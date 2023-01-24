ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

CBS Pittsburgh

Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances. 
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Georgia AD: Car crash victims not on university duties

In Georgia’s most extensive comments on the wreck that killed football player Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member, athletic director Josh Brooks said Tuesday the two were not on department business at the time of the incident, which occurred after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national title.
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Law & Crime

Why Ex-Federal Prosecutor Believes Charging Donald Trump and His Allies with Racketeering in Georgia Could Be Risky

Listen to the full episode on Apple, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe!. When a Georgia prosecutor revealed “decisions are imminent” on whether to charge former President Donald Trump and others with 2020 election-related crimes, she appeared to many to suggest multiple indictments are forthcoming. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) urged a judge not to release a special grand jury’s report and charging recommendations, in part, to protect the fair trial rights of the accused.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia's Kemp: 'We are putting precious state dollars where our priorities are'

(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp touted state investments in education and healthcare during his first State of the State address of his second term. "We are putting precious state dollars where our priorities are, including every level of education to grow a generation of highly skilled workers," Kemp, a Republican, said, according to his prepared remarks. The governor said his amended fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024 budgets...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Georgia Football Player's Arrest

Details have emerged from the Monday morning arrest of new Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police after an incident late Sunday night at McWhorter Hall on campus.  Thomas is accused of ...
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Why the Tennessee Vols might have Nick Saban nervous this weekend

The Tennessee Vols might have Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban a little nervous this weekend. On Tuesday, we noted that Alabama 2024 five-star wide receiver commit Perry Thompson is reportedly set to visit Tennessee this weekend for the program’s junior day. I wrote that it was unlikely...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
DogTime

All of University of Georgia’s Bulldogs Come From This One Family

Earlier this month, the University of Georgia Bulldogs claimed their second consecutive national college football championship. Uga, the school’s official mascot, is among the most recognizable faces in college football. However, the English Bulldog is just one in a long line of collegiate canines, a tradition spanning over 50 years. How One Family Claimed the Right […] The post All of University of Georgia’s Bulldogs Come From This One Family appeared first on DogTime.
ATHENS, GA

