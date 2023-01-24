Read full article on original website
Furious mother claimed her daughter was told by teachers to remove her coat during outdoor PE
The parent claims that during last week's cold snap, her daughter was made to do the session in a t-shirt at Martin High School in Anstey, Leicestershire.
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC
Cows which trampled Yorkshire couple had no alternative field, farmer says
A farmer has told an inquest he had no alternative but to put his cows in a field with a footpath, where they trampled a walker to death. Michael Holmes, 57, was killed and his wife Teresa Holmes is in a wheelchair following the incident in 2020. They crossed a...
100-year-old woman says 'not speaking to strange men' is secret to a long and happy life
A 100-year-old woman claims to have the secret to a long life, and suggests that ‘not speaking to strange men’ is key if you want to get to her age. To be fair, it’s a pretty sound piece of advice at any age. Olive Westerman has been...
BBC
Disabled woman and service dog asked to leave Hanley pub
A disabled woman said she was reduced to tears when asked to leave a pub because of her assistance dog. Louise Harris, who has multiple sclerosis, was approached by a manager in Hanley Wetherspoons on 13 January. "I was in utter shock, I could not believe it," said Ms Harris,...
BBC
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
Schoolboy entrepreneur returns bins to neighbours for cash in effort to buy bike
A seven-year-old budding entrepreneur from Arkansas who is “obsessed with being an adult” has set up his own business returning dustbins to neighbours so he could buy himself a dirt bike.Liam Roller set up ‘Liam’s Dumpsta Service’ in December 2022, wheeling bins back to his neighbours’ houses after they’re emptied by refuse collectors.The youngster’s business was so successful that he was able to save up for the $280 (£226) bike in just six weeks.“He loves the responsibility of it,” Liam’s mother Angela Roller said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Happy Valley 'one of the UK’s best police shows' | Binge or BinJay Blades says public now catching up with ‘forward thinking’ King on key issueWilliam and Kate help volunteers at local food bank
Woman With Assistance Dog Kicked Out of Pub
A disabled woman is claiming that the manager of a pub kicked her out along with her assistance dog, The Mirror reports. However, she showed the correct paperwork. Louise Harris, 40, was at The Reginald Mitchell in Stoke-on-Trent with friends on Jan. 16. As she lives with multiple sclerosis and a lack of mobility, her […] The post Woman With Assistance Dog Kicked Out of Pub appeared first on DogTime.
BBC
Toothbrushing in schools planned for Essex and Suffolk children
Supervised toothbrushing in schools has been proposed as part of a £2.8m package to improve oral health. Health directors in Essex and Suffolk suggested grants for the two counties to be handed out from 31 March. The measures include expanding supervised brushing in early years and school settings to...
BBC
Portishead boy joins Mensa after teaching himself to read aged two
A boy who taught himself to read as a toddler has been accepted as the UK's youngest member of Mensa. Four-year-old Teddy, from Portishead in Somerset, can count to 100 in six non-native languages, including Mandarin. Mensa accepts people who score at the 98th percentile or higher on an approved...
BBC
Staveley care home campaigners upset after offer turned down
Campaigners aiming to buy a former council-owned care home and turn it into flats say it is "very upsetting" their offer was not accepted. The Staveley Community Trust said it made a credible offer as part of plans to turn the Abbey in Staveley, Cumbria, into 16 independent living flats.
BBC
Isle of Wight awarded £2m to help discharge bed-blockers
The Isle of Wight has received almost £2m to help discharge hospital patients who are well enough to go home. The government has released the money, as part of a £500m scheme, in a bid to ease pressure on hospitals amid a so-called "bed blocking" crisis. The problem...
BBC
Sutton Coldfield mum 'let down' by battle for disabled son's savings
A mum whose son has been locked out of his savings account because of his disability says the system lets down families. Ramandeep Kaur, from Sutton Coldfield, set up a trust fund for her 15-year-old son, Harry, who has Down's syndrome. She said the account had £7,000 which he was...
