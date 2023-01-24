Read full article on original website
radioplusinfo.com
1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt
Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
GB Police investigate suspicious package of narcotics mailed to Police Chief
The Green Bay Police Department opened an investigation after receiving a suspicious package containing narcotics that was mailed and addressed to Police Chief Chris Davis.
101 WIXX
Brown County Investigators Seeking Identity of Burglary Suspect in Surveillance Video
HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office released a video of a potential burglary suspect. Deputies are asking the public to help identify the individual in the video below. The burglary took place at a business in Howard. No other details, including the date, time, name...
wearegreenbay.com
Brown Co. Deputies seek public assistance in identifying commercial burglary suspect
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who is allegedly involved in a commercial burglary. Authorities say that the reported burglary occurred in the Village of Howard. The time stamp in the video provided by deputies...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Teen
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old Colt Kinzing was last seen on Lake Drive in Waldo on December 26th. He was reportedly leaving his foster home, and no one has...
NBC26
Fond du Lac K9 units key in drug busts, tracking suspects, finding missing persons
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The K9s at the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Department can do more than just 'sit' and 'stay'. “These dogs are a tremendous tool for this office,” Sgt. Ryan Zitlow said. “Number one, the drug interdiction that all four of these dogs perform for this office is doing a very good job of curbing the drugs in our community.”
NBC26
Community mourns crash victims as sheriff's department says roadway may be dangerous
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Members of the Fond du Lac community have been bringing flowers, crosses, and other mementos to the scene of a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive in the town of Taycheedah. The crash Saturday involved three 16-year-olds. One was declared dead at the...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight without a home after fire at apartment in Fond du Lac, marshals investigating
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Fond du Lac County worked hard to extinguish flames at an apartment on Wednesday evening. According to a release, on January 25, 2023, around 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue was sent to the 170 block of East Johnson Street for a report of a fire.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 56-year-old Appleton man is in critical condition after police found him on the road with severe injuries from a gunshot. Police were called at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, to the 1200-block of N. Briarcliff Dr., on the city’s south side, for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers rendered medical aid until he could be transported to a hospital.
seehafernews.com
De Pere Man Accused of Using a Dating App to Lure Victims Into an Armed Robbery
A De Pere man is facing charges after he allegedly used a dating app to lure victims into an armed robbery. 28-year-old Marcus Rowan has been charged with two counts of Armed Robbery. Officers responded to a weapons call on Davies Avenue at 2:45 on January 5th, where the caller...
Second teenager dies after fatal weekend crash in Fond du Lac County
A second teenager has died following a weekend crash in Fond du Lac County, his school confirmed Wednesday.
wearegreenbay.com
Dead dog found in dumpster in Oshkosh, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second time this month, the Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a deceased dog incident. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on January 23 around 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to a multi-tenant property in the 3900 block of Oregon Street. Staff from the property management company told authorities a dog was found dead inside a dumpster.
WBAY Green Bay
“Entered into eternal life”: Second teen dies after crash in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A second teen has died following a crash in Fond du Lac County. Tommy Koenigs, 16, “has been called home and has entered into eternal life,” according to a statement from his school, St. Mary’s Springs Academy. “It is with...
cwbradio.com
Neenah Woman Arrested in Wausau for Driving the Wrong Way on Highway 29
A Neenah woman was arrested in Wausau after driving the wrong way on Highway 29. According to the Wausau Police Department, around 10:30pm on Saturday, they received reports of a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near 72nd Avenue. The 34-year-old driver nearly collided with a squad car head-on before coming to a stop.
wearegreenbay.com
Saint Mary’s Springs Academy confirms second teen death in Fond du Lac Co. crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – After a deadly car crash involving teenagers in the township of Taycheedah over the weekend, St. Mary’s Springs Academy has provided another tragic update. In a statement sent to students and parents, Saint Mary’s Springs Academy President Stacey Akey has confirmed the...
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: WIS 76 northbound reopens to motorists after car fire
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that all lanes of traffic on WIS 76 north are reopened. The lanes were previously closed due to a car catching fire, but first responders extinguished the flames and removed the vehicle from the roadway. WisDOT anticipated...
wapl.com
Fox Crossing woman arrested for OWI after crash
MENASHA, WI — A Fox Crossing woman is hospitalized and arrested following a single-car crash in Menasha. Police were called to the 800 block of Plank Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of an accident with injuries. Officers found a vehicle on its side near a...
101 WIXX
One Teen Dead, Two Others Injured in One-Vehicle Crash in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One teen is dead and two others suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the Township of Taycheedah. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at 3:25 a.m. for the crash on Golf Course Drive, east of Taft Road.
wearegreenbay.com
VIDEO: Wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hits officer, arrested for 3rd OWI and child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hit an officer in central Wisconsin and was arrested for OWI and Neglecting a Child after allegedly leaving a family member’s child home alone. The Wausau Police Department provided the video about the incident on its Facebook...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Warn of Scam Involving Xfinity Comcast
The Manitowoc Police Department is warning citizens of a scam involving Xfinity Comcast. According to Sargent Paul Krock, scammers have been contacting individuals through email and phone calls and claiming to be an Xfinity representative. The scammer then offers a discount on Xfinity Comcast services once the victim provides the...
