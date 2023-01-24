Read full article on original website
Last Man Standing
2d ago
THe left complained about Trump’s lies and exaggerations, but are silent on Biden’s lies and exaggerations. Double standards perhaps?
l fidler
2d ago
and if the abortion gas lighting doesn't get you, we as Dems have the climate gas lighting, the race gas lighting, the covid gas lighting....
deplorable and proud
2d ago
That’s what Marxists do.. they gaslight and lie to discredit facts and history to brainwash people into believing them; this entire administration should b impeached or fired!!
