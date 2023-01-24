ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

McDonald’s All-American Rejection Puts Overtime Elite Star in a Pickle

By Luke Cyphers
Sportico
Sportico
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QW6k7_0kPGkwfu00

In the swiftly changing world of elite youth sports , the venerable McDonald’s All-American all-star basketball game suddenly finds itself facing criticism from a Jeff Bezos-backed basketball academy over the question of what constitutes a modern high school.

McDonald’s will announce its final rosters on Tuesday for the March event in Houston, which features both boys and girls from the 2023 graduating class. But a controversy surrounding the choices erupted earlier this month, when the McDonald’s selection committee left Kentucky recruit Robert Dillingham, a consensus top-10 player now with the Overtime Elite (OTE) basketball program in Atlanta, off the list of 700 nominees for the game.

The omission created a stir in youth basketball circles not only because of the 6-1 Dillingham’s ability as a ball-handler and scorer, but because of his previous affiliation with Kanye West’s Donda Academy, which shuttered and dissolved its hyped basketball program last fall in the wake of West’s string of antisemitic statements.

“McDonald’s, they know that we have guys here who are eligible to go to college, and if they’re eligible for college, why are they ineligible to play in the McDonald’s high school all-star game?” said Damien Wilkins, the head of basketball at OTE. “You leave off the top guard in the country, and he’s headed to Kentucky next year. And I just don’t understand the issue. For the life of me, it doesn’t make sense.”

Wilkins said it’s especially puzzling because Dillingham would have been eligible while enrolled at the scandal-plagued Donda Academy.

McDonald’s game director Terri Lynn Wootten sent Sportico the selection committee’s list of criteria for school eligibility in an email but did not specifically respond to follow-up questions about why Dillingham was not chosen. “OTE has a certain business model, and that’s not one that fits the McDonald’s criteria,” Wootten said.

The eligibility criteria McDonald’s sent to Sportico includes:

  • Attends and participates in a high school program that has one eligible varsity team and is a member of a high school athletic conference or league.
  • Attends a school that plays 80% of its scheduled games against other public, private, independent, and/or charter high school teams within a high school league on the national circuit.
  • Nominees cannot hold a professional status as a basketball player or receive payment/inducements for participation in basketball games/events.
  • A school cannot have professional (paid) players on its high school team.

Defining high-school eligibility has become a challenge in youth sports. Over the past decade, dozens, if not hundreds, of sports-focused academies have popped up guaranteeing young athletes “exposure” they would not receive at traditional high schools. They often play in loosely regulated leagues and tournaments, avoiding the structures, rules and legitimacy of state high-school activities associations. Indeed, some of these academies weren’t schools at all, offering little or no legitimate coursework. Donda, for instance, was not accredited.

OTE, a well-financed startup whose investors include both Bezos and his Amazon, exists in a different sort of gray area. It is not part of a formal outside high-school conference, though it has formed its own league, with a half-dozen squads that play each other and occasionally compete against other prep-school programs and academies. The organization began as a fully professional training academy in 2021, signing high-school-aged players to six-figure contracts. The players in the first OTE “class” knew they were forgoing NCAA eligibility, and a potential spot in the McDonald’s game, by turning professional.

This past summer, though, OTE started a companion “scholarship” program for players who want to maintain their amateur status in the eyes of the NCAA. Players in that program, such as Dillingham, can take coursework that renders them eligible under NCAA academic standards, OTE says. Those players can also take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities. Dillingham, for instance, signed deals through his agency, WME, that earn him NIL income for endorsing products from companies including Overtime Sports, the media company that is the parent of OTE.

While Wootten refused to offer specifics on what criteria OTE violated for McDonald’s game eligibility, seven players on Dillingham’s OTE squad, the Cold Hearts, are on professional contracts, which may have been a deciding factor.

Wilkins, though, says the NCAA has no problems with OTE’s system, and neither should the McDonald’s game. “Kanaan Carlyle, for instance, is going to Stanford,” Wilkins said of another highly touted OTE player. “Stanford approves of everything we’ve been doing. If a school like Stanford can get behind us and get on board with us, then it’s hard to imagine why others can’t.”

