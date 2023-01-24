Read full article on original website
U.S. Department of Commerce Invests over $950K for Sewer System Upgrades in Support of Job Creation and Business Growth in Henry County
Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $958,960 grant to Henry County, Virginia, to support business and job growth efforts by extending local water and sewer service. This project will provide for the construction of a pump station, sewer line, and other improvements...
Big Sort-Pittsylvania County to help Community Leaders Manage Growth Coming to the Area
The Big Sort-Pittsylvania County is coming to the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex on February 9. The event is designed for county residents and community leaders and is presented by Partnership for Regional Prosperity. This table-top exercise is designed to help residents visualize the future of the region and identify the...
Danville Police Report 103 Speeding Tickets Already this Month
The Danville Police Department is asking drivers to slow down. The department reported today that they have already issued 103 speeding tickets since January 1. 15 of those tickets have been for drivers that were going at least 20 MPH over the speed limit. One of those was for a motorist going 71 in a 35 MPH zone.
Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber Announces New Strategic Plan
The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is launching a four-year strategic plan designed to focus on the organization’s mission to support and engage business and industry through high quality resources and relationships. The plan is a complete set of goals, strategies, tactics, metrics, and timelines. The four-month development...
Alert: Large Fire Causing Multiple Road Closures in Eden
A fire in Eden has caused multiple roads to close. Last night at 10:46 the Eden Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 417 Church St. This is the location, of the former, Spray Cotton Mill. Fire personnel arrived on scene and found the lower building, near the...
One Injured in Henry County Shooting
One man was injured during a shooting in Henry County last night. According to WSLS, David Goodwin was shot by Dustin Hilton at around 8 pm in the 1400 block of J.S. Holland Road in Ridgeway after an argument. Hilton has been arrested and charges are pending. Goodwin was airlifted...
Henry County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Help Identifying Suspect
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a breaking and entering of a business at the Backlot Hair Design, located at 2293 Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. Entry was made into the business where an undisclosed amount of items were stolen. Security footage at Stone Memorial Church also...
DCC Welcomes New VP of Workforce Services
This week, Danville Community College (DCC) welcomed their new Vice President of Workforce Services, Mark Funkey. Born in Nebraska and raised in New Mexico, Mark Funkey obtained his Bachelor of Science from Bellevue University in 2003; his Master of Arts in Management from Doane University in 2013; and he expects to graduate with a Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership from Doane University in May of this year.
Southside Health District Offers Free Flu Vaccine Clinic in Halifax
The Southside Health District will conduct a public health exercise offering a free seasonal flu vaccine at a clinic Friday, February 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mary Bethune Complex Gymnasium, 1030 Cowford Road. A limited supply of free influenza vaccine will be available on a first-come,...
One person injured in Danville House Fire
One person was injured in a Danville house fire on Tuesday night. The Danville Fire Department responded to the fire at 226 Central St. at 11:41. When crews arrived they discovered moderate smoke conditions at the front door and noted all residents were out of the home. They then made entry into the home and quickly extinguished the fire.
Griffin Named Danville Public Schools Teacher of the Year
On Monday, school and district leaders announced George Washington High School Orchestra Conductor Mrs. Frenita Griffin as the Danville Public Schools (DPS) Teacher of the Year. Griffin, a native of Danville and a product of DPS, holds a Bachelor’s Degree from James Madison University and a Master’s Degree from the...
