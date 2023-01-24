Senior figures in the Scottish and UK governments had “business-like” talks over gender recognition reforms as the row over Westminster’s decision to block legislation raged on.Scottish Secretary Alister Jack discussed the matter with Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison.The talks took place a week after the Tories confirmed the UK Government would use the never-before-utilised powers under Section 35 of the Scotland Act to prevent gender recognition reforms passed by Holyrood from going forward for royal assent.Mr Jack has now offered to have the Advocate General for Scotland Keith Stewart – the UK Government’s most senior adviser on Scots law...

