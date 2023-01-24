Read full article on original website
Related
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey
Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
22 Reasons Why New Jersey Is The Best State in the USA
We've put together a list of what makes New Jersey great - and not one of them has to do with politics! (Yay! This article is politics-free!) 1. New Jersey has more pizza places per capita than the state of New York. We love pizza!. 2. The first Miss America...
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
New Jersey’s Best Small Town is One of the Coolest in America
This is a fun article especially if you love to travel here in the United States. It's the coolest small town in America and we have our selection right here in New Jersey for you to check out. When it comes to Jersey we have many "cool" small towns to...
Legendary New Jersey Motel Named Among America’s Best
New Jersey is not just home for many of us, it’s also the home of some of our most cherished childhood memories, like the ones we have about those great family summer vacations and some of those great Jersey Shore motels we stayed in. There was nothing more amazing...
New study: New Jersey is a top rated road trip state
🚗 A new study ranks NJ as one of the best road trip states in the nation. 🚗 The Garden State gets a top road safety rating. 🚗 The study finds NJ has 11.3 attractions per 100 miles. Are you ready to do some traveling in 2023?
One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey
A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in NJ
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
You Need To Visit New Jersey’s Best Classic Restaurants in 2023
One of the great passions of the residents of New Jersey is trying some of the best restaurants New Jersey has to offer, and with a new year beginning, it's time to start making plans to eat at some great ones. The great thing about the food scene in New...
61 NJ Lottery prizes of $1M or more — where they were sold
Not one New Jersey retailer sold a jackpot-winning ticket for any Powerball or Mega Millions drawing in 2022, but players throughout the state still managed to claim 61 prizes worth $1,000,000 or more across several New Jersey Lottery games. The agency on Wednesday released an interactive map (below) so you...
2 failing grades for NJ in new report card on tobacco control
🚭 New Jersey improved its grade in one category since last year. 🚭 Advocates say there's a glaring hole in NJ's smokefree laws. 🚭 NJ and the U.S. have looked at banning menthol cigarettes. If you were New Jersey's parent, you would not pleased with its latest...
Study Reveals That New Jersey Is Actually Not A Grumpy State After All
Let’s not waste any time debating if the fine folks in New Jersey can be grumpy. We all know we can be. The question simply becomes just how grumpy we actually get, and the research may just surprise you. There are so many things we encounter over the course...
This Is New Jersey’s Best Vacation Spot To Get Away From People
Sometimes you go on vacation to get away from it all and spend quality time with friends and family, other times you're trying to just get away from as many people as possible!. When I go on vacations, which is, unfortunately, less than I'd like, I'm a big fan of...
The Top Google Searches About NJ Prove We’re The “It” Girl
New Jersey is one of those places that everyone just loves to make fun of. We’ll always be the brunt of the joke, but in reality, we know everyone is just obsessed with us. We really have it all here. During the winters if you want to go skiing in the Poconos, you’re so close.
OUCH! Baby Is 2 Feet Tall, 16 lbs At Birth Almost Beating New Jersey’s Biggest
This Brazilian baby came into the world and almost made history. Mama Cleidine Santos deserves the best Mother’s Day present money can buy after carrying a 16-pound baby that was 2 feet tall at birth! If you can believe it, we grew an even bigger one in New Jersey right in Toms River!
NJ film and TV production spending in 2022 smashes previous record
LOS ANGELES — Gov. Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission announced today that overall in-state production spending from filmmaking exceeded $650 million dollars in 2022, smashing the previous record of $500 million set in 2021. The announcement in California came after a series of...
Helpful Advice If You Still Have Your Old New Jersey Plates
If you've ever had to get Jersey plates on your vehicle, do you know what you're supposed to do with your old plates?. Here's a pro tip for you; you aren't supposed to hold onto your old vehicle plates or toss them in the trash. For some, this may seem...
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ
🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
NJ drivers, a $15 item could avoid a $1,000 ticket this winter
Sure we haven't had much snow this winter, but February is looming and could be saying, "Hold my beer." When snow hits this or any other winter in New Jersey, it's a pain to deal with. Even just to get out of your driveway you have to clear that snow off your car. When you don't get all of it there could be big consequences.
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0