ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Eden Reports

Popular Dog Brand's Treats Potentially Linked to Illness, Death in Dogs

As pet owners, our top priority is the well-being and safety of our beloved dogs. While rawhide, rib bones, and similar treats have long been popular choices for dogs, there are growing concerns about their potential as choking hazards. Some dogs may struggle to digest rawhide, leading to indigestion or stomach pain, while others may chew off large pieces and risk blocking their esophagus. As a result, many people have turned to rawhide alternatives as safer options.
Phys.org

Can dogs tell the difference between when we are unable to do something for them, versus being simply unwilling?

A team of researchers at the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna, working with a colleague from AS University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands, has found evidence that suggests dogs, under some circumstances, are able to understand the intentions of people that they do not know. In their paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the group describes experiments they carried out with treats given to a variety of dogs.
TheConversationAU

Why do cats and dogs get the zoomies?

Does your cat or dog suddenly get a burst of energy and perform athletic feats around the house that would make even a gold medallist jealous? Welcome to the world of zoomies. Zoomies involve intense periods of high-energy activity including running, spinning, jumping and rolling. All at top speed. A proposed scientific name is frenetic random activity periods (FRAPs). In rabbits these high activity periods are called “binkies”. But many cat and dog owners simply call them “zoomies”. So why do our animals experience the zoomies? And is it something we should be worried about? ...
pethelpful.com

Kind Woman Praised for Rescuing Newborn Kittens One Hour Before Euthanization

Caring for newborn kittens is a lot of work, and sadly it can result in some abandoned kittens not making it. Sometimes the kittens are sick, or severely malnourished, or have something medically wrong that a vet hasn't been able to determine yet. TikTok user @Aresanderos heard that a litter of three abandoned newborn kittens was set to be euthanized at a high-kill shelter in Orange County and sprang into action to save these tiny kittens before they were put down.
Whiskey Riff

Large Buck Stares Down Bobcat In Great Trailcam Video

Bobcats are no slouch, but this guy seemed to make the right decision by backing down. There’s no shortage of proof that bobcats are pound for pound one of the most ferocious animals on the planet. From grabbing birds out of the air, to fighting off coyotes, taking out...
a-z-animals.com

Watch an Adult Lion Ambush an Entire Pack of Wild Dog Pups!

Cats vs. dogs is an age-old conflict and one immortalized in many stories and cartoons. In nature, however, the outcome can be sudden and brutal and in this video, we see just how savage life on a game reserve can be. This particular video was bravely captured by a 22-year-old visitor. He was on a trip to Sabi Sands, Greater Kruger Park, in South Africa with his family. They particularly wanted to see a pack of wild dogs and were delighted when they found a group of 16 pups. The encounter started off just the way they had planned as they watched the mother dog return and regurgitate food for her offspring. This is typical behavior for these animals who use it as an efficient way to carry food back to the den for their young. They will also regurgitate food for other dogs and all adults will regurgitate food for the pups – not just the parents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy