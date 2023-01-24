ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Weighs Content Deals With Disney, Other Partners For VR Headset

By Anusuya Lahiri
 2 days ago
  • Apple Inc AAPL discussed developing VR content for the platform with about half a dozen media partners, including Walt Disney Co DIS and Dolby Laboratories Inc.
  • Apple worked on updating its own Apple TV+ material to work with the headset, Bloomberg reports.
  • Apple's long-anticipated mixed-reality headset marked an ambitious attempt to create a 3D version of the iPhone's operating system with eye- and hand-tracking methods.
  • The roughly $3,000 device, under the likely name of Reality Pro, will take a novel approach to virtual meetings and immersive video to rival Meta Platforms Inc's META Quest Pro virtual and MR headset at $1,500.
  • Apple also worked on a cheaper version for release in late 2024 or early 2025 that could be closer to $1,500, according to Bloomberg.
  • Apple targeted an uncertain market with a premium-priced product dedicating over seven years to the project and counting on it to become a new revenue source.
  • The device's eye- and hand-tracking capabilities will be a significant selling point. Its core features will include advanced FaceTime-based videoconferencing and meeting rooms.
  • The headset will also show immersive video content, serve as an external display for a connected Mac, and replicate many functions of iPhones and iPads.
  • Developed with Sony Group Corp SONY, the headset will have two ultra-high-resolution displays to handle the VR aspects and a collection of external cameras to enable an augmented reality "pass-through mode."
  • Apple plans to unveil the device by this spring.
  • Apple looks to sell about 1 million units of its new headset in its first year, not planning to make a profit on the initial version.
  • Apple created an area within its retail outlets dedicated to demonstrating the product.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares closed higher by 2.35% at $141.11 on Monday.

