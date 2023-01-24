Read full article on original website
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter Weather Advisory: When to expect more snow and how much
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The slushy, messy winter weather is behind us but we aren’t done just yet. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday mainly due to lake effect that will develop today into tonight. The advisory is in effect...
butlerradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued; Snowy Weather Expected
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Butler County for Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service is expecting the snow to arrive just after 3 a.m. and it could pack a powerful punch. Right now, meteorologists predict that the Route 422 corridor will serve as a separation line. Anywhere...
explorejeffersonpa.com
WEATHER ALERT: Mixed Precipitation, Up to Five Inches of Snow Forecasted for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Up to five inches of snow is predicted. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE at 3:31 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023:. Winter Weather...
Winter storm causes accidents through the Valley
Drivers could see cold temperatures and rain that could cause black ice and slushy conditions.
explore venango
Route 8 Closed in Venango County
Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
Lane restrictions placed on Interstate 79 in Crawford County
Update 1:37 p.m. — The closure on I-79 southbound between Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton) in Crawford County has been changed to a lane restriction. There is also a lane restriction on I-79 northbound near mile marker 156. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A vehicle accident has closed down a portion of an interstate in Crawford County. Interstate […]
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
erienewsnow.com
Crash Leads to Lane Restriction on I-79 Southbound in Crawford County
A tractor-trailer crash has led to a lane restriction on part of Interstate 79 southbound in Crawford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). This affects the area between Exit 147B (Route 322, Meadville/Conneaut Lake) and Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton). PennDOT said the section will fully reopen...
cranberryeagle.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Snow day in Butler County
As the winter storm rolled through Western Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning, resulting in many school delays and cancellations, families across the county took advantage of the snow and enjoyed their day outside. The gallery below includes photos taken by Butler Eagle photographers and ones submitted by people across Butler County.
explore venango
School & Community Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 25, 2023
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Clarion County Career Center; staff report at 9:00 a.m. Clarion-Limestone School District. Creative Kids – AM and full-day Pre-K is on a 2-hour delay;...
2 homes heavily damaged after fire in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Crews were on the scene of a two-structure fire in Big Run Wednesday night. One home was left destroyed and the other was heavily damaged after the fire on Wednesday, Jan. 25. As crews were responding during the night both lanes between Mill Street and Pennsylvania Avenue were closed according […]
PennDOT offers update on Bayfront Parkway Project
Tonight, we learned more about plans for the Bayfront Parkway Project. Representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said they aren’t ready to start construction yet. However, when they do start the project, the pedestrian bridge will be the first step. One spokesperson said they ask for drivers’ patience when construction begins. She said the […]
explore venango
Boil Water Advisory in Effect for Portion of Seneca Street in Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A boil water advisory is in effect for a portion of Seneca Street in Oil City following a water main break on Friday, January 20. Director of the Oil City Water Department Jason Herman told exploreVenango.com that the “precautionary” advisory remains in place on Tuesday, January 24, for residences and businesses in Seneca Square.
WATCH: Presque Isle State Park confirms presence of river otters
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It has long been rumored that North American river otters call Presque Isle State Park home. Sights from visitors have been plentiful. Park staff have noted otter signs throughout the park. But until New Year’s Eve, there had been no photographic evidence of the animals. Presque Isle State Park has announced that otters […]
wtae.com
I-79 reopens after tractor-trailer jackknifes in Butler County
Interstate 79 northbound was shut down in Butler County after a tractor-trailer jackknifed Wednesday morning. This happened between exits 96 (PA 488 - Portersville) and 99 (U.S. 422 - New Castle/Butler). PennDOT reopened the road around 1 p.m.
wisr680.com
I-79 Northbound Near Portersville Closed
A portion of I-79 is shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. PennDOT officials say the northbound lanes are closed in between the Portersville exit (Exit 96) and the Butler/New Castle exit to Route 422. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane near milemarker 98 when...
Mercer County residents can join free property tax program
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hermitage Senior Center on North Buhl Farm Drive you can get assistance filling out the forms.
explore venango
Oil City Man Injured After Tree Falls on His SUV on Route 8
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was taken to UPMC Northwest after a tree fell on top of his SUV while traveling along Route 8 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:53 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Highway 8, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
explore venango
School Closings and Delays for Monday, January 23, 2023
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Monday, January 23, 2023, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreVenango.com. School closings and delays are brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Copyright © 2023 EYT...
Erie casino reopens after temporary closure Tuesday night
Update: Presque Isle Downs and Casino reopened its doors just after 10 a.m. Wednesday after a system upgrade that began Tuesday morning took longer than expected to complete, leading to a temporary closure of the casino, according to a Presque Isle Downs & Casino Facebook post. Table games will reopen at noon. A computer issue […]
