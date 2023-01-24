ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Click2Houston.com

Rivals FBCA, TWCA, clash in heated high school basketball playoff race

This week in Texas High School basketball includes a matchup that could be vital to the postseason in the coming weeks. TAPPS 5A Division rivals -- Fort Bend Christian Academy and The Woodlands Christian Academy -- are primed for their second meeting of the regular season Wednesday night. The Woodlands...
Newberry Observer

Lady Rebels defeat Lady Bulldogs

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Even though the Mid-Carolina High School Lady Rebels never trailed in their home game last Tuesday with Newberry High, it was still a close fight before the final buzzer sounded in their 55-47 victory. A total of 53 free-throws were attempted during the game, with the...
NEWBERRY, SC

