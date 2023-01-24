Read full article on original website
Tuesday girls basketball results
Cornerstone Family 41, Topeka Heritage Christian 26. Wichita Sunrise 43, Wichita Defenders Homeschool 13. Bluestem vs. Humboldt, ppd.
Connections run deep as No. 4 Tennessee hosts No. 10 Texas
It will be a case of “out of the frying pan and into the fire” when No. 4 Tennessee hosts
Tramel's ScissorTales: Why Thunder's centerless lineup has been 'a net positive' for OKC
Kenrich Williams jumped center against Clint Capela, not because Williams leaps tall buildings in a single bound but because he was the Thunder’s de facto postman. Santa Clara Williams, a 6-foot-6 rookie wing, was the Thunder power forward, matched against Atlanta’s John Collins. Oklahoma City’s tallest starter was...
KEYC
Tuesday Night Sports (01-24)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Tuesday night’s sports action includes the Mankato Loyola boys basketball team picking up a win over the Knights. Mankato West girls basketball fell to Austin while East picked up a win over Rochester Century. Waseca girls hockey topped Mankato West, and Northfield boys hockey beat Mankato...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Former NFL defensive lineman Jessie Lemonier dead at 25
Jessie Lemonier, who played two seasons in the NFL with Detroit and Los Angeles Chargers, has died, the Lions confirmed on Thursday. He was 25. No cause of death has been given, according to the Detroit Free Press. He would have turned 26 on Tuesday, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. “We are...
High School Sports Results Monday January 23
(Grace Sand led Cathedral with 11 points)
Cherokee Nation citizen to officiate in Super Bowl
The officiating crew for the Super Bowl will include a Cherokee Nation citizen for the first time.
KFYR-TV
Class-A Basketball Poll
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Century boys and girls basketball teams are getting 35 of the 36 first-place votes in this week’s Class-A basketball poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. It’s unanimous for the Patriots boys. Minot moves ahead of Mandan for second following...
LeBron, Giannis chosen as captains for All-Star Game
LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.
Dr. Kiki Barnes Announces GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships
GCAC Commissioner Dr. KiKi Baker Barnes announced the 2023 GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship site.
