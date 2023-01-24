ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

In-state WR Ethan Black commits to Penn State as PRO

Penn State secured another preferred run-on commitment on Tuesday afternoon, as in-state wide receiver Ethan Black pledged to the Nittany Lions after spending last weekend on campus. Black is Penn State's second preferred run-on commitment of the week after Louisiana running back David Kency Jr. on Monday. Black picked up...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
vuhoops.com

Villanova midseason recruiting update for the Class of 2023 and 2024

Following up on Eugene’s detailed report from the summer – we’d like to provide a pulse check on some of the existing recruits Villanova is pursuing, as well as seeing who has emerged in the last few months. With ‘Nova not even listed in the top 150 for Class of 2023 rankings — No. 172 according to On3.com — it’s time to take a quick look at the recruiting trail during this long layoff in-between games.
VILLANOVA, PA
PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt OL Dimitri Chacon makes his college pick

Another member of the 4A state champs is off the board. Bishop McDevitt senior offensive lineman Dimitri Chacon said Tuesday that he plans to play college football at Bloomsburg University. “I would like to thank my coaches and family for the support through the years,” he tweeted. The 6-foot-3,...
WYNCOTE, PA
CBS Sports

Lafayette wins 62-46 against Loyola (MD)

EASTON, Pa (AP) .Leo O'Boyle scored 18 points as Lafayette beat Loyola (MD) 62-46 on Wednesday night. O'Boyle also had nine rebounds and three steals for the Leopards (7-15, 5-4 Patriot League). T.J. Berger scored 17 points while going 7 of 12 (3 for 7 from distance). Josh Rivera shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding eight rebounds.
EASTON, PA
BoxingNews24.com

Just How Good Was Larry “The Easton Assassin” Holmes?

By Ken Hissner: If you ask Larry “The Easton Assassin” Holmes who was greater, him or Muhammad Ali, he would answer, “me!”. Holmes, from Easton, PA, Boxrec shows 11-3. He was knocked out and, in their second fight, stopped by southpaw Nick Wells of the Air Force and Texas. He lost in the Olympic Trials in 1972 to Duane Bobick by DQ for excessive holding. He defeated Philly’s Marvin Stinson twice and later used him as a sparring partner.
EASTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gordon Tomb: In Pa., will Shapiro unlock decades of affordable energy?

With Democrat Josh Shapiro as a newly inaugurated governor and a new legislative body, Pennsylvania will either shine as an energy superstar or continue down the dim path of economic decline. The commonwealth is a national leader in energy production despite being stifled by onerous regulations, market-distorting subsidies and an...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Michele Orsinger

Opinion: Good Luck, Governor Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania’s most recently elected governor is getting himself situated into his new role. Josh Shapiro has some serious work cut out for him during his term. The citizens are fixated, we are paying attention, and we want results. One thing he definitely has going for him is that he was an amazing Attorney General. Hopefully, he takes the expertise developed in that position and applies it to all the challenges he will be facing in an attempt to improve Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TAPinto.net

It's a Snow Day for Phillipsburg School District Wednesday 01/25/2023

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Put away the backpacks. It’s an official snow day for the Phillipsburg School District.  The Phillipsburg School district announced an official Snow Day for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 by text message and email to parents and guardians. A winter weather advisory is in effect beginning 7:00 AM Wednesday and as of 9:10 PM January 24, 2023, should last until 7:00 PM EST Thursday evening. Issued by the Philadelphia, PA, US National Weather Service, the affected areas are Warren and Morris County, as well as Northampton County. According to weather.com, one to three inches of snow are expected, with winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour. “A burst of snow with snowfall rates potentially exceeding one inch per hour is expected early in the day. The snow will continue through late morning before changing perhaps briefly to a wintry mix then to plain rain into the afternoon” says the winter weather advisory. Do you have a delay or cancelation? Send us a tip to be included in our announcements and closings, as well as our APP push notifications. 
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Unique Must-Try Restaruants in New Hope, PA

- Whether you are a local, visiting, or just passing through New Hope, Pennsylvania, you'll want to find some of the best restaurants in the area. We've got you covered. Located in the heart of New Hope, Pennsylvania, The Burgerly is a local burger joint that serves handcrafted burgers, hot dogs, and fries. It is considered the number one burger destination in the state of Pennsylvania. With its excellent service, bold flavors, and fresh ingredients, burgerly is a top-rated restaurant in New Hope. While Burgerly may be known for its burgers, the best thing about this restaurant is its service. It has a friendly staff and is located near Lenape Park. With its beautiful decor and well-cooked food, it is sure to leave its patrons satisfied.
NEW HOPE, PA
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Up to 5 inches of snow in forecast for Wednesday winter storm

UPDATE: When will the snow start? Latest winter storm forecast, timing, rain and snow totals, wind alerts. Snow lovers across a wide swath of New Jersey will finally get their wish on Wednesday as accumulating snow is expected most of the state with the higher amounts of 3 to 5 inches expected in the northwestern counties, which also woke up to some light snow this morning.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy