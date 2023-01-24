Read full article on original website
Section III boys swimming and diving event leaders (Week 8)
Here are Section III boys swimming and diving leaders from Week 8. This list is courtesy of section3swim.com. The full leaderboard can be found there.
New boys basketball state poll: 5 Section III teams ranked in Class B
Section III’s Class B continues to look like the most competitive class in the section, with five teams ranked and two more being named honorable mention in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association poll. Central Valley Academy (No. 7), Chittenango (No. 8), Westhill (No. 20), Marcellus (No....
Section III says all boys, girls basketball teams will qualify for playoffs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III has announced that the boys and girls basketball sectional tournament will be open this winter. The usual requirement states that teams must win 40% of their games in class, league or division to qualify for playoffs. Today’s announcement suspends that rule and allows every team entry to the Section III playoffs.
East Syracuse Minoa girls basketball stuns state-ranked Skaneateles (62 photos)
East Syracuse Minoa had a tall order in non-league foe Skaneateles on Tuesday evening. The Lakers are currently ranked 25th in the state in Class B and winners of their last seven games.
Who are the best shooters in Section III boys basketball? Coaches pick 19 opposing players
Syracuse, N.Y. — The game of basketball has changed drastically over the years. A game that was once dominated by power play in the post has seen a transition to a perimeter-centric style of play. With this change, the reliance on shooters has become more and more important. Having...
David Flom reinstated as Eden Prairie boys basketball coach
Eden Prairie boys basketball head coach David Flom has been reinstated, allowing him to resume coaching the team, effective immediately, per a statement from Eden Prairie School District communications director Dirk Tedmon. Flom was suspended by the school district on Dec. 8, pending an investigation into a complaint about his use of inappropriate language during [...]
Student-Athlete of the Week: Central Square’s William Allen
Central Square, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – When it comes to bowling, Central Square senior William Allen is the guy. “He has the ability to adjust to any lane and come out and go up against any team. Even when he’s struggling, he comes in and really knocks down a lot of pins which helps,” says head […]
Dolgeville senior becomes second boys basketball player in 1,000-point club
Senior Kamryn Comstock scored 28 points in Dolgeville’s 79-50 win over Canastota to join the school’s 1,000-point club on Tuesday night. Comstock is the second male and the fifth player overall to reach the 1,000-point mark at Dolgeville.
KAAL-TV
Lourdes High School to honor former girls basketball coach, Myron Glass, on Friday
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Catholic Schools announced that Lourdes High School will honor former girls basketball coach, Myron Glass, on Friday. The program will take place before the varsity girls basketball game. It will include a tribute video starting at approximately 6:30 p.m. The game is expected to start at 7:15 p.m.
Meet the Section III high school goalie who broke the state record for career saves
Liverpool’s All-CNY goalie James Welch is New York’s new high school hockey career saves leader. According to the New York Public High School Athletic Association’s record book, the previous record holder was Guilderland’s Daniel Cooper, who had 2,127 career saves from 2014-18. With his 488 saves this season, Welch currently has 2,275 saves.
