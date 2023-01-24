Read full article on original website
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Refurbishing work on Rosamond business district street begins
ROSAMOND — Work has begun on Diamond Street, Rosamond’s historical business district, on a maintenance and rehabilitation project on the improvements made as part of a revitalization effort, nearly a decade ago. The project will make the improvements easier to maintain and repair past vandalism, Kern County Second...
Antelope Valley Press
City eyes potential hydrogen facility
LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will spend up to approximately $3.27 million to purchase a vacant tax-defaulted parcel at Avenue H-6 and Trevor Avenue and a neighboring estimated 14.13-acre parcel at Avenue H and Division Street. The latter parcel will be purchased from a private seller for land...
Antelope Valley Press
City won’t hire consultant to revamp dated website
CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, citing cost concerns, decided against hiring outside consultants to revamp the city’s dated website and create a social media program for communicating with residents, potential investors and visitors. At the same time, the Council voiced a need to gather public input on...
Antelope Valley Press
City starts campaign to curb its graffiti problem
PALMDALE — Graffiti has long been a problem in Palmdale and elsewhere in the Antelope Valley, but it has skyrocketed in recent years. Since 2021, citizen reports of graffiti have increased by more than 200% and code enforcement cases are up by more than 300%, according to a presentation to the City Council, on Jan. 18.
Bakersfield Californian
Hearing pushed to Monday on whether attorneys ready for murder trial of Cal City toddlers' adoptive parents
A Kern County Superior Court judge assigned a courtroom Wednesday for attorneys to discuss if they are ready to proceed with the murder trial of the adoptive parents of California City brothers Orrin and Orson West. A readiness hearing was scheduled for Monday, which is when the trial was supposed...
Bakersfield Californian
Second claim filed against Kern County in deadly downtown apartment explosion
A second claim was filed against Kern County this week over last summer’s downtown apartment complex explosion that killed one person while injuring at least two. Attorneys for Patricia Allen filed a claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — asserting negligence was involved in the June 30 gas explosion that rocked Park 20th Apartments. Before abruptly ending the call, a person who answered the phone Wednesday for the law office of Allen’s Ventura-based lawyer, Bruce Paller, would not disclose what type of “negligence” was being alleged or Allen’s whereabouts.
Sheriff Donny Youngblood Oversaw One of the Most Corrupt Police Forces in the U.S. — Where Is He Now?
When police informant Jorge Ramirez was murdered during a sting operation by the very people he was trying to help, authorities didn't waste time lying about his involvement. Ramirez's family never believed they were being told the whole truth by the Bakersfield Police Department in Bakersfield, Calif. where Ramirez lived and subsequently died in September 2013.
Board of Supervisors meeting gets heated over potential new contract with voting machine vendor
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a prolonged midterm election, lengthened by two recounts in Kern County, concerns over election integrity are still front and center for many residents. That was evident at Tuesday’s rowdy Board of Supervisors meeting, where residents showed up in full force despite the highly-anticipated election presentation and consideration of a new […]
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster might adopt Vehicle Miles Traveled impact fee
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will hold a public hearing, today, to consider adopting a resolution to approve the proposed Vehicle Miles Traveled Impact Fee Mitigation program and introduce an ordinance to amend the city code related to the proposed program. The proposed mitigation fee is $150 per...
2nd claim filed in deadly apartment explosion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second person has filed a claim against Kern County in connection with the June 30 explosion that killed a man at a Bakersfield apartment complex. A Ventura-based attorney filed a claim Monday on behalf of Patricia Allen, who lived at Park 20th Apartments and alleges she suffered “dizziness, nausea, headaches, […]
ognsc.com
Kern County Board Of Education Approves CAAT Petition Despite Community And Legal Counsel Concerns
Tuesday night Kern County Board of Education approved the Central for Arts and Technology (CAAT) petition to build a charter school with a memorandum of understanding (MOU). The approval was made despite community feedback and recommendations from staff to deny it. The charter school had originally been denied in August...
Food truck selection at Rosedale and Calloway offers variety and community
"All races, we get them here. They're all happy. There's something to offer for each one of them," says Fabian Alex Ruiz, who manages the corner lot.
Gavin Newsom calls out Kevin McCarthy as state leaders address gun violence
Following the recent mass shootings in California, state Attorney General Rob Bonta filed an amicus brief to prohibit the carrying of firearms in sensitive places, referring to places of worship.
Bakersfield Californian
Search of parolee’s home yields fentanyl pills with street value of $55,000
Officers with the Kern County Probation Department seized several thousand fentanyl pills while checking on a parolee Wednesday at his home in central Bakersfield. A department news release said Leo Espinoza had more than 5,550 M-30 fentanyl pills with a street value of about $55,000 at his residence in the 1700 block of Forest Street. It said he was charged with possession of a narcotic for the purpose of sales.
New future begins for detention deputies after pay increase
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of applicants stood in line at a recruitment event Wednesday to sign up to join the Sheriff’s Office as a detention deputy. A day Kern County Detentions Officer Association President Brian Andrews has looked forward to since the board of supervisors approved the 22% pay raise for detention deputies. A […]
spectrumnews1.com
Green hydrogen plant in Lancaster will be one of California's largest
LANCASTER, Calif. — A year and a half after Lancaster announced its plans to become the first hydrogen-powered city in the U.S., the Antelope Valley enclave will become the site of one of California’s largest green hydrogen production facilities. The new operation will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and supply users throughout the Los Angeles area when it opens in 2025.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO, Lamont Auto Repair offer free painting, etching of catalytic converters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office and Lamont Auto Repair are offering free painting and etching of catalytic converters next Saturday, Feb. 4, to deter thefts. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lamont Auto Repair is located at 9804 Main Street. Interested...
Bakersfield Officers in Standoff Near South High School
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: The Bakersfield Police Department requested the bearcat on Shenandoah Drive near South High School around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, for a man… Read more "Bakersfield Officers in Standoff Near South High School"
29th annual Bakersfield Model Train Show to take place at county fairgrounds
The 29th annual Bakersfield Model Train Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sat, March 4 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sun, March 5.
Antelope Valley Press
Attorneys: Protect students’ rights
LANCASTER — Attorneys representing Antelope Valley Union High School District students and their parents, as well as Cancel the Contract Antelope Valley, asked that Antelope Valley Union High School District take immediate steps to protect the rights of Black students and students with disabilities, including stopping the use of on-campus detention, referrals to law enforcement and discontinue segregation of students with disabilities, according to a demand letter.
Comments / 0