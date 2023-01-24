ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Last Man Standing
2d ago

THe left complained about Trump’s lies and exaggerations, but are silent on Biden’s lies and exaggerations. Double standards perhaps?

l fidler
2d ago

and if the abortion gas lighting doesn't get you, we as Dems have the climate gas lighting, the race gas lighting, the covid gas lighting....

deplorable and proud
2d ago

That’s what Marxists do.. they gaslight and lie to discredit facts and history to brainwash people into believing them; this entire administration should b impeached or fired!!

ILLINOIS STATE

