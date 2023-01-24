LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A 27-year-old father has been arrested after he brought a gun to his daughter’s school in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said. According to an arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a student and Khalid Webb-Bryan’s daughter had been arguing over the course of a few weeks, and Webb-Bryan confronted the student about it on Jan. 12.

