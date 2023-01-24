Read full article on original website
Dr. Kiki Barnes Announces GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships
GCAC Commissioner Dr. KiKi Baker Barnes announced the 2023 GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship site.
How Hard Is It to Win NCAA, Short Course Worlds Titles in the Same Season?
Virginia's Kate Douglass (above) is one of five swimmers who has the potential to win individual titles at both the NCAA and Short Course Worlds this season. Archive photo via World Aquatics. For generations, swimmers have been programmed that there is one meet, at the end of a season, that...
Nick Sloman, Chelsea Gubecka Snare 10k Wins At Aussie OW Championships
The 2023 Australian Open Water Championships kicked off today in Western Australia, with Nick Sloman & Chelsea Gubecka taking center stage. Current photo via Swimming Australia. 2023 OCEAN SWIM FESTIVAL/AUSTRALIAN OW CHAMPIONSHIPS. Wednesday, January 25th – Saturday, January 28th. Busselton Jetty, Western Australia. Open Water. The 2023 Ocean Swim...
Iowa and Vanderbilt Tie in Women’s Dual Meet
SCY (25 yards) Iowa hosted Vanderbilt for a women’s dual meet this past Saturday in Iowa City. The meet ended in a tie, with both teams scoring 131 points. The Hawkeyes swept the relays on the day. In the 200 medley relay, Kennedy Gilbertson (26.09), Sheridan Schreiber (29.19), Scarlet Martin (24.82), and Molly Pederson (23.77) combined for a 1:43.80. Three of the four members of that relay went on to help Iowa to victory in the 400 free relay as well. Gilbertson (51.19), Sabina Kupcova (51.66), Pederson (52.36), and Martin (51.88) teamed up for a 3:27.09 in that relay.
Both Harvard Squads Remain Unbeaten In Duals With Sweep of Penn
The Crimson men won 12 of 16 events on the day, with Adam Wesson sweeping the diving events. Current photo via Justin Casterline. Harvard took the top three spots in the one-meter diving event as Nina Janmyr, Amy Wotovich and Katie Laverty came out with 313.73, 301.95 and 289.58 scores, respectively.
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters
Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Breaking: Big Ten Basketball Coach Missing Tonight's Game
Indiana will be shorthanded on the sideline for tonight's game at Minnesota. The Hoosiers announced this afternoon that head coach Mike Woodson will miss the game as he recovers from COVID-19. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond will fill in for Woodson. The Big Ten has actually had multiple ...
Iowa looks to continue recent dominance of Spartans
Iowa has won its last three matchups against Michigan State. The Hawkeyes will look to extend that streak when they
USA Swimming’s SWIMS 3.0 Causing Headache For Clubs Amid Insurance Liability Notice
USA Swimming sent a notice to clubs Wednesday regarding liability insurance that has caused an uproar amid registration difficulties online. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. USA Swimming sent a message to its member clubs on Wednesday that has caused a stir in light of ongoing issues with membership signup...
Tramel's ScissorTales: Why Thunder's centerless lineup has been 'a net positive' for OKC
Kenrich Williams jumped center against Clint Capela, not because Williams leaps tall buildings in a single bound but because he was the Thunder’s de facto postman. Santa Clara Williams, a 6-foot-6 rookie wing, was the Thunder power forward, matched against Atlanta’s John Collins. Oklahoma City’s tallest starter was...
David Curtiss, Gretchen Walsh Named ACC Swimmers of the Week
NC State's Curtiss earned his first ACC Men's Swimmer of the Week award while Virginia's Walsh notched her second ACC Women's Swimmer of the Week nod. Current photo via The ACC. Courtesy: The ACC. GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – NC State’s David Curtiss earned his first ACC Men’s Swimmer of the...
LEN Champions League: NBG Falls For First Time, Brescia Tops Group B
No unbeaten side remained in the field after injury-hit Novi Beograd fell in Budapest where Ferencvaros won a kind of shooting contest. Current photo via LEN. No unbeaten side remained in the field after injury-hit Novi Beograd fell in Budapest where Ferencvaros won a kind of shooting contest. Since Brescia made no mistake in Berlin, the Italians took back the top spot in this group. OSC and Jug played a thrilling tie, not the best result for these two who are chasing the top ranked sides. Sabadell claimed its first win in the season, at the expense of Marseille which were dropped to the bottom.
2023 Penn State Swim Camps – Sign Up Today
Penn State Swim Camp will emphasize the skills, in and out of the water, that will allow swimmers to improve their competitive swimming experience. Current photo via Penn State. Who Should Attend. Penn State Swim Camps are open to students entering grades 4-12 next fall. It is preferred, but not...
The Pingry School’s Roman Jones Downs National Independent HS Record – 53.22 SCM 100 FL
The Pingry School senior and Cal swimming recruit Roman Jones cracked a National Independant School Record yesterday in a dual meet with North Hunterdon Stock photo via Nikki Jones. The Pingry School senior and Cal swimming recruit Roman Jones cracked a National Independant School Record yesterday in a dual meet...
USA Swimming Reveals Event Order For 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
The new event order mimics the one released for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games last year. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The event order for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials has been released. As expected, the schedule mimics the new nine-day format that was confirmed for the 2024 Olympic...
Penn State’s Eduardo Cisternas Earns Big Ten Men’s Swimmer of the Week Accolades
Fr. – La Reina, Chile – Trewhelas School, Athletic Study Center – Major: Liberal Arts. Set program and pool records as the Nittany Lions fell to No. 13 Virginia Tech. Broke the McCoy Natatorium and program record for the 1,000 Free with a winning time of 8:56.63, the second fastest time in the Big Ten and seventh in the country this season.
NC State Freshman Quintin McCarty Sidelined With Injury, Return Date Unknown
McCarty has been absent from the Wolfpack's first two meets of the season, and it's unknown if he'll return this weekend against Texas. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. NC State freshman Quintin McCarty is currently out with an injury and his timetable for return is unknown. McCarty, who came...
