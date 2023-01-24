Read full article on original website
gardnernews.com
Edgerton recaps their parks and rec department successes
Brittany Maddox celebrated her first year as the City of Edgerton’s parks and rec director. “We have seen attendance numbers grow coming out of the pandemic,” she said. Maddox said the number of attendees between adults and kids was about even with a total of 6,575 people participating in activities.
Parents notified of medical incident at Olathe middle school
A boy attending Prairie Trail Middle School is recovering after suffering a medical scare Tuesday morning.
mvnews.org
Shawnee Mission Park
“I go to Shawnee Mission Park because my dog likes to run around and be with the other dogs. My favorite part is going to the dog park to see all the other dogs and to watch mine interact and play. I normally go alone or with my mom, I go a couple of times a month when I have extra free time.”
Olathe middle school student found unresponsive in swimming pool
An Olathe Middle School nurse gave a student CPR after the 11-year-old was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Prairie Trail Middle School.
$200M food processing center to bring nearly 600 new jobs to south Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Iowa-based food company plans to put down roots in south Kansas City and bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. West Liberty Foods announced it will open a new food processing center at the I-49 Logistics Center, which is near Missouri Route 150 and Botts Road in southern Jackson County. […]
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
KCTV 5
School closings roll in Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
bluevalleypost.com
The Brass Onion says ‘cheers to 5 years’ in Overland Park
The restaurant moved into a 4,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by the Newport Grill. The Brancato family, the Brass Onion’s owners, also owns and operates Brancato’s Catering in Kansas City, Missouri. Owner Andrew Bracato said the name of the restaurant came from the many onion-like “layers” the restaurant has...
gardnernews.com
USD 231 shares panorama survey, map testing results
The 2022 Panorama survey results came in for the Gardner Edgerton school district. “I am happy to bring good news,” Melissa McIntire, director of student support services, said. The survey gathers feedback from students about their classroom experience. McIntire said they surveyed grades third through 12th. They received 728...
Parents worried about armed security at North Kansas City schools
Starting next month, North Kansas City School District will have new armed security guards in its elementary schools.
lawrencekstimes.com
Unhoused residents of North Lawrence campsite say city staff members are ‘just eyeballing us,’ have stopped support
Lori Lindaman said she’s received little help from city employees at the campsite in North Lawrence since she started staying there about two weeks ago. Instead, she said she’s had to focus strictly on survival. Lori is using a wheelchair after a hip displacement, so her husband, William Lindaman, finds supplies during the day to keep them alive.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
gardnernews.com
GEHS Blazers football, other activities recognized by USD 231
Various sports and activities were recognized for their accomplishments at the January school board meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. Scott Peavey, athletic director, said he wanted to thank the board for the opportunity to celebrate the kids. “Students and athletes worked very hard,” he said. Peavey said he...
gardnernews.com
Mason D. Ormsby
Mason D. Ormsby was born in Kansas City, MO., on April 7, 1940, the son of I.M. Ormsby and Edna L. Ormsby. He died on January 8, 2023 at Center Point Care Center, Lenexa, KS. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 in the Chapel at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS 66208. Mason will be cremated and there will be a private burial at the Gardner Cemetery, at a future date. Donations may be made to Village Presbyterian Church, K U Endowment, Lakeview Village Foundation or Kansas City Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome. com Mason’s early years were spent in Gardner, Ks; he graduated from Gardner High School in 1958, where he enjoyed playing sports, was Student Council President and an Eagle Scout. Following high school, he went to and graduated from the University of Kansas (School of Pharmacy) in 1963. He met Diana (his wife) when they both were students at K.U. While at K.U., he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and served as president of the chapter. He practiced pharmacy for a short time and then went on to spend the rest of his career with Eli Lilly & Company and retired in 1999. His career with Lilly involved many corporate transfers throughout the country and contributed to Mason and Diana’s appreciation to travel.
