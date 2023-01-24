ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New boys basketball state poll: 5 Section III teams ranked in Class B

Section III’s Class B continues to look like the most competitive class in the section, with five teams ranked and two more being named honorable mention in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association poll. Central Valley Academy (No. 7), Chittenango (No. 8), Westhill (No. 20), Marcellus (No....
David Flom reinstated as Eden Prairie boys basketball coach

Eden Prairie boys basketball head coach David Flom has been reinstated, allowing him to resume coaching the team, effective immediately, per a statement from Eden Prairie School District communications director Dirk Tedmon. Flom was suspended by the school district on Dec. 8, pending an investigation into a complaint about his use of inappropriate language during [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
