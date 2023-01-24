ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist

A Metropolitan Police armed officer who used his role to put fear into his victims has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences across two decades. The Met has apologised after it...
The Independent

Shocking footage shows armed duo corner victim before shooting him in face

Shocking footage shows the moment armed thugs cornered a victim in an alleyway before shooting him in the face. The chilling video shows balaclava-clad Joshua Giles, 21, and Levi McCandlish, 27, target their victim with an improvised firearm, known as a “slam gun” in an alleyway in Morecambe, Lancashire.The victim, in his 20s, leapt over a garden fence but could not escape the duo, who shot him in the face from close range with the weapon.Giles and McCandlish have been sentenced for a total of almost 30 years, while the victim received treatment for life-changing facial injuries.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Met commissioner ‘can’t promise’ women reporting sexual offences won’t speak to officer under investigationCrowds gather outside Iraq football stadium after fatal stampedeTemperatures set to rise after coldest night of 2023 plunges parts of UK below -10C
BBC

Birmingham brothers jailed after woman's spine severed

Two brothers have been jailed over disorder in which a woman's spine was partially severed, "nearly paralysing" her. Brandon Holmes, 25, stabbed her in the back and she required surgery to remove the tip of a knife, police said. Meanwhile, elder brother Dale Holmes, 32, hit someone with a scaffolding...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer

In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).
The Independent

Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school

A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
The Independent

Farmer killed brother with digger as he tried to protect him from aggressive cow

A farmer who was killed trying to protect his brother from an aggressive cow, has been ruled an accident an inquest has heard.Dewi Owen Jones, 68, from Ty’n y Celyn, Llanfwrog, near Ruthin in Denbighshire, suffered a lacerated liver and severe abdominal injuries after his brother pinned him against a wall with a JCB digger.Paramedics and a team from the regional air ambulance had attempted to save Mr Jones but he was certified dead in the back of an ambulance on April 21, 2020.A post mortem later revealed that Mr Jones suffered extensive internal bleeding in the accident, caused by...
BBC

Body in Leeds canal found with 30-year-old A-Z in pocket

The body of an "elderly" man who had a "single key and a 30-year-old map book" in his pockets has been recovered from a canal, police have said. West Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water near Bramley Fall Park in Leeds at about 09:05 GMT.
BBC

Baby died after being found between sleeping mum and arm of chair

A six-month-old baby died after being found between its sleeping mother and the arm of a chair. The case, in which the Local Democracy Reporting Service refers to the child as Baby A, has been published by the Derby and Derbyshire Children's Safeguarding Board. The mother admitted passing out in...
The Independent

Teenagers appear in court charged with stabbing boy, 18, to death

Two teenage boys have appeared in court charged with murdering an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death in a town centre on a weekday afternoon.Raymond James Quigley, of Wymondham, Norfolk, was fatally knifed in Westgate Street, Ipswich, at about 3.35pm on Tuesday January 17.Post-mortem tests ruled he suffered four stab wounds to the torso, Suffolk Police said.A second man was chased and threatened with the knife but escaped unhurt, a statement said.The boys were arrested four days later, on Saturday January 21, and later charged, the force added.Alfie Hammett, 18, of Rushmere St Andrew, Suffolk, and a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich, who cannot legally be named due to his age, appeared separately before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.The pair, who have also been charged with having an offensive weapon in public, were not asked to enter pleas.Both wearing grey tracksuits, they spoke only to confirm their personal details.No applications for bail were made and both defendants were remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.Hammett was remanded in custody while the 17-year-old was remanded to youth detention accommodation.
BBC

Eight-year-old Indian diamond heiress who became a nun

Eight-year-old Devanshi Sanghvi could have grown up to run a multi-million dollar diamond business. But the daughter of a wealthy Indian diamond merchant is now living a spartan life - dressed in coarse white saris, barefoot and going door-to-door to seek alms. Because last week, Devanshi, the elder of the...
The Independent

Remains of 11,000-year-old human uncovered

An archeologist from Cumbria has discovered the remains of some of northern Britain’s earliest humans.Found at Heaning Wood Bone Cave in Great Urswick, south Cumbria, the cave has been confirmed as a burial site by experts from an international team from the University of Central Lancashire.Local archeologist Martin Stables has been working at the site since 2016, with academic analysts brought into interpret the evidence.Mr Stables has previously discovered human and animal bone, stone tools, and prehistoric pottery at the site.He told reporters: “After six years digging it’s all ended up in a place I never expected it to get...
BBC

Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say

A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...

