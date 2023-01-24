Read full article on original website
BBC
Glasgow School of Art begins long road to return of The Mack
The first phase of preparation works for rebuilding Glasgow School of Art's fire-damaged Mackintosh building has been completed. It involved stabilising the world-renowned building, which was designed by famous architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh, and removing tonnes of debris from the fire that devastated it in 2018. As I toured the...
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
Moment firefighter is carried out of burning Jenners building in Edinburgh
A dramatic video shows a soot-covered firefighter being dragged out of the burning Jenners Building by colleagues. Five firefighters are believed to have been injured in the blaze.
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
BBC
Firefighter critically injured in Jenners blaze in Edinburgh
A firefighter has been critically injured in a blaze at the Jenners building in Edinburgh. Emergency service crews were sent to the former department store on Rose Street at 11:30 on Monday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it dispatched 22 fire engines to the scene. It said five...
archpaper.com
London approves planning for the first section of the Camden Highline
Nearly 14 years after New York opened its elevated park built on railroad tracks, London has announced its own version of landscaped-over infrastructure received planning permission. Last week approval was granted for the first section of the Camden Highline, the proposed walkway would occupy a 0.75-mile (1.2-kilometer) section of railroad track, formerly part of the North London Railway, to connect north London’s Camden Town neighborhood with bustling central London’s Kings Cross.
Time Out Global
Someone has renamed east London’s tube stations in cockney
East Londoners are cracking up at a graphic that has renamed East End tube stations in cockney, ‘as they should be’. Non-cockneys have been given schooling in the correct pronunciation of stops on the tube (‘Oxo cube’ in cockney rhyming slang): West Ham is ‘West Aam’, Mile End is ‘My Lend’, Plaistow should be ‘Plarstow’, Bethnal Green is ‘Befnal Green’ and Canning Town is ‘Cannin’ Taaan’.
BBC
Mystery portrait likely to be Raphael masterpiece
New facial recognition technology has found a painting previously attributed to an unknown artist is highly likely to be a Raphael masterpiece. A team from the University of Nottingham and University of Bradford used the technology to examine the painting, known as the de Brécy Tondo. They found the...
BBC
Residents fight to save Glasgow high-rise flats
A group of flat residents are fighting to save four high-rise tower blocks in north-west Glasgow. Wheatley Homes owns the 600 properties and says the majority of tenants support knocking them down - but some residents claim otherwise. The Wyndford Residents Union wants the housing association to modernise the flats...
BBC
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
BBC
Plans for York hospital conversion receive Historic England approval
Historic England has voiced support for plans to convert a Georgian hospital in York into apartments. Built in the 18th Century, The Retreat, on Heslington Road, is regarded as having played a pivotal role in the development of mental illness treatment. Proposals to transform the 37-acre site were submitted by...
BBC
Euston Station: Mural celebrates pioneering female train driver
A mural celebrating one of the UK's first female train drivers has been unveiled in London. Avanti West Coast commissioned the image of Karen Harrison at Euston. Her sister said she hoped Ms Harrison, who was born in Glasgow and grew up in Finchley, north London, would continue to "inspire women to consider train driving".
BBC
New tourism network created for East Devon
A tourism network will "drive visitors" to East Devon, leaders have said. The free-to-join network is for businesses and will feature an online listing of tourism events, East Devon District Council said. The scheme, which has an emphasis on net-zero goals, is aimed at helping the area become "the leading...
BBC
Bristol-based Ujima Radio requests licence change
A community radio station in Bristol has asked Ofcom for permission to change its key commitments. Ujima Radio CIC, which broadcasts as Ujima Radio holds a radio licence for the St Paul's and Easton areas. The station celebrates African and Caribbean cultures through music and informative talk, as well as...
BBC
Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed
An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...
Loch living: a beautiful home on the banks of the Tay
A design journalist and her family had always relished their trips to Scotland, but when a field by Loch Tay went up for sale, their dreams became reality
BBC
Volunteers urged to sign up to mass Generation Scotland study
Thousands of volunteers are being sought to take part in a huge study looking at Scotland's health. Participants will be asked to submit saliva samples and allow access to medical records - to help to understand the nation's health priorities. The Generation Scotland study has run since 2006 and has...
game-news24.com
Taxis to Scotland with the Train Sim World 3: ScotRail Express: Edinburgh Glasgow
The next step is to find the main game franchise. We have gone from the original game to the Sim World 2 and now in the Sim World 3 game. And so the content continues coming with the addition of the latest addition, which will make us travel to Scotland via the train Sim World 3, ScotRail Express: Edinburgh Glasgow.
BBC
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool: Government hails boost for towns
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool will be regenerated through two new development corporations, Michael Gove has said. The Levelling Up Secretary said Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen will get new powers with the corporations to revamp both town centres. Mr Gove was speaking at the Convention of the North in Manchester, a...
BBC
Team to retrace doomed eve of Culloden night march
A night march attempted by Bonnie Prince Charlie before the Battle of Culloden is to be recreated. The march of 15 April 1746 had been an attempt to attack government troops camped at Nairn. The National Trust for Scotland will use its event to raise funds to help protect Culloden...
