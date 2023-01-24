Tickets now available for 'Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook'

Tickets are now available for Aberdeen Community Theatre's performance of "Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook," which is set to take the stage Feb. 10-12.

This show, which is under the direction of Clair Vetter, is a Young People's Theatre production featuring a cast of 24 youth ages 8 to 15.

The show tells the story of Junie B. Jones who finds that her new furry mittens have been stolen and then wrestles with what to do when she finds a multi-colored pen.

Shows are Feb. 10-11 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at AberdeenCommunityTheatre.com; by calling the theater at 605-225-2228 or at Riddles Jewelry, 3811 Seventh Ave. S.E. Tickets will also be available at the theater on performance nights an hour before the show. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

This production is a special project and is not included in season subscriptions. Season subscriptions are still available for 2023, which will feature six main stage shows.