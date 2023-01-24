ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Broward schools leadership change will be costly for taxpayers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright agreed to leave her job by way of a mutual termination agreement. Amid negotiations, it won’t be until about Feb. 15 that taxpayers will learn just how much money she will be walking away with. Had she...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police pursuit in Fort Lauderdale ends in Tamarac

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers were following a suspect on Thursday in Broward County. The pursuit passed near the Swap Shop, at 3291 W. Sunrise Blvd., in Fort Lauderdale, according to police scanner traffic. It ended just across from the Tamarac Fire Rescue station at 4801 W. Commercial Blvd.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

BSO: ‘I’ll light this whole school up,’ father says after bringing gun on campus

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A 27-year-old father has been arrested after he brought a gun to his daughter’s school in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said. According to an arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a student and Khalid Webb-Bryan’s daughter had been arguing over the course of a few weeks, and Webb-Bryan confronted the student about it on Jan. 12.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Change coming at the top at North Miami Police

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – There will soon be a new Chief of Police in the city of North Miami. Chief Larry Juriga has announced that he is retiring on March 5. Juriga joined the department as a street officer in 1994 and worked his way up the ranks, becoming Chief in 2018.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

North Miami police chief to retire in March

MIAMI – Chief Larry Juriga announced on Thursday that he is moving forward with his March 5 retirement from the North Miami Police Department. Juriga, the son of a 30-year veteran of the department, joined NMPD in 1994. The father of three moved up the ranks until he was appointed interim chief in 2017 and chief in 2018.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Feds: 3 South Florida nursing schools sold 7,600 fake degrees; 25 charged

MIAMI – Three now-shuttered South Florida nursing schools sold more than $100 million worth of fake nursing diplomas, leading authorities to charge more than two dozen people, federal prosecutors said Wednesday afternoon. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Markenzy Lapointe and representatives from FBI Miami and Department...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Student accused of bringing stun gun to Broward high school

MIRAMAR, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Everglades High School in Miramar was arrested after bringing a stun gun to school, authorities said. The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday at the school, located at 17100 SW 48th Court. According to an arrest report, a school administrator notified the school...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Man accidentally shoots himself in leg in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – A man was rushed to a hospital Wednesday morning after accidentally shooting himself in the leg, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred in the 6800 block of Cassia Place. Miami-Dade police officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene. Further details about the circumstances leading...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Teen helps raise awareness about human trafficking in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – At just 17 years old, Seanna Martínez stood in front of a crowd on Wednesday in Miami-Dade and said she is a human trafficking survivor. Seanna told the crowd of community leaders that she aspires to have a career in law enforcement. She was the keynote speaker of Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle’s annual forum.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Sheriff: 1 shot in North Lauderdale, deputies searching for shooter

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Law enforcement responded to a shooting in North Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officers were responding to the area of Bailey Road and U.S. 441, according to BSO. A public information officer for the city of North Lauderdale...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade divers rescue worker trapped within pipe in canal

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Danny Euceda said his uncle who works as a diver for Downrite Construction was injured Thursday in Miami-Dade County. Battalion Chief Rogelio Vandamas, a spokesman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said there were six divers searching for Euceda’s uncle. “Our dive lights are pretty much...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy