This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
TikToker Review Helps To Make Restaurant a SuccessHerbie J PilatoLas Vegas, NV
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Crystals | Shopping mall in Las Vegas, Nevada
The best shops in Las Vegas can be found in the shopping center, The Shops at Crystals, where you can find many well-known brand stores such as Dolce&Gabbana, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Prada, among others. Also, the structure of the place is impressive and elegant. Featured shopping stores: Alice + Olivia,...
ultimatemaitai.com
1923 Prohibition Bar: Speakeasy Bar in Las Vegas
We ran across the 1923 Prohibition Bar in the shopping complex between Mandalay Bay and Luxor, and once we entered through the “secret” entrance decided to take a load off with a cocktail. As Prohibition style bars inside Casinos go, 1923 bar is pretty reasonable. Totally cut off...
890kdxu.com
The 20 Things Utahns Will Do When They Go To Las Vegas
Sure, everybody talks about Las Vegas as the place to get wild. People go there try new drugs, drink new things, and lose all their money in a haze of breathless debauchery. But when you're from Southern Utah, your idea of a "wild and crazy time" might be slightly different.
963kklz.com
17 Vegas Restaurants On Yelp’s Top 100 List
Do you always have tourists asking where they should go for the best eats in Las Vegas? Or maybe you want to try a new place but don’t want to waste your time with bad food. Well, Yelp is here to help. Every year, Yelp comes out with a...
Eater
Las Vegas Has 5 James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2023
The James Beard Awards — one of the most prestigious awards in the food world — announced the semifinalists for 2023. This year, five Las Vegas chefs and one bar earned a nomination on the longlist of chefs and restaurants. Garagiste, a downtown wine bar, is the only...
Fox5 KVVU
Nielsen’s Frozen Custard to open first location in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson eatery Nielsen’s Frozen Custard is set to open its first location in the west Las Vegas Valley next month. According to a news release, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, which has served Henderson and the Utah area for over forty years, will debut a location at Red Rock Casino at noon on Feb. 3.
Universal: Permanent Horror-Based Attraction Coming to Las Vegas
AREA15 is an immersive entertainment venue currently offering art shows, VR experiences, axe throwing, a flight simulator and more. Located aside Interstate 15, just one mile west of the Las Vegas Strip, the venue opened in September 2020. Filled with, “larger-than-life art installations, mind-altering virtual reality experiences, fresh and exciting...
Fox5 KVVU
Original dolphin at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip dies at age 48
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hard Rock International on Wednesday confirmed that one of the original dolphins at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip has died. According to a statement from Mirage president Joe Lupo, the dolphin, named Duchess, was one of five original dolphins that opened the property’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat in 1990.
JamBase
Las Vegas’ MSG Sphere To Host Between 4 – 6 Residencies Each Year
The game-changing Las Vegas venue MSG Sphere is inching closer to completion with the space featuring the world’s first 16K LED screen and immersive sound with 164,300 channels slated to open in the second half of 2023. MSG Sphere CEO Lucas Watson gave a presentation and spoke about the venue on Monday at the Preview Las Vegas conference.
Fox5 KVVU
Lawsuit: Las Vegas Strip hotel operators work together to artificially inflate room prices
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A class action lawsuit filed Wednesday against many of the resorts on the Las Vegas Strip alleges four of the largest hotel operators are working together with a third party to artificially inflate hotel room prices. According to the lawsuit, if you’ve rented a hotel...
vegas24seven.com
Locale Italian Kitchen announces lovely St. Valentine’s Day dinner menu
LOCALE ITALIAN KITCHEN ANNOUNCES LOVELY ST. VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER MENU. Special four-course, St. Valentine’s Day menu available for $105 per person. Available Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 through Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 and Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 through Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Locale Italian Kitchen continues to bring diners...
tmpresale.com
Hot In Herre – A 2000’s Dance Party in Las Vegas, NV Feb 10th, 2023 – pre-sale code
Delighted to announce a presale c0de for a Hot In Herre – A 2000’s Dance Party presale is available below to our users!. This is a great chance for you to order Hot In Herre – A 2000’s Dance Party show tickets earlier than anyone else 😀
Unique Aviation-Themed Restaurant in Las Vegas Is Such a Cool Concept
Everything is served in flights!
Fox5 KVVU
First Friday announces ‘Down for Anything’ theme for February event in downtown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The First Friday Foundation’s February event will feature a “Down for Anything” theme that organizers say will promote the diversity and inclusivity of downtown Las Vegas. Held on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5 p.m. to 11, a number of events including an...
houstonseagle.com
James Taylor announces five-night Las Vegas residency
James Taylor is the latest artist setting up shop in Las Vegas. Taylor and his All-Star Band have booked a five-night residency at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan. The shows are confirmed for June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10, with tickets going on sale to the general public Saturday, January 28, at 10 a.m. PT. There are also a variety of presales happening, including a fan and Citi presale on Wednesday, January 25, at 10 a.m. PT and an MGM Rewards presale kicking off Thursday, January 26, at 10 a.m. PT.
Born and Raised Tavern Appears to Be Headed to Centennial Hills
It would be the brand's fourth location
Eater
A Greek Restaurant and Oyster Bar Head to a Summerlin Casino With 25 Types of Fish
Following the opening of the new Lotus of Siam, Red Rock Resort will open Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos on Saturday, February 18. The Greek restaurant, Naxos Taverna, will feature an open kitchen where guests can watch the preparation of whole fish, like that of lavraki and skorpina. Lunch and dinner will start with assortments of fresh-baked bread with olive oil and offer dishes of kataifi-wrapped prawns and traditional meze. Cocktails will highlight Greek spirits like tsipouro, retsina ouzo, and mastitha, plus Greek beers and house sangria. The adjacent oyster bar will offer 25 types of fish and several varieties of oysters, other seafood specialties, and a pan roast at an intimate 13-seat bar. Starting February 18, Naxos Taverna will be open Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
knpr
2023 in Las Vegas: Several major projects to open amid recession worries
Last year, 2022, was a banner year for the Strip and Nevada’s gaming industry. Records were broken in both revenue and visitation. In 2023, the MSG Sphere will debut, Fontainebleau casino-resort is expected to open, and Formula One racing is coming to the Strip. Also, a new local’s casino will open.
pophorror.com
A Sensational Lineup of Horror Royalty Descends Upon Sin City For Days Of The Dead
Las Vegas, Nevada, also known as Sin City, is a premiere destination for not only high-stakes gambling, but eclectic entertainment, and world-class dining. Adding to the variety Vegas offers this February 17th through 19th, is Days of the Dead. Returning to the Plaza Hotel and Casino, off famed Fremont Street...
Fox5 KVVU
Caesars Entertainment says 2nd rescue dog graduates ‘gun dog training’ in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caesars Entertainment on Thursday will hold an event for a rescue dog that is graduating from the company’s “gun dog training program.”. According to a news release, the dog, named Turbo, was rescued by Caesars Entertainment from the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas.
