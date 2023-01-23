Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
12-Week Bowlers Wanted in the ‘Burg League’ at UCM’s Union Bowling Center
Put on your bowling shoes, grab your friends and get ready to have fun as the University of Central Missouri Union Bowling Center launches "Bowlers in the Burg." This new recreational team opportunity begins at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at UBC, located in the Elliott Student Union. Bowlers in the...
S-C Senior Bailey Brown Selected For John T. Belcher Scholarship
Smith-Cotton senior Bailey Brown was selected as the recipient of the Sedalia 200 district-level John T. Belcher Scholarship. Brown will receive $500 and moves on to the regional level of the statewide scholarship program, which is sponsored by the Missouri School Boards Association. According to the MSBA website (mosba.org), MSBA...
Smithton R-6 School District Mourns Loss of Coach Sypes
Smithton R-6 School District noted the loss of coach James Darrell Sypes on Tuesday with the following message to parents and students:. The Smithton R-VI School Community was saddened to hear of the loss of our dear friend and longtime coach Mr. Darrell Sypes. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
New General Surgeon Evan Neuls Joins WMMC
Western Missouri Medical Center (WMMC) announces that Evan Neuls, MD, FRCS, general surgeon, joined Surgical Services of Warrensburg on Jan. 16. Dr. Neuls graduated from Saba University School of Medicine in 2011 and completed his residency at the University of Saskatchewan in 2016. Following his residency, he ran a broad general surgery practice in a small city similar to Warrensburg called Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan, Canada, for the past 6 and a half years.
CampusESP Helps Families Stay Engaged in Students’ Education at UCM
Understanding the valuable role parents and family members play in student success, the University of Central Missouri have announced the establishment of CampusESP as a new, customized web platform to help them stay connected with UCM. The free platform, launched on Jan. 18, is geared to the families of current...
SHS Junior High Speech Team Seals Blue Ribbons at Bellarmine Speech Meet
The Sacred Heart Junior High Speech team participated in the Bellarmine Speech Contest on Saturday, Jan. 14 at St. Mary's in Glasgow. All three members who participated earned a blue ribbon (highest awarded). In the photo: Kendall DeHaven performed a humourous solo title "Camping Trip"; Olivia Dillon performed a humorous...
Smithton Woman Injured in Pettis County Accident
A Smithton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2018 GMC Sierra truck, driven by 29-year-old Ashely M. Edwards of Smithton, was on Missouri 135, south of Route HH (west of Clifton City) around 7:45 a.m., when the truck traveled off the roadway and struck a ditch.
SFCC To Offer Motorcycle Training April Through October
State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce is offering a series of weekend Basic Rider Courses starting in April and concluding in October on the Sedalia campus. The basic two-day training is for people with little or no knowledge of operating a motorcycle. A one-day Basic Rider Course 2 for people who want to refresh or sharpen their riding skills will be offered 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 23 or Aug. 6.
Warrensburg Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Warrensburg teen was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2001 Honda, driven by a 17-year-old male from Warrensburg, was on Route V at Country Road NE 500, just before 8 a.m., when the Honda traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and came to rest in a field.
Tesla Totaled in JoCo Crash
A Whiteman Air Force Base woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2020 Tesla Model 3, driven by 35-year-old Amy A. Sjoholm, was on Missouri 23, north of NE 500 Road around 10:30 a.m., when she looked down at her cats, which were walking around the front seat, and the Tesla traveled off the left side of the roadway, impacted an embankment and became airborne. The Tesla began to overturn until coming to rest in the northbound lane of 23, facing south.
Good Food and Sweet Treats at Winstead’s Kansas City
My wife's hospital in Overland Park is off the interstate and right at the exit there's one of the three Winstead's Steakburger locations. It wasn't the first time I saw one of their locations either, so I thought I'd check out this self-proclaimed "Kansas City tradition for over 75 years" for myself. Here's what I thought.
Awesome 92.3
Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force To Speak to Pachyderms
The next Pettis County Pachyderm meeting is at 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the Heckart Community Center, 1800 W. 3rd, in Community Room C. Guest speaker will be Captain Kip Bartlett with the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force. Meals are $6 each, (Stewed Tomatoes, Wheat Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Cook’s...
What I’ve Learned From Eating Missouri’s Famous Guber Burger
Last week I tried my first bite of the hamburger Sedalia's Wheel Inn made famous, the Guber Burger. It's been a bit of an educational experience beyond trying both the Kehde's Barbeque and Goody's Steakburger versions of the burger. Here's what I've learned:. Many Sedalians take the Guber Burger personally....
Sedalia Woman Injured When Jeep Overturns
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early this morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Jeep, driven by 23-year-old Courtney L. Rodriguez of Sedalia, was on Route Y at Morton Road (southeast of WAFB) around 1:30 a.m., when it slid off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
Sacred Heart Offers Kindergarten Screenings for 2023
Sacred Heart School in Sedalia is hosting a free kindergarten developmental. screening for children entering kindergarten in the fall of 2023. The screening will be held February 9th and 10th at Sacred Heart School. All children who will be 5 years of age by July 31, 2023, are invited to...
Sedalia Police Reports For January 25, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. On the evening of January 19th, Officers responded to the 900 block of Olsen Drive for a confirmed structure fire. Officers conducted scene security and assisted firefighters at the scene. The fire was ruled as accidental. Wednesday night, Officers...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 24, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Friday night, while on patrol in the area of the 5600 block of South Limit Avenue, Pettis County Deputies witnessed a male and a female on a motorcycle driving northbound from the Super 7 Motel, 5650 South Limit Avenue. The male driver of the motorcycle is not known to have a motorcycle endorsement on his Missouri driver's license. His name was not listed in the report. Deputies made contact with the female passenger, who had jumped off the bike as the male driver continued through the parking lot of the Cenex gas station, 4851 South Limit Avenue. Deputies passed her information through JCOMM and was able to verify she had an active warrant for her arrest. Irina T. Shalnev, 33, of Sedalia, was arrested for her Failure to Appear warrant on felony charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Shalnev was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked pending a cash or surety bond of $7,500.
Sedalia Senior Center Planning Gala For June 24
The Sedalia Senior Center is planning a fund-raising event to take place in late June, and the Sedalia Park Board was approached Jan. 12 with a request. Representing the Sedalia Senior Center was Jeff Wyman, who said that the center is operated by Care Connection for Aging Services, based in Warrensburg.
Get Your Group Engaged With The Community Engagement Fair
I know a lot of people around here in our area really are quite kind hearted. I mean, don't get it twisted. I know there are a fair share of people out there who are only interested in them getting theirs and forget everyone else...but those are the loud minority. There are so many of us who want to help our fellow Sedalians and do so by donating a little extra time at church or dropping off extra stuff at the little food pantries or by paying for someone's order behind us at the fast food line.
Make A Difference for National Blood Donor Month
President Richard Nixon proclaimed January 1970 as the first National Blood Donor Month on December 31, 1969, as requested by Senate Joint Resolution 154, to pay tribute to voluntary blood donors and encourage new donors to join. Who knew Nixon and I had something so simple in common? I've actually...
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0