Multiple Oklahoma sheriffs say they will not enforce ATF ruling on stabilizing braces
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple sheriff’s offices in Oklahoma announced that they will not be enforcing the recent Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ruling (2021R-08F) surrounding stabilizing braces. According to the Department of Justice, the ruling makes it clear that when “manufacturers, dealers, and individuals...
drgnews.com
Eagle Butte man indicted for assault
United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that an Eagle Butte man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. 34 year old Peyton James Jewett pleaded not guilty. The maximum penalty upon conviction for Assault Resulting...
Colorado woman sentenced for stealing $35K in unemployment benefits
A Colorado parolee convicted of stealing more than $35,000 in unemployment benefits was sentenced to prison in an Arapahoe County courtroom Wednesday.
Omaha man sentenced to over 13 years for armed bank robberies
An Omaha man was sentenced on Tuesday for his part in a series of armed bank robberies in Nebraska over a three-year period.
eastidahonews.com
Man charged with felonies after allegedly passing counterfeit bills
IDAHO FALLS – A Wyoming man was charged with a felony after allegedly trying to pay for items at a gas station with movie prop money. Corbin Jay Ooka, 33, was charged with multiple counts of felony attempt to pass fictitious bills and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
WOLF
South Dakota rape suspect located in Dallas Township
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police arrested a Wilkes-Barre man on domestic abuse charges, just to later discover that he was wanted on a felony rape warrant in South Dakota. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 26-year-old Diron Simmons was taken into custody as Dallas...
drgnews.com
South Dakota bill would require reporting of student crimes
An organization that represents school administrators said that when schools know about criminal incidents involving their students, they can intervene proactively depending on the circumstance. Rob Monson, the executive director of the School Administrators of South Dakota, referenced a recent incident in which a student was arrested at school after police connected him with a string of crimes including car theft, possession of firearms and illegal drugs, and assaulting his sister.
kccrradio.com
Senate Committee Gives Final Approval To Bill To Strengthen The Penalty For Attempting To Murder Law Enforcement Officer
PIERRE — A bill to put more more prison time behind trying to kill police officers or sheriff’s deputies in South Dakota has finally cleared a South Dakota Senate committee. Senate Bill 48 would double the possible penalty for someone convicted of Attempted First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer to 50 years from 25. The bill had approval of the full committee but needed a prison-jail population estimate. Senator David Wheeler of Huron supported the bill…
annandaleadvocate.com
Legal Notices – January 25, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF STEARNS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: OTHER CIVIL: QUIET TITLE. Clinton M. Olson and Karen E. Olson, as Trustees of the Clinton M. Olson Trust U/A/D January 13, 2015,. Plaintiffs,. Court File No.: 73-CV-22-6573. Judge Shan C. Wang. v. Judith L. Batzel-Hass, the...
Back to school or off to jail: Legislators and law enforcement seek to improve South Dakota juvenile justice assessment system
One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
brookingsradio.com
South Dakota Gov. Noem says state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion pills
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the state’s attorney general, say the state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills. The Food and Drug Administration recently implemented a rule change that broadens access to the pills. The rule change’s impact has been blunted in states like South Dakota by laws that broadly limit abortion and the pills specifically.
Breaking: Troopers took away school principal for mental health evaluation based on what DPS now says was a faked court order
The Alaska State Troopers have released a statement regarding the arrest and forced mental health evaluation of the 2022 Alaska Principal of the Year. Mary Fulp, principal of Colony Middle School, was taken away by Troopers after two people called in to request a psychological evaluation of the prominent educator.
klkntv.com
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
Bipartisan bill would make state IDs free for low income South Dakotans
PIERRE – State identifications cards are needed to get a job, rent an apartment and vote in South Dakota. Even library cards are out of reach without an ID. The wallet-sized card, which resembles a driver’s license, costs $28 in South Dakota. Rep. Kadyn Wittman, D-Sioux Falls, wants to make state IDs free for low […] The post Bipartisan bill would make state IDs free for low income South Dakotans appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Update: Bill seeks to restrict use of SD National Guard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with comments from Rep. Aaron Aylward. A new bill introduced by Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward seeks to restrict the deployment of the South Dakota National Guard outside of the state. The bill leaves in place the current statute allowing...
Risky rescues have state pondering approach to drivers who ignore road closures
PIERRE – Hundreds of motorists drove around Interstate blockades or ventured onto snowed-over highways during a two-week storm event late last year, diverting the energies of emergency responders to rescues that sometimes put those responders at risk. That’s not uncommon during winter storms, according to Sec. Craig Price of the Department of Public Safety (DPS). […] The post Risky rescues have state pondering approach to drivers who ignore road closures appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Dollar General is Being Investigated in North Dakota
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Supreme Court votes to uphold conviction of man found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and terrorizing
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Supreme Court is upholding the conviction of a man who killed a man with his pickup truck in July, 2019. Supreme Court officials say Steven Rademacher was found guilty of murder, as well as multiple counts of attempted murder and terrorizing after he drove the vehicle into a group of people outside a Bismarck bar. In the suit, Rademacher argued that the officials had kept him out of the courtroom during some of proceedings linked to his case. The court denied the appeal, arguing that he had failed to establish he had been excluded from those proceedings.
SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax
PIERRE – A food sales tax cut that passed a House panel Thursday morning has raised concerns for South Dakota’s nine tribal governments. An official with the Bureau of Finance and Management estimated that the tribes would lose about $2 million in funding for tribal government operations if the food tax is eliminated, but admitted […] The post SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
drgnews.com
Count of homeless people in South Dakota to be conducted today
The South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium, an affiliate of South Dakota Housing Development Authority, will conduct its annual statewide Point-In-Time (PIT) homeless count today (Jan. 24, 2023). To be effective, SDHHC divides the state into six count areas. There are coordinators in each area who will be working...
