Michael Dee resigns from Velodyne Lidar's board

 2 days ago
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sensor maker Velodyne Lidar Inc (VLDR.O) said on Tuesday former chairman Michael Dee has resigned from the company's board, effective immediately.

"Dee has previously criticized the board and management and voiced his concerns about his considerable differences of opinion with certain Board members and management," said the company in a filing.

Dee, who was appointed as chairman of the company in 2021 after Joseph Culkin stepped down citing health reasons, had resigned last July from the role and all other committees.

Velodyne's stock had plummeted nearly 84% last year.

