in Greensboro Tuesday morning. According to Greensboro Police Department, a structure fire at a commercial building used by Smith Trucking Company on Oakland Avenue is being investigated by Greensboro Fire Department. The following intersections are closed to traffic while crews are on the scene of […]
Fatal crash on I-85 Northbound, Greensboro Urban Loop shuts down highway
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 85 North on the Greensboro Urban Loop was shut down due to a fatal crash Thursday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash happened at Mile Marker 126 near Exit 126 for US 421 around 11 a.m., and emergency services workers did confirm one person, later identified as Leon […]
Fire at former Spray Cotton Mill in Eden prompts multi-agency response
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews responded to a massive building fire in Rockingham County Thursday morning. The historic former Spray Cotton Mill building in Eden, located on Church Street, caught fire around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night and crews fought the flames well into Thursday morning. At least one wall of the historic mill collapsed from […]
WXII 12
I-85 crash closes part of highway in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The northbound lane of I-85 is closed near Highway 421 in Greensboro. Greensboro police said it was due to a crash with injuries. Police have not released any additional details about the crash including how it occurred. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if...
abc45.com
Fire Closes Several Roads in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department is currently working to investigate a fire that broke out at 2810 Oakland Avenue. As a result, a few intersections are temporarily closed to all traffic. This includes: Oakland Avenue at McManus Street, Oakland Avenue at Park Terrace, Spring Garden Street at McManus Street and Hiatt Street at Park Terrace. Motorists are asked to avoid this area for the time being. These affected roads should be reopened soon.
Urban Loop: NCDOT addresses confusing traffic pattern, signage, and lighting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The last leg of the Urban Loop in Greensboro is open after decades of planning and years of construction. While drivers are testing it out, they're also coming across some concerns. Traffic patterns, signage, and lights. We took some of your top concerns about the loop...
US 421 crash shuts down highway in Kernersville
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US 421 North closed due to a crash in Kernersville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 227, near Exit 227 for NC 74/Winston-Salem Northern Beltway and Upper Angel Lake. The closure began at 11:16 a.m. and is expected to last for an […]
rhinotimes.com
Hit-And-Run Driver Turns Major Intersection Into A Battleground For A Day
If you drove near one of Greensboro’s busiest intersections on Friday, Jan. 20, then you were probably – like many others passing by – amazed at the number of Duke Energy workers, Greensboro road crews and police officers in the area conducting a repair operation that left the intersection the scene of intense traffic disruption all day long and well into the night.
wfmynews2.com
Spray Cotton Mills catches fire in Eden
Smoke continues to billow at Spray Cotton Mills Thursday. A massive fire broke out at the old mill in Eden late Wednesday night.
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and cleared at 8:25 p.m. […]
Winston-Salem apartment fire leaves nearly a dozen people without home
WINSTON- SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in an apartment complex in Winston-Salem woke up to flames, smoke and loud knocks at their door telling them to leave their homes in the middle of the night. More than a dozen people now are without homes as fire investigators work to learn how the fire started […]
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigate shooting on Autumn Drive
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said one person is in the hospital from a shooting on Autumn Drive. Officers said they were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. Wednesday and found one person shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS. Police said no...
City of Greensboro plans to be car-optional by 2040
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders are spending more than $569,000 to look into making the city car-optional in the next 17 years. The Mobility Greensboro 2045 Plan is focused on public transit, biking, walking, carpooling and riding rails and making everything you like to do close and convenient enough to ditch your vehicle. […]
abc45.com
Greensboro Police: Randleman Road Truist Robbery Suspect Caught
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have arrested Dejuanta Harrelson-Tisdale, 28, for the Randleman Road Truist Bank robbery on Monday. Police say that Harrelson-Tisdale has been charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and given a $100,000 bond.
Firefighter survives crash to tell story after drunk driver killed 3 on Highway 109
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — According to a crash report, Robyn L Degennaro had a BAC of .23 which is nearly three times the legal limit. The report also says Degennaro was driving 90 mph in a 55 mph zone at the time of the crash. Troopers told WFMY a...
Man dies after being shot in Lexington near Winston Road, US 29/70, police say; other man remains in critical condition
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday and left one man dead and another injured. At around 12:52 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the intersection of Winston Road and US 29/70, according to a Lexington Police Department […]
Comments / 0