Winchester, TN

WKRN

Former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records.
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN

Apparent murder-suicide reported in Marion County

An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN.
MARION COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed Christmas Day on I-24

It's been one month since a Greenbrier man was shot and killed on the interstate.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Vigil being held for I-24 road rage victim

Exactly one month after a man was shot and killed along I-24, his family is holding a vigil in his honor.
NASHVILLE, TN
witzamfm.com

Man Uses False Identity to Gain Employment in Jasper

Jasper- The Jasper Police wrapped up an identity deception case on Wednesday. Officers say they were informed by a man in Chattanooga, Tennessee that his identity was being used by someone in Jasper for employment. Officers began their investigation and found the accused, Ronald Santos, working for a local business.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro

Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting

A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a shooting in East Nashville that left a man critically injured.
NASHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Two Dead in South Pittsburg Shooting

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WDEF) — Authorities aren’t saying much yet about the death of two people in South Pittsburg on Tuesday. But Police Chief Wayne Jordan says a man and woman were found in a home in the 400 block of Dixie Avenue. They both had been shot.
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN
WKRN

New evidence revealed in nurse murder trial

Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed on I-440 in December 2020.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Toddler dies of fentanyl overdose, family says they warned DCS before death

Not even two years old at her death, Nashville's medical examiner says 23-month-old Ariel Rose died from accidental fentanyl toxicity.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman behind bars after robbing North Nashville store

Woman behind bars after robbing North Nashville store.
NASHVILLE, TN

