Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’: Suspect in crash that killed Centerville couple arrested over 2 years later
A man who appeared on Nashville's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list for his alleged involvement in a deadly August 2020 crash was arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky Thursday morning.
WKRN
A year after I-65 shooting: How police-mental health teams are de-escalating crises
Almost a year ago, people watched as body camera footage showed the moment nine law enforcement officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man on Interstate 65 in Nashville. A year after I-65 shooting: How police-mental health …. Almost a year ago, people watched as body camera footage showed the moment...
WKRN
Former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. Former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ …. Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. Brothers holding reception...
WKRN
Witness testimony from first-responder, lead detective on Nashville nurse murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thursday begins the second round of testimony in the murder trial of Caitlyn Kaufman, a 26-year-old Nashville nurse who was shot and killed on Interstate 440 while driving to work in December 2020. Devaunte Hill, 23, and James Cowan, 30, face first-degree murder charges in...
WKRN
Apparent murder-suicide reported in Marion County
An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. What you...
WKRN
Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed Christmas Day on I-24
It’s been one month since a Greenbrier man was shot and killed on the interstate. Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed Christmas …. It’s been one month since a Greenbrier man was shot and killed on the interstate. Hillsboro basketball star recovering after being …. Hillsboro basketball...
WKRN
Vigil being held for I-24 road rage victim
Exactly one month after a man was shot and killed along I-24, his family is holding a vigil in his honor. Exactly one month after a man was shot and killed along I-24, his family is holding a vigil in his honor. Witness testimony from first-responders. Witness testimony from first-responders.
witzamfm.com
Man Uses False Identity to Gain Employment in Jasper
Jasper- The Jasper Police wrapped up an identity deception case on Wednesday. Officers say they were informed by a man in Chattanooga, Tennessee that his identity was being used by someone in Jasper for employment. Officers began their investigation and found the accused, Ronald Santos, working for a local business.
Police arrest man wanted for aggravated robbery
Metro police arrested a man wanted on an outstanding aggravated robbery warrant Tuesday evening.
WKRN
Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro
Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city. Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro. Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city. Flight cancellations reported in airports across...
fox17.com
Man charged with Nashville nurse's murder seen falling asleep during trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — James Cowan, one of the suspects facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Caitlyn Kaufman, was caught falling asleep during Wednesday's trial. Cowan and Devaunte Hill will be tried together. Prosecutors say they acted together when Kaufman was gunned down on I-440 in...
‘They must be held accountable’: MNPD Chief John Drake condemns events surrounding Tyre Nichols’ death
The police chief of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is the latest to condemn the events surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols.
WKRN
Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting
A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a shooting in East Nashville that left a man critically injured. Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting. A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a...
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Jan. 25
Two new people were added to Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list this week, including a man suspected of shooting and killing a woman inside her apartment.
WDEF
Two Dead in South Pittsburg Shooting
SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WDEF) — Authorities aren’t saying much yet about the death of two people in South Pittsburg on Tuesday. But Police Chief Wayne Jordan says a man and woman were found in a home in the 400 block of Dixie Avenue. They both had been shot.
WKRN
New evidence revealed in nurse murder trial
Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed on I-440 in December 2020. Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed on I-440 in December 2020. Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed Christmas …. It’s been one month since a Greenbrier man was shot and killed on the interstate. Victim’s mother gives...
fox17.com
Crime scene photos show Caitlyn Kaufman's car riddled with bullet holes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jurors were shown photos Wednesday during the murder trial for the alleged killers of 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman died within seconds of being struck by a bullet while on her way to work Dec. 3, 2020 on I-440 in Nashville. One picture also showed the...
Man jailed for selling fentanyl laced cocaine
Metro police have arrested a man accused of selling cocaine laced with fentanyl.
WKRN
Toddler dies of fentanyl overdose, family says they warned DCS before death
Not even two years old at her death, Nashville's medical examiner says 23-month-old Ariel Rose died from accidental fentanyl toxicity. Toddler dies of fentanyl overdose, family says they …. Not even two years old at her death, Nashville's medical examiner says 23-month-old Ariel Rose died from accidental fentanyl toxicity. Shortage...
WKRN
Woman behind bars after robbing North Nashville store
Woman behind bars after robbing North Nashville store. Woman behind bars after robbing North Nashville store. New pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trials underway in …. Clinical Research Associates are looking for families willing to take part in two different COVID-19 vaccine trials focused on children. Feds: Investigation opened in Memphis man’s...