Group to build $200M food processing center in south KCMO; 583 new jobs possible
Economic development officials Monday announced plans for a new $200 million food processing center and cold storage facility in south Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage
Kansas educators tackle K-12 teacher shortage by touting life-changing occupation, but size of the shortfall will require cash infusion for salary hikes. The post Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Installation of Proton Therapy System Begins at Kansas City Proton Institute
LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Mevion Medical Systems, the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients, announced today that the 15-ton compact accelerator for the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System® was delivered on January 20, to Kansas City Proton Institute (KCPI). This milestone marks the beginning of the first true compact proton therapy system installation in Kansas City, and the fourth in the region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005159/en/ Mevion’s proton accelerator prior to being lifted and lowered into vault. (Photo: Business Wire)
gardnernews.com
Joy Ann Lefmann Scheunemann
Joy Ann Lefmann Scheunemann, age 90, of Olathe, Kansas, formerly of Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away on January 8, 2023, in Olathe, Kansas. Joy was born in Lawrence, Kansas to Phillip and Mabel Lefmann on October 30, 1932. She was raised on a farm that was homesteaded by her grandparents, in a close-knit German community known as Captain’s Creek, southeast of Eudora. She attended the country schools of Pleasant Valley and Hopewell, one-room schoolhouses with wood burning stoves. As a girl, Joy helped her mom prepare large meals for threshing crews who assisted her dad in harvesting wheat and oats during the summer months. Joy grew up surrounded by a large extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins which contributed to her life-long love of hosting family dinners. Joy knew from an early age that she wanted to become a nurse. She worked at the old Gardner Hospital as a nurse’s aide in high school. She graduated from Baldwin High School in 1950 and entered Saint Luke’s School of Nursing later that year. In 1953, Joy graduated from nursing school and started her career as a Registered Nurse at Saint Luke’s Hospital. That same year, she married the love of her life, Ulrich Scheunemann, a handsome and recent immigrant from Germany. Over the next seven years, they welcomed three daughters to their family. In 1960, Joy and Ulrich bought a farm near Spring Hill, Kansas which they lovingly owned for 55 years. They were married for 65 years and were so blessed to have traveled their life journeys together for such a long time. Joy and Ulrich enjoyed making many trips to Germany to visit relatives. Joy worked as a school nurse for Spring Hill schools for many years and worked in doctors’ offices until her retirement. Joy lived a busy life, raising beef cattle with Ulrich, gardening, canning, baking, quilting, and volunteering. She was the family genealogist and researched and wrote books on The Captain’s Creek Community, the Lefmann family, Scheurer family and Scheunemann family history. She also wrote Ulrich’s moving story of his life in Germany and his experiences in World War II. Joy did not know a stranger. She loved to call her family and friends and many will miss her regular phone calls, checking in on them. One of Joy’s nephews, Juergen Scheunemann, described her as “truly living up to the promise of her very name.” She always had a positive attitude and saw the bright side of any situation. A devout Christian, Joy was a member of the Spring Hill United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Morning Grange for many years. In December 2015, Ulrich and Joy moved to Cedar Lake Village in Olathe, Kansas where she embraced a new chapter in her life, filled with many activities with old and new friends. Joy leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Brenda Brewer (David), Karen Cottengim, Lisa Irish (Ken), a grandson, Ryan Brewer, honorary daughter, Tina Brewer, three step-grandchildren, seven step-great-grandchildren, two stepgreat, great-grandsons, her sister, Jean Withrow (Ken), brother, JP Lefmann (Gloria), brother, Gerald Lefmann (Diana), and sisters-in-law, Erika Scheunemann and Heide Scheunemann, of Germany, and Lesley Scheunemann, of Seattle, WA, along with many cousins, nephews and nieces throughout the United States and Germany, special friends, Julie and Jeff Kearns, and her many friends at Cedar Lake Village. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ulrich, two infant children, Bruce and Martha, her parents, Phillip and Mabel Lefmann, and son-inlaw, Mike Cottengim. Joy’s family wishes to thank Dr. James Sebghati and his staff, Dr. David Lee and his staff, and the Olathe Hospice nurses for the kind, attentive care they provided Joy. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a future date in the spring. Donations can be made to Olathe Hospice or the charity of your choice.
gardnernews.com
USD 231 terminates contract with Advanced Technical Center teacher
After two special meetings held Tuesday, Jan.17 and Thursday, Jan. 19 the Gardner Edgerton school board unanimously voted to fire Nick Prutsman for breach of contract. Prutsman was a lead automotive technology instructor at the advanced technical center. School Board members unanimously voted at the Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting to...
AOL Corp
Homemade ravioli (and wine deals) make Kansas City restaurant my comfort food haven
Editor’s note: Welcome back to our series Let’s Dish, Kansas City, showcasing some of our favorite restaurant meals. Click here to sign up for our new newsletter. And scroll down to learn how you can participate. My mom and I used to give each other a knowing look...
