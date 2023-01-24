ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

swimswam.com

Nick Sloman, Chelsea Gubecka Snare 10k Wins At Aussie OW Championships

The 2023 Australian Open Water Championships kicked off today in Western Australia, with Nick Sloman & Chelsea Gubecka taking center stage. Current photo via Swimming Australia. 2023 OCEAN SWIM FESTIVAL/AUSTRALIAN OW CHAMPIONSHIPS. Wednesday, January 25th – Saturday, January 28th. Busselton Jetty, Western Australia. Open Water. The 2023 Ocean Swim...
swimswam.com

Iowa and Vanderbilt Tie in Women’s Dual Meet

SCY (25 yards) Iowa hosted Vanderbilt for a women’s dual meet this past Saturday in Iowa City. The meet ended in a tie, with both teams scoring 131 points. The Hawkeyes swept the relays on the day. In the 200 medley relay, Kennedy Gilbertson (26.09), Sheridan Schreiber (29.19), Scarlet Martin (24.82), and Molly Pederson (23.77) combined for a 1:43.80. Three of the four members of that relay went on to help Iowa to victory in the 400 free relay as well. Gilbertson (51.19), Sabina Kupcova (51.66), Pederson (52.36), and Martin (51.88) teamed up for a 3:27.09 in that relay.
IOWA CITY, IA
swimswam.com

Both Harvard Squads Remain Unbeaten In Duals With Sweep of Penn

The Crimson men won 12 of 16 events on the day, with Adam Wesson sweeping the diving events. Current photo via Justin Casterline. Harvard took the top three spots in the one-meter diving event as Nina Janmyr, Amy Wotovich and Katie Laverty came out with 313.73, 301.95 and 289.58 scores, respectively.
HARVARD, MA
sportszion.com

“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters

Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
The Spun

Breaking: Big Ten Basketball Coach Missing Tonight's Game

Indiana will be shorthanded on the sideline for tonight's game at Minnesota. The Hoosiers announced this afternoon that head coach Mike Woodson will miss the game as he recovers from COVID-19.  Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond will fill in for Woodson. The Big Ten has actually had multiple ...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
swimswam.com

USA Swimming’s SWIMS 3.0 Causing Headache For Clubs Amid Insurance Liability Notice

USA Swimming sent a notice to clubs Wednesday regarding liability insurance that has caused an uproar amid registration difficulties online. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. USA Swimming sent a message to its member clubs on Wednesday that has caused a stir in light of ongoing issues with membership signup...
swimswam.com

David Curtiss, Gretchen Walsh Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

NC State's Curtiss earned his first ACC Men's Swimmer of the Week award while Virginia's Walsh notched her second ACC Women's Swimmer of the Week nod. Current photo via The ACC. Courtesy: The ACC. GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – NC State’s David Curtiss earned his first ACC Men’s Swimmer of the...
FLORIDA STATE
swimswam.com

LEN Champions League: NBG Falls For First Time, Brescia Tops Group B

No unbeaten side remained in the field after injury-hit Novi Beograd fell in Budapest where Ferencvaros won a kind of shooting contest. Current photo via LEN. No unbeaten side remained in the field after injury-hit Novi Beograd fell in Budapest where Ferencvaros won a kind of shooting contest. Since Brescia made no mistake in Berlin, the Italians took back the top spot in this group. OSC and Jug played a thrilling tie, not the best result for these two who are chasing the top ranked sides. Sabadell claimed its first win in the season, at the expense of Marseille which were dropped to the bottom.
swimswam.com

2023 Penn State Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Penn State Swim Camp will emphasize the skills, in and out of the water, that will allow swimmers to improve their competitive swimming experience. Current photo via Penn State. Who Should Attend. Penn State Swim Camps are open to students entering grades 4-12 next fall. It is preferred, but not...
swimswam.com

USA Swimming Reveals Event Order For 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials

The new event order mimics the one released for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games last year. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The event order for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials has been released. As expected, the schedule mimics the new nine-day format that was confirmed for the 2024 Olympic...
swimswam.com

NC State Freshman Quintin McCarty Sidelined With Injury, Return Date Unknown

McCarty has been absent from the Wolfpack's first two meets of the season, and it's unknown if he'll return this weekend against Texas. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. NC State freshman Quintin McCarty is currently out with an injury and his timetable for return is unknown. McCarty, who came...
RALEIGH, NC

