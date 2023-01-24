Read full article on original website
Broward schools leadership change will be costly for taxpayers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright agreed to leave her job by way of a mutual termination agreement. Amid negotiations, it won’t be until about Feb. 15 that taxpayers will learn just how much money she will be walking away with. Had she...
Miami-Dade educators, male mentors host annual reading initiative program for kids
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami-Dade School Board, educators and male role models from all walks of life came together Tuesday morning to help show elementary students that reading can be cool. The Real Men Read initiative program was intended to provide Pre-K-6th grade students, especially boys, the opportunity...
Police pursuit in Fort Lauderdale ends in Tamarac
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers were following a suspect on Thursday in Broward County. The pursuit passed near the Swap Shop, at 3291 W. Sunrise Blvd., in Fort Lauderdale, according to police scanner traffic. It ended just across from the Tamarac Fire Rescue station at 4801 W. Commercial Blvd.
BSO: ‘I’ll light this whole school up,’ father says after bringing gun on campus
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A 27-year-old father has been arrested after he brought a gun to his daughter’s school in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said. According to an arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a student and Khalid Webb-Bryan’s daughter had been arguing over the course of a few weeks, and Webb-Bryan confronted the student about it on Jan. 12.
Change coming at the top at North Miami Police
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – There will soon be a new Chief of Police in the city of North Miami. Chief Larry Juriga has announced that he is retiring on March 5. Juriga joined the department as a street officer in 1994 and worked his way up the ranks, becoming Chief in 2018.
North Miami police chief to retire in March
MIAMI – Chief Larry Juriga announced on Thursday that he is moving forward with his March 5 retirement from the North Miami Police Department. Juriga, the son of a 30-year veteran of the department, joined NMPD in 1994. The father of three moved up the ranks until he was appointed interim chief in 2017 and chief in 2018.
BSO: Woman makes video ‘forcefully’ hitting baby to taunt father
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A West Palm Beach woman is facing child abuse charges in Broward County on Tuesday after hitting her 6-month-old son several times in the head while recording the incident, authorities said. On Aug. 30, 2021, Marissa Kathai Galvin, 19, “forcefully struck the infant on both...
Feds: 3 South Florida nursing schools sold 7,600 fake degrees; 25 charged
MIAMI – Three now-shuttered South Florida nursing schools sold more than $100 million worth of fake nursing diplomas, leading authorities to charge more than two dozen people, federal prosecutors said Wednesday afternoon. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Markenzy Lapointe and representatives from FBI Miami and Department...
Student accused of bringing stun gun to Broward high school
MIRAMAR, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Everglades High School in Miramar was arrested after bringing a stun gun to school, authorities said. The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday at the school, located at 17100 SW 48th Court. According to an arrest report, a school administrator notified the school...
Longtime Miami police sergeant rips superiors during retirement radio message
MIAMI – A veteran City of Miami Police Sergeant retired on Thursday, and she may have burned a few bridges on her way out. It is routine for an officer, when they retire, to announce it over the radio. But for 33-year veteran Sgt. Marilin Garcia, goodbye was anything...
Man accidentally shoots himself in leg in Miami Lakes
MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – A man was rushed to a hospital Wednesday morning after accidentally shooting himself in the leg, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred in the 6800 block of Cassia Place. Miami-Dade police officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene. Further details about the circumstances leading...
Suspect charged months after woman fatally shot on her birthday in Broward County
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 22-year-old man has been charged, months after he allegedly shot a woman on her 20th birthday, authorities announced this week. The shooting occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2022. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two ShotSpotter alerts in the area of...
Birthday trip ends with 2 arrests at Miami airport after altercation with Frontier staff
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were arrested Tuesday at Miami International Airport after they got into an altercation with an employee from Frontier Airlines, authorities said. Janaeah Negash, 21, and Makyan Mercer, 20, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, were arrested Tuesday morning. According to Miami-Dade police, the...
Teen helps raise awareness about human trafficking in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – At just 17 years old, Seanna Martínez stood in front of a crowd on Wednesday in Miami-Dade and said she is a human trafficking survivor. Seanna told the crowd of community leaders that she aspires to have a career in law enforcement. She was the keynote speaker of Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle’s annual forum.
Sheriff: 1 shot in North Lauderdale, deputies searching for shooter
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Law enforcement responded to a shooting in North Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officers were responding to the area of Bailey Road and U.S. 441, according to BSO. A public information officer for the city of North Lauderdale...
Miami-Dade divers rescue worker trapped within pipe in canal
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Danny Euceda said his uncle who works as a diver for Downrite Construction was injured Thursday in Miami-Dade County. Battalion Chief Rogelio Vandamas, a spokesman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said there were six divers searching for Euceda’s uncle. “Our dive lights are pretty much...
Rodent issues at Sunrise senior living facility leads state to close kitchen
SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health has ordered a senior living facility in Broward County to shut its kitchen and alleviate a “serious rodent issue” after Local 10 News brought the problem to the state’s attention. Local 10 learned the infestation has been going...
2 Hialeah police officers accused of beating handcuffed homeless man until he was unconscious
HIALEAH, Fla. – Two Hialeah police officers and a civilian are being charged after a homeless man was handcuffed and beaten unconscious last month, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Thursday. The state attorney identified the officers as Rafael Quinos Otano, 27, and Lorenzo Orfila, 22. Jail records...
Davie 911 caller’s son hears bullet whiz past head during shooting, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – A 22-year-old college student faces a felony charge after Davie police say he drove up and down a neighborhood street and fired more than a dozen gunshots into the air, narrowly missing at least one person. That’s according to documents obtained by Local 10 News on...
Officer opens fire following struggle, striking suspect in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A confrontation between two men and police officers led to gunfire in Miami Gardens on Tuesday. Those two men are now in police custody pending charges, one of whom was shot by officers during a struggle. Between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers from Miami-Dade...
