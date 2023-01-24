ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, WI

mygateway.news

Spring Valley school staff to hold Pancake Supper fundraiser

SPRING VALLEY, WI – There is a very busy evening coming up that will bring a lot of people into the Spring Valley school buildings. If you like Spring Valley sports, then Tuesday, January 31, 2023, might be the time for you. And if you like golden brown pancakes, it is definitely your night!
SPRING VALLEY, WI
mygateway.news

Emerald Ash Borer: A threat to our Village of Woodville ash trees

WOODVILLE, WI – The Emerald ash borer (EAB) is a metallic green beetle whose larvae feed on the tissues beneath the bark of ash trees. Since their feeding interrupts the flow of nutrition to the tree, ultimately it kills the tree. The Emerald ash borer adults are very small,...
WOODVILLE, WI
B105

Minnesota + Wisconsin Restaurant Make The List For Best Buffets In America

Are buffets making a comeback since the pandemic? Personally, I love them because you generally have a wide variety of food to choose from but it seems like they are few and far between nowadays. But two restaurants one in Minnesota and one in Wisconsin that are set up as buffet-style restaurants have managed to thrive and have even been chosen as some of the top buffets in the U.S.
MINNESOTA STATE
wwisradio.com

Barron County Couple Looking at Charges for Running a Party House; Tattooing Two 15 Year Olds

(Barron, WI) — A pair of adults in Barron County are looking at charges for running a ‘party house’ and tattooing two 15-year-olds. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Chase McCarty and 24-year-old Hannah Rhodes gave local teens alcohol and marijuana and let them get drunk or high at the house. The teens would sometimes do chores for the two. Investigators started looking into McCarty and Rhodes after one of the teenagers who partied with them said something to authorities about a six-year-old who lived at the house. During the investigation, detectives learned McCarty gave two 15-year-old tattoos without their parents permission.
wiproud.com

Armed home invaders attack owner in Chippewa Falls

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Chippewa Falls. Chief Matt Kelm says officers responded to a distressed phone call at 12:20 Saturday morning. The caller said several people she knew, including Elijah Johnson and Jeremiah Maki, were...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
wwisradio.com

Escaped Inmate Back Behind Bars

(Hudson, WI) — An escaped inmate from St. Croix County is back behind bars. The sheriff’s office in Hudson says they found Brian Fern in Washington County, Minnesota yesterday. He walked away from the jail earlier in the day. Deputies say Fern had special privileges and was allowed to leave, but he didn’t come back. New charges are likely coming against Fern.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin inmate with Huber privileges escapes custody, authorities seeking whereabouts

HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate with Huber privileges at the St. Croix County Jail has escaped custody, and authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout. According to a Facebook post, 55-year-old Brian W. Fern was serving a sentence with Huber privileges, and on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m., deputies were alerted to the tampering of Fern’s electronic device.
HUDSON, WI
mygateway.news

Girls’ hoops team working to find right combination to snap skid

SPRING VALLEY, WI – The combinations of injuries and illnesses that have plagued the Spring Valley girls’ basketball team has taken its toll on the won-loss column for the team. Valley has lost their last seven games, including two this past week, to drop to 3-10 overall, 3-4 in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.
SPRING VALLEY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Plea entered for woman charged in connection to Pierce County fatal crash

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea is entered for a Wausau, Wis. woman charged in connection to a 2020 Pierce County fatal crash. Court records show 25-year-old McKenna Fell has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of a vehicle with PAC, homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury by use of vehicle with PAC.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Counterfeit investigation leads to arrest of Cadott man

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cadott, Wis. man is arrested after a counterfeit investigation. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, around 8:57 a.m., Lake Hallie Police responded to Walmart located at 2786 Commercial Boulevard in Lake Hallie, for a report of a man who passed four counterfeit $100 bills. The incident originally occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
LAKE HALLIE, WI