Wilkins said OTE was still talking with McDonald’s game organizers last week in hopes of giving Dillingham a last-minute reprieve. “McDonald’s is still answering the phone for us,” he said, “so that’s a good thing.”

A group of more than 40 former McDonald’s All-Americans signed a letter urging the game to allow Dillingham to play. Dillingham himself also wrote a letter to the McDonald’s corporation.

The hubbub is the latest in Dillingham’s tumultuous high-school career , which has included stops at three basketball-focused academies in 16 months. In October of 2021, Dillingham abruptly left Combine Academy in Charlotte, not far from his rural North Carolina home, to play at Donda—without the permission or knowledge of his father, Donald Dillingham, who says he was Robert’s custodial parent at the time.

When Donda collapsed last fall, Robert Dillingham was uprooted again, and moved to OTE’s Atlanta base. Donald said he was not included in that decision, either.

While with Donda, the younger Dillingham signed a representation agreement with WME, co-signed by his mother, who was granted 15% of her son’s NIL earnings. His father was pondering legal action late last year to try to invalidate any deals Robert signed as a minor, but he told Sportico this week that he decided against it. Robert Dillingham turned 18 this month and is no longer considered a minor.

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
Sportico

Board Games Are Booming. Does Sports IP Have a Seat at the Table?

According to market research cited by The Washington Post last month, year-to-date board game sales were up 28% compared to 2019, while strategic card games, such as Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering, were up a staggering 208%. So why—despite fans’ clear interest in other forms of sports collectibles—aren’t leagues getting in on that action? Twenty years ago, they did. Following the last sports card boom, Wizards of the Coast (best known for Magic and Dungeon & Dragons) partnered with MLB, the NBA and the NFL to put out a series of sports simulation card games under the Showdown brand. Showdown was partly...
Sportico

Roc Nation Sued for Denying Employee Work From Home Arrangement

As Disney, Starbucks and other prominent employers curb work from home (WFH) arrangements, a former Roc Nation employee is suing the entertainment agency over a WFH denial. Ata Movassaghi, who directed digital marketing and strategy for Roc Nation’s sports division in Manhattan from 2018 to 2021, filed an Americans with Disabilities (ADA) and Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) complaint in the Southern District of New York last Friday. He seeks monetary damages reflecting economic losses, emotional distress, harm to career and harm to reputation. Christopher Lenzo, an attorney at the employment law firm Lenzo & Reis, represents Movassaghi. The complaint depicts Movassaghi...
MANHATTAN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

ACC coach shares how difficult it is to recruit Bronny James

‘ Bronny James’ recruitment has been a subject receiving attention over the last week, and one coach shared just how difficult the process is. Bronny is the oldest son of LeBron James, and the Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) senior is set to attend college in the fall. He has not yet decided on which... The post ACC coach shares how difficult it is to recruit Bronny James appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OREGON STATE
AOL Corp

South Carolina signee, local standout picked for McDonald’s All-American game

MiLaysia Fulwiley added another honor to her accomplished career — McDonald’s All-American. The Keenan High standout and South Carolina signee was one of the 24 girls picked for the nation’s top all-star game. The announcement was made during Tuesday’s edition of the “NBA Today” on ESPN. The game will be held in Houston on March 28 and televised on one of ESPN’s family of networks.
COLUMBIA, SC
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols trying to steal a top commit from Alabama Crimson Tide

The Tennessee Vols are hoping to steal a top recruit from the Alabama Crimson Tide. GoVols247 reported on Tuesday that 2024 four-star wide receiver Perry Thompson is set to visit Tennessee this weekend for UT’s junior day. Thompson has been committed to Alabama since last summer. Thompson, 6-foot-3/202 lbs...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reveals What's 'Changed His Life' In Colorado

Deion Sanders is quickly becoming a fan of his new surroundings. Colorado's college football head coach gleefully shared his love of Vail's ski resort after a weekend trip with his partner, CEO Tracey Edmonds. "Vail, Colorado changed my life," Sanders said in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday. ...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Quarterback Recruit Who Said N-Word Gets Surprising Offer

Earlier this week an interesting storyline emerged from the college football recruiting world. Four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes is one of the top uncommitted quarterback prospects in the country. Unfortunately, there's a clear reason he hasn't landed anywhere just yet. After committing to play ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment

Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
COLORADO STATE
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy