Man charged after father shot and dumped in street covered in acid
A man has been charged with murder after a body was found dumped in a street covered in acid.Liam Smith, 38, was shot and doused in acid before his body was found on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 7pm on 24 November.On Tuesday, a force spokesman said Michael Hillier, 38, has been charged with murder.Hillier, of Ecclesall Road in Sheffield, has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.The death of Mr Smith, who lived in the street where he was found, was the first fatal shooting in Greater Manchester in more than two years, police said at the time.The force described the killing as “a swift and well-planned out attack on a man who was not previously known to police”.In a statement, Mr Smith’s family said: “Liam was kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party.“He was the most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him.”
Shocking footage shows armed duo corner victim before shooting him in face
Shocking footage shows the moment armed thugs cornered a victim in an alleyway before shooting him in the face. The chilling video shows balaclava-clad Joshua Giles, 21, and Levi McCandlish, 27, target their victim with an improvised firearm, known as a “slam gun” in an alleyway in Morecambe, Lancashire.The victim, in his 20s, leapt over a garden fence but could not escape the duo, who shot him in the face from close range with the weapon.Giles and McCandlish have been sentenced for a total of almost 30 years, while the victim received treatment for life-changing facial injuries.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Met commissioner ‘can’t promise’ women reporting sexual offences won’t speak to officer under investigationCrowds gather outside Iraq football stadium after fatal stampedeTemperatures set to rise after coldest night of 2023 plunges parts of UK below -10C
Two teenagers are charged with murder of 18-year-old man 'stabbed to death' in Ipswich
Two teenagers have been charged with murder over the death of Raymond James Quigley, 18, who was fatally stabbed in Ipswich town centre on Tuesday, January 17.
Stab death nightclub loses licence after police warn of ‘terrifying risks’
A Birmingham nightclub where a footballer died after a knife attack has had its licence revoked after police warned of “terrifying risks” to patrons.West Midlands Police said the club’s on-going operation posed “grave” concerns to the safe operation of the site, amid “blatant” and widespread drug use, and “inadequate” security measures, which had allowed a knife to enter the venue.The force previously said there had been “serious management failings” at the Crane venue, when officers responded to the fatal stabbing of Cody Fisher, 23, in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Boxing Day 2022.The club’s licence had been suspended for 28 days after...
BBC
Cardiff: Police investigating death of drag queen
Police are investigating the death of a well-known drag performer. Darren Moore was found dead in Windsor Place, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on Sunday. The 39-year-old from Newport performed as CC Quinn and previously as Crystal Coutoure. Detectives say they want to speak to anyone who...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer
In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).
Wife of rapist who switched genders before being sent to all-female prison brands transition ‘sham for easier life’
THE estranged wife of a trans rapist sent to an all-female jail said yesterday: “It’s a sham for an easier life.”. Shonna Graham said gender-switch Isla Bryson never mentioned feeling he was in the wrong body. It comes as Bryson, 31, switched gender after appearing in the dock...
Man and woman charged with illegally aborting baby and disposing of body
A man and woman have been charged with forcibly triggering a miscarriage and illegally disposing of a baby’s body.Elliot Benham and Sophie Harvey, both aged 23, are also accused of concealing the birth of a child.The pair were arrested following a long police investigation, which saw properties in Swindon and Cirencester searched more than two years ago.The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised the charges and the two defendants are due to appear in Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 5 January, Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Tuesday.Mr Benham, from Wingfield, Swindon, and Ms Harvey, of St Mary’s Road in Cirencester, are jointly...
Disgraced West Yorkshire police officer jailed after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points
West Yorkshire Police officer Mark Hinchcliffe , 43, has been jailed for six months after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points twice when he was actually the driver.
Teenagers appear in court charged with stabbing boy, 18, to death
Two teenage boys have appeared in court charged with murdering an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death in a town centre on a weekday afternoon.Raymond James Quigley, of Wymondham, Norfolk, was fatally knifed in Westgate Street, Ipswich, at about 3.35pm on Tuesday January 17.Post-mortem tests ruled he suffered four stab wounds to the torso, Suffolk Police said.A second man was chased and threatened with the knife but escaped unhurt, a statement said.The boys were arrested four days later, on Saturday January 21, and later charged, the force added.Alfie Hammett, 18, of Rushmere St Andrew, Suffolk, and a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich, who cannot legally be named due to his age, appeared separately before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.The pair, who have also been charged with having an offensive weapon in public, were not asked to enter pleas.Both wearing grey tracksuits, they spoke only to confirm their personal details.No applications for bail were made and both defendants were remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.Hammett was remanded in custody while the 17-year-old was remanded to youth detention accommodation.
Woman, 21, killed in horror head-on crash with thug in stolen van driving wrong way while being chased by cops
A MAN has admitted to killing a 21-year-old woman in a car crash after he stole a van and drove it on the wrong side of the road. Ashley Loveday, 28, was being chased by police in Dagenahm, East London, when he collided with the Toyota Prius carrying Grace Payne home from a night out with her coworkers.
Four convicted over death of man drugged and stabbed in plot to steal Rolexes
A 31-year-old has been convicted of murdering a man who was drugged and stabbed to death after being lured by a woman who had seen his Rolex watches on Instagram.Saul Murray, 33, was drugged with the sedative GHB, stabbed and left for dead at his home in Luton last February, Bedfordshire Police said as Ikem Affia was convicted of murder alongside two women and a man found guilty of manslaughter.Mr Murray had posted images of himself wearing two Rolex watches on Instagram that were spotted by Surpreet Dhillon, 36, Luton Crown Court heard.She contacted him and the pair spoke over...
BBC
Off duty Met Police officer assaulted boy, 14, in Brentwood
A Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted of assaulting a 14-year-old boy. PC Paul Bewsey, part of the unit that guards the Palace of Westminster, assaulted the teenager in Brentwood, Essex, on 21 April last year. He was found guilty by deputy district judge Caroline Jackson following a trial at...
Police officer ‘persuaded’ wife to take speeding points twice and thought he could ‘get away with it’
A ‘respected’ police officer ‘persuaded’ his wife to take his speeding points twice because he thought he could ‘get away with it’. Mark Hinchliffe, who had worked for West Yorkshire Police for 18 years and was held in ‘high esteem’, was caught speeding twice between April and June 2021.But on both occasions, his wife Lisa Hinchliffe, who had also worked for the force in a civilian role for 17 years, said she was driving.After the case was investigated, Mr Hinchliffe was identified as the driver and the couple were arrested.Jailing Mr Hinchliffe for six months, Judge Jonathan Rose told him:...
BBC
Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father
A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October. Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022. The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly...
BBC
Cardiff: Man arrested after death of drag queen in city
A 50-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of a well-known drag performer. Darren Moore was found dead in Windsor Place in Cardiff city centre at about 19:35 GMT on Sunday. The 39-year-old from Newport performed as CC Quinn and previously as Crystal Coutoure.
BBC
Hampshire teenager admits killing man at mental health hospital
A teenager has admitted killing a man at a mental health hospital. Owen Herbert, 19, strangled Richard Laversuch, 63, from Andover, Hampshire, at Basingstoke's Parklands Hospital in November 2021. Herbert, from Overton, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, causing actual bodily harm...
Birmingham club loses licence after fatal Boxing Day stabbing
Crane nightclub in Digbeth where Cody Fisher was killed described as having inadequate search regime and widespread drug use
