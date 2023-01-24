(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Supreme Court is upholding the conviction of a man who killed a man with his pickup truck in July, 2019. Supreme Court officials say Steven Rademacher was found guilty of murder, as well as multiple counts of attempted murder and terrorizing after he drove the vehicle into a group of people outside a Bismarck bar. In the suit, Rademacher argued that the officials had kept him out of the courtroom during some of proceedings linked to his case. The court denied the appeal, arguing that he had failed to establish he had been excluded from those proceedings.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO