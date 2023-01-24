ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana High School Sports Awards: Meet the boys tennis player of the year nominees

By USA TODAY NETWORK
 2 days ago

The Indiana High School Sports Awards program, presented by the Indiana Pacers, is proud to announce the nominees for Boys Tennis Player of the Year. The winner will be announced during the live show this spring (date and venue to be announced).

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the athletes of the year in 21 other sports. Nominated athletes who RSVP here will receive a free ticket to the event thanks to sponsors. Additional tickets may be purchased on the show’s website .

The Indiana High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Last year’s show can still be viewed online at this link . This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school’s athletic department. More details on that are coming soon.

Here are all the athlete of the year nominees for boys tennis:

Aaron Gu, William Henry Harrison High School - SR

Akshay Guttikonda, North Central High School - JR

Isaiah Hostetler, Westview High School - SR

Owen Larrimer, North Central High School - JR

Tyler Li, Culver Academies - JR

Nicholas Shirley, Bloomington North High School - SR

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Indiana High School Sports Awards: Meet the boys tennis player of the year nominees

