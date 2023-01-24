ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

radioplusinfo.com

1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Teen

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old Colt Kinzing was last seen on Lake Drive in Waldo on December 26th. He was reportedly leaving his foster home, and no one has...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 56-year-old Appleton man is in critical condition after police found him on the road with severe injuries from a gunshot. Police were called at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, to the 1200-block of N. Briarcliff Dr., on the city’s south side, for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers rendered medical aid until he could be transported to a hospital.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Dead dog found in dumpster in Oshkosh, police investigating

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second time this month, the Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a deceased dog incident. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on January 23 around 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to a multi-tenant property in the 3900 block of Oregon Street. Staff from the property management company told authorities a dog was found dead inside a dumpster.
OSHKOSH, WI
cwbradio.com

Neenah Woman Arrested in Wausau for Driving the Wrong Way on Highway 29

A Neenah woman was arrested in Wausau after driving the wrong way on Highway 29. According to the Wausau Police Department, around 10:30pm on Saturday, they received reports of a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near 72nd Avenue. The 34-year-old driver nearly collided with a squad car head-on before coming to a stop.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: WIS 76 northbound reopens to motorists after car fire

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that all lanes of traffic on WIS 76 north are reopened. The lanes were previously closed due to a car catching fire, but first responders extinguished the flames and removed the vehicle from the roadway. WisDOT anticipated...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wapl.com

Fox Crossing woman arrested for OWI after crash

MENASHA, WI — A Fox Crossing woman is hospitalized and arrested following a single-car crash in Menasha. Police were called to the 800 block of Plank Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of an accident with injuries. Officers found a vehicle on its side near a...
MENASHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Warn of Scam Involving Xfinity Comcast

The Manitowoc Police Department is warning citizens of a scam involving Xfinity Comcast. According to Sargent Paul Krock, scammers have been contacting individuals through email and phone calls and claiming to be an Xfinity representative. The scammer then offers a discount on Xfinity Comcast services once the victim provides the...
MANITOWOC, WI

