ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sujuiceonline.com

Transfer portal players had mixed results after leaving Syracuse

Though Syracuse finished with its best record since 2018 at 7-6, several key players entered the transfer portal once the season ended, including defensive backs Duce Chestnut and Ja’Had Carter. With these departures in mind, we checked in on how the 2022 transfers from Syracuse were fairing across college...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Orange news: 5-star PG recruit Boogie Fland balls out, more

New Syracuse Orange basketball five-star recruiting target Boogie Fland has balled out lately. In one recent game, a two-point win for his high-school team, the 6-foot-3 point guard went off for 40 points and seven assists. This past Sunday night, in a nationally televised encounter on ESPNU, Fland scored 31...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

3 takeaways from Syracuse’s 72-68 loss to North Carolina

Syracuse lost, 72-68, to North Carolina on Tuesday evening at the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are the key takeaways from the loss. It was a battle of two of the ACC’s top big men on Tuesday evening. Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards (13.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg) and UNC’s Armando Bacot (17.8 ppg, 11.6 rpg) were in a physical battle all evening.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Instant Juice: Syracuse 68, North Carolina 72

A quick take on Syracuse’s disappointing 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday evening:. WHAT HAPPENED: Up 68-66 with 19 seconds to go, Jesse Edwards fouled out after stopping a potential game-tying layup from Pete Nance. Nance made the first free throw, but missed the second. Joe Girard saved the ball from going out of bounds, but right into the hands of Nance, who slammed home the go-ahead basket. On SU’s ensuing play, Judah Mintz drove to the hoop and elbowed RJ Davis in the head. Officials ruled it a flagrant foul, and UNC was able to hit free throws to close out the evening.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Final seconds unravel Syracuse in loss to UNC

For the fourth time this season, Syracuse lost by four points or less, this time giving away a 72-68 decision at the JMA Wireless Dome to North Carolina. Things went sideways for the Orange (13-8, 6-4 ACC) when Jesse Edwards fouled out 21 seconds to play with SU holding a 68-66 lead.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

2023 DL Ty Gordon discusses Syracuse commitment

2023 defensive lineman Ty Gordon signed with Syracuse in December after flipping his commitment from Old Dominion. When Gordon visited Syracuse, he felt an instant connection with the program. “When I got there for my visit, I just loved the people,” Gordon said. “It's a great and big opportunity that...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit

Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
SYRACUSE, NY
californiaexaminer.net

Jim Boeheim: Difference In Foul Shots Against North Carolina Is Strange

NY’s Syracuse – One statistical discrepancy showed up in a game finished by four points, which was actually far closer than that slim margin. Syracuse outshot North Carolina from the field and the 3-point arc in Tuesday night’s heartbreaking 72-68 loss to the Tar Heels. Syracuse had maintained its strength on the glass, where North Carolina usually excels, grabbing five more rebounds than the Heels.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Foul trouble finds Syracuse’s Edwards, again

Syracuse lost to UNC, 72-68, on Tuesday evening. Here are some quick hits from the game. With the Orange trailing 64-63 and under three minutes to play, Joe Girard III and Jesse Edwards worked a screen to get a switch out of the North Carolina defense. Girard entered the ball to Edwards, who backed his way into the paint, but could not score over Leaky Black despite a six-inch height advantage. It is not part of the Syracuse collapse, but it was an opportunity Edwards needed to convert.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Blizzard Predicted for JMA Wireless Dome on Jan. 30

Monday’s men’s basketball game against Virginia will have a very Blizzard-like feel, with the entire student section dressed in white. Otto’s Army, the Syracuse University’s student section, is partnering with the Forever Orange Student Alumni Council on this special effort to spotlight the importance of giving back.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

UNC-Syracuse: Hubert Davis Postgame

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — North Carolina fought right to the end to overcome Syracuse in a scrappy 72-68 win on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. Pete Nance played the entirety of the contest and was the team's leading scorer with 21 points. Armando Bacot and Caleb Love contributed 18 and 15 points, respectively. UNC shot 44.8 percent from the field (26-for-58), 37.5 percent from 3-point range (6-for-16), and 60.9 percent from the free throw line (14-for-23). The victory moves the Tar Heels to 15-6 on the season and 7-3 in the ACC.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hot 99.1

Adidas Execs Got Jail. Now Syracuse Booster Does It Openly

How times change. In a little more than four years, paying high school or prep school recruits to choose a particular college or university went from a felony to an encouraged practice. In October of 2018 former Adidas executives James Gatto, Christian Dawkins and Merl Code, a former Adidas consultant,...
SYRACUSE, NY
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Syracuse

You are searching for the greatest hotel whole list in the Syracuse territory, right? I’m going to share about a few list of hotel that are physically situated in the Syracuse. Also, a direction map link from your location, and details direction, Support Number, Web details, avg regular users...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Highest-rated cheap eats in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, […]
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy