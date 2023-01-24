ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Lauren Ebersol: In support of the EPA’s updated proposed methane rule

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 2 days ago

This commentary is by Lauren Ebersol, a volunteer climate change activist based in Burlington. She is a member of Climate Changemakers, seeking to take political action through a climate lens.

You’d be hard pressed to travel far in Vermont without seeing some reflection of renewable energy — windmills, electric cars and solar panels abound in a state that is known nationally for its focus on the climate (and its beauty, of course).

Despite this, in November, Vermont’s Public Utility Commission approved a request from V ermont Gas Systems to bring biogas and renewable energy credits through a pipeline snaking from the Finger Lakes through Canada to our state. The pipeline already exists but is leaky and over 1,000 miles long.

While the project is touted as “renewable” energy, what remains the same is that the planet feels biomethane and methane identically. And in 2022, a 13-day methane leak from natural gas storag e canceled out half of the year’s emissions reduction gains from electric vehicle deployment. Half.

Unfortunately, the new Vermont Gas and Archaea Energy partnership is slated to last 15 years, but there is action that frustrated citizens can take to reduce methane emissions nationally in a much shorter time frame. The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a new regulation that would sharply decrease methane emissions by both new and existing gas wells. This could cut emissions by up to 74% by 2030.

This will also add a cost of compliance of roughly 74 cents per metric ton, or 0.2% of industry revenues, which is consideration of the methane fee included in the Inflation Reduction Act passed in 2022.

If you are as fired up (pun intended) about the Vermont Gas project passing and want to do something, I urge you to submit a public comment to the EPA sharing your support for this new regulation. It is accepting public comments until Feb. 13, which can be shared here.

If you are looking for guidance for what to include, there are many templates such as from Climate Changemakers, but what is important is to share that you support and why you are concerned about greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.

We are at a critical moment for capping planet-warming emissions before we see the worst effects of climate change. We are already seeing it here in Vermont — a state known for its ski resorts, which have very little snow this January.

We have a beautiful state, a beautiful country, and a beautiful planet, and it is our duty to do what we can to curb emissions to maintain this beautiful place that we live in.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Lauren Ebersol: In support of the EPA’s updated proposed methane rule .

Comments / 2

Related
VTDigger

Henry Kronk: What if renewable energy was beautiful?

We can’t afford a future of energy insecurity. Many of us Vermonters live here for its beauty. A 20-megawatt solar farm won’t sacrifice that beauty. But a future of energy insecurity will. Read the story on VTDigger here: Henry Kronk: What if renewable energy was beautiful?.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. Legislature, Gov. Scott headed to showdown over clean heat bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont legislative leaders and the governor are headed for another showdown over clean heat legislation aimed at reducing the state’s contribution to climate warming emissions. Governor Phil Scott says he is opposed to the Affordable Heat Act, a revised version of the Clean Heat Standard...
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

New England states chasing federal funding for electricity transmission line

(The Center Square) – A coalition of New England states are working together in an effort to chase federal funding to support multi-state electricity transmission infrastructure. Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont have filed concept papers with the U.S. Department of Energy, outlining the necessary steps to secure federal funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The group is coordinating efforts in conjunction with ISO New England, which serves as the main power generator for the region. ...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Thousands of Vermonters expected to lose Medicaid following program change

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of low-income Americans -- including thousands of Vermonters -- could lose their Medicaid benefits at the end of March as a pandemic policy known as “continuous enrollment” ends. Now, state officials are redetermining who is eligible, and some Vermonters will have to make difficult choices.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

VAAFM: Governor Scott proposes major investments in agriculture

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Governor Phil Scott proposed ground-breaking investments in food and farming in his budget address on Friday, January 20th. The Governor’s budget leverages innovative investments and programs to grow Vermont’s food, farm, and forest economy. “This budget is thoughtful, deliberate, disciplined, and...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Universal child care is essential

I am in a field where I work with parents and their children. What I see is struggle across economic and social realms. All parents of young children struggle to find adequate care for their children. Some get lucky and find a nurturing environment that suits their child and family needs, but most parents are at a loss frequently.
VERMONT STATE
Middlebury Campus

Let’s bring panthers back to Vermont

The Jan. 14 issue of The New York Times contains an interesting op-ed entitled: “Cougars Are Heading East. Welcome Them.” Its author, Mark Elbroch, describes the gradual return of big American cats (also known as cougars, mountain lions, pumas or panthers) to their former habitats east of the Mississippi River. He refers to research that indicates there are about “a dozen landscapes large enough to sustain cougars indefinitely” in the Eastern U.S.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy