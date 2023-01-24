ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California City, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Refurbishing work on Rosamond business district street begins

ROSAMOND — Work has begun on Diamond Street, Rosamond’s historical business district, on a maintenance and rehabilitation project on the improvements made as part of a revitalization effort, nearly a decade ago. The project will make the improvements easier to maintain and repair past vandalism, Kern County Second...
ROSAMOND, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City eyes potential hydrogen facility

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will spend up to approximately $3.27 million to purchase a vacant tax-defaulted parcel at Avenue H-6 and Trevor Avenue and a neighboring estimated 14.13-acre parcel at Avenue H and Division Street. The latter parcel will be purchased from a private seller for land...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City won’t hire consultant to revamp dated website

CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, citing cost concerns, decided against hiring outside consultants to revamp the city’s dated website and create a social media program for communicating with residents, potential investors and visitors. At the same time, the Council voiced a need to gather public input on...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City starts campaign to curb its graffiti problem

PALMDALE — Graffiti has long been a problem in Palmdale and elsewhere in the Antelope Valley, but it has skyrocketed in recent years. Since 2021, citizen reports of graffiti have increased by more than 200% and code enforcement cases are up by more than 300%, according to a presentation to the City Council, on Jan. 18.
PALMDALE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Second claim filed against Kern County in deadly downtown apartment explosion

A second claim was filed against Kern County this week over last summer’s downtown apartment complex explosion that killed one person while injuring at least two. Attorneys for Patricia Allen filed a claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — asserting negligence was involved in the June 30 gas explosion that rocked Park 20th Apartments. Before abruptly ending the call, a person who answered the phone Wednesday for the law office of Allen’s Ventura-based lawyer, Bruce Paller, would not disclose what type of “negligence” was being alleged or Allen’s whereabouts.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Distractify

Sheriff Donny Youngblood Oversaw One of the Most Corrupt Police Forces in the U.S. — Where Is He Now?

When police informant Jorge Ramirez was murdered during a sting operation by the very people he was trying to help, authorities didn't waste time lying about his involvement. Ramirez's family never believed they were being told the whole truth by the Bakersfield Police Department in Bakersfield, Calif. where Ramirez lived and subsequently died in September 2013.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Board of Supervisors meeting gets heated over potential new contract with voting machine vendor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a prolonged midterm election, lengthened by two recounts in Kern County, concerns over election integrity are still front and center for many residents. That was evident at Tuesday’s rowdy Board of Supervisors meeting, where residents showed up in full force despite the highly-anticipated election presentation and consideration of a new […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster might adopt Vehicle Miles Traveled impact fee

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will hold a public hearing, today, to consider adopting a resolution to approve the proposed Vehicle Miles Traveled Impact Fee Mitigation program and introduce an ordinance to amend the city code related to the proposed program. The proposed mitigation fee is $150 per...
LANCASTER, CA
KGET

2nd claim filed in deadly apartment explosion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second person has filed a claim against Kern County in connection with the June 30 explosion that killed a man at a Bakersfield apartment complex. A Ventura-based attorney filed a claim Monday on behalf of Patricia Allen, who lived at Park 20th Apartments and alleges she suffered “dizziness, nausea, headaches, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Search of parolee’s home yields fentanyl pills with street value of $55,000

Officers with the Kern County Probation Department seized several thousand fentanyl pills while checking on a parolee Wednesday at his home in central Bakersfield. A department news release said Leo Espinoza had more than 5,550 M-30 fentanyl pills with a street value of about $55,000 at his residence in the 1700 block of Forest Street. It said he was charged with possession of a narcotic for the purpose of sales.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

New future begins for detention deputies after pay increase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of applicants stood in line at a recruitment event Wednesday to sign up to join the Sheriff’s Office as a detention deputy. A day Kern County Detentions Officer Association President Brian Andrews has looked forward to since the board of supervisors approved the 22% pay raise for detention deputies. A […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Green hydrogen plant in Lancaster will be one of California's largest

LANCASTER, Calif. — A year and a half after Lancaster announced its plans to become the first hydrogen-powered city in the U.S., the Antelope Valley enclave will become the site of one of California’s largest green hydrogen production facilities. The new operation will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and supply users throughout the Los Angeles area when it opens in 2025.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Attorneys: Protect students’ rights

LANCASTER — Attorneys representing Antelope Valley Union High School District students and their parents, as well as Cancel the Contract Antelope Valley, asked that Antelope Valley Union High School District take immediate steps to protect the rights of Black students and students with disabilities, including stopping the use of on-campus detention, referrals to law enforcement and discontinue segregation of students with disabilities, according to a demand letter.
LANCASTER, CA

