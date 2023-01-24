Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow PlowsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Related
cbs19news
Coaches Reunite: Coach Mox faces off against her college coach at Syracuse
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Start the buses because UVA women's basketball hits the road again for another ACC test. This time at Syracuse for their first unranked road game since December 7th. The road to Syracuse will also lead to a familiar face on the opposite side on the court....
sujuiceonline.com
Transfer portal players had mixed results after leaving Syracuse
Though Syracuse finished with its best record since 2018 at 7-6, several key players entered the transfer portal once the season ended, including defensive backs Duce Chestnut and Ja’Had Carter. With these departures in mind, we checked in on how the 2022 transfers from Syracuse were fairing across college...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Orange news: 5-star PG recruit Boogie Fland balls out, more
New Syracuse Orange basketball five-star recruiting target Boogie Fland has balled out lately. In one recent game, a two-point win for his high-school team, the 6-foot-3 point guard went off for 40 points and seven assists. This past Sunday night, in a nationally televised encounter on ESPNU, Fland scored 31...
sujuiceonline.com
3 takeaways from Syracuse’s 72-68 loss to North Carolina
Syracuse lost, 72-68, to North Carolina on Tuesday evening at the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are the key takeaways from the loss. It was a battle of two of the ACC’s top big men on Tuesday evening. Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards (13.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg) and UNC’s Armando Bacot (17.8 ppg, 11.6 rpg) were in a physical battle all evening.
sujuiceonline.com
Instant Juice: Syracuse 68, North Carolina 72
A quick take on Syracuse’s disappointing 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday evening:. WHAT HAPPENED: Up 68-66 with 19 seconds to go, Jesse Edwards fouled out after stopping a potential game-tying layup from Pete Nance. Nance made the first free throw, but missed the second. Joe Girard saved the ball from going out of bounds, but right into the hands of Nance, who slammed home the go-ahead basket. On SU’s ensuing play, Judah Mintz drove to the hoop and elbowed RJ Davis in the head. Officials ruled it a flagrant foul, and UNC was able to hit free throws to close out the evening.
sujuiceonline.com
Final seconds unravel Syracuse in loss to UNC
For the fourth time this season, Syracuse lost by four points or less, this time giving away a 72-68 decision at the JMA Wireless Dome to North Carolina. Things went sideways for the Orange (13-8, 6-4 ACC) when Jesse Edwards fouled out 21 seconds to play with SU holding a 68-66 lead.
2023 DL Ty Gordon discusses Syracuse commitment
2023 defensive lineman Ty Gordon signed with Syracuse in December after flipping his commitment from Old Dominion. When Gordon visited Syracuse, he felt an instant connection with the program. “When I got there for my visit, I just loved the people,” Gordon said. “It's a great and big opportunity that...
Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
californiaexaminer.net
Jim Boeheim: Difference In Foul Shots Against North Carolina Is Strange
NY’s Syracuse – One statistical discrepancy showed up in a game finished by four points, which was actually far closer than that slim margin. Syracuse outshot North Carolina from the field and the 3-point arc in Tuesday night’s heartbreaking 72-68 loss to the Tar Heels. Syracuse had maintained its strength on the glass, where North Carolina usually excels, grabbing five more rebounds than the Heels.
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Foul trouble finds Syracuse’s Edwards, again
Syracuse lost to UNC, 72-68, on Tuesday evening. Here are some quick hits from the game. With the Orange trailing 64-63 and under three minutes to play, Joe Girard III and Jesse Edwards worked a screen to get a switch out of the North Carolina defense. Girard entered the ball to Edwards, who backed his way into the paint, but could not score over Leaky Black despite a six-inch height advantage. It is not part of the Syracuse collapse, but it was an opportunity Edwards needed to convert.
Syracuse basketball lost to North Carolina and overzealous ACC officials (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team certainly created its own problems that tipped Tuesday night’s game in favor of the North Carolina Tar Heels in a 72-68 loss at the JMA Wireless Dome. It doesn’t excuse the officiating disaster the Orange also had to...
Jim Boeheim Tries to Storm Out of Press Conference, Bangs Knee on Table
VIDEO: Jim Boeheim ends press conference after bad question.
syr.edu
Blizzard Predicted for JMA Wireless Dome on Jan. 30
Monday’s men’s basketball game against Virginia will have a very Blizzard-like feel, with the entire student section dressed in white. Otto’s Army, the Syracuse University’s student section, is partnering with the Forever Orange Student Alumni Council on this special effort to spotlight the importance of giving back.
UNC-Syracuse: Hubert Davis Postgame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — North Carolina fought right to the end to overcome Syracuse in a scrappy 72-68 win on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. Pete Nance played the entirety of the contest and was the team's leading scorer with 21 points. Armando Bacot and Caleb Love contributed 18 and 15 points, respectively. UNC shot 44.8 percent from the field (26-for-58), 37.5 percent from 3-point range (6-for-16), and 60.9 percent from the free throw line (14-for-23). The victory moves the Tar Heels to 15-6 on the season and 7-3 in the ACC.
Adidas Execs Got Jail. Now Syracuse Booster Does It Openly
How times change. In a little more than four years, paying high school or prep school recruits to choose a particular college or university went from a felony to an encouraged practice. In October of 2018 former Adidas executives James Gatto, Christian Dawkins and Merl Code, a former Adidas consultant,...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Syracuse
You are searching for the greatest hotel whole list in the Syracuse territory, right? I’m going to share about a few list of hotel that are physically situated in the Syracuse. Also, a direction map link from your location, and details direction, Support Number, Web details, avg regular users...
Daily Orange
Assistant coach Sue Ludwig brings over 3 decades of high school success to Syracuse
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Catherine Dadey had the flu the first week of practice in her senior year with Westhill Senior High School’s varsity basketball team. She still needed to have a meeting with then-Warriors’ head coach, Sue Ludwig.
Dinner at Laci’s shocked our wallets, but not our taste buds (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — As I sat eating my dinner at Laci’s, a quote from the opening scene of “10 Things I Hate About You” popped into my head: “I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?”
Highest-rated cheap eats in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, […]
Car Vandalism in Syracuse is Rising: Residents Fear for their Safety
Residents of Syracuse, NY, are concerned about the increasing rate of car vandalism in their city. Reports of broken windows, slashed tires, and graffiti has become all too common, leaving residents feeling unsafe and frustrated.
Comments / 0