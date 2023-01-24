ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My time as Nashville Superspeedway CEO left me grateful for Southern hospitality | Opinion

By Erik Moses
Middle Tennessee is special not because of its amenities, but because of its people. Folks here care about each other. They care about where Middle Tennessee is and where it’s going.

  • Erik Moses is executive director and CEO of the Fiesta Bowl Organization. He is former president and general manager of the Nashville Superspeedway.

For more than two years I’ve called Nashville and Middle Tennessee home. More than simply the place I lived or temporarily moved for a professional opportunity, it was home.

My time in Middle Tennessee was professionally rejuvenating and personally edifying in ways that I could not have imagined. I fell in love with the energy, the authenticity and soul of this region. Which is why, as I leave my post as president of the Nashville Superspeedway to be CEO of the Fiesta Bowl Organization in Phoenix, Arizona, there is a melancholy tune playing in my heart.

I arrived in September 2020 from Washington, D.C., during the pandemic, a stranger to the motorsports industry and Tennessee. But I never felt like a stranger. In fact, both NASCAR and Nashville welcomed me, supported my mission and embraced our ambitious goals for the Superspeedway.

The people make Middle Tennessee special

Middle Tennessee is special not because of its amenities, but because of its people. Folks here care about each other. They care about where Middle Tennessee is and where it’s going. They also care about the people arriving here from cities across the country.

I can attest to this as someone who moved here with no relationships, no real connections and the daunting task of reviving a racetrack dormant for more than a decade. I sought help from local and state government officials, chambers of commerce, economic and community development groups, civic and business leaders, media and scores of others.

I visited boardrooms, spoke to civic clubs, lectured in classrooms, and made hundreds of other stops in service of our mission. During these visits, it became clear that the community understood and embraced the notion that what was good for Wilson County would also benefit Rutherford, Davidson and other counties in the region.

Hold fast the region's values

A cynical person would say folks only cared about bringing NASCAR Cup races back after nearly 40 years. But I know in my heart that so many people I met here lent their support because they also cared about the person at the helm – and for that, I am profoundly and eternally grateful. The names are too numerous to mention but you know who you are.

This place, the people I’ve encountered, the relationships built mean too much for me to say “goodbye,” so I’ll say “farewell until I see you again.”

As Middle Tennessee continues its path of growth and progress, I urge you to hold fast to the values and virtues that make this community special. I know there is so much more in store for this magnificent region. And I can’t wait to hear all about it.

Erik Moses is executive director and CEO of the Fiesta Bowl Organization. He is former president and general manager of the Nashville Superspeedway.

