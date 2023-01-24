Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Unusual Facts About Virginia Beach You Never KnewTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Enhance school security: How metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and staff training can help keep students and faculty safeEdy ZooNewport News, VA
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
WAVY News 10
The Annex: Restaurant, brewery & music venue coming to Church St. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A combination restaurant, brewery and event space for live music is set to sprout at the former Five Points Community Farm Market building on Church Street in Norfolk. The year-round farmer’s market and its café at 2500 Church Street were featured on a 2011 episode...
WAVY News 10
Newport News Shipbuilding hosting hiring event for entry-level engineers
The hiring event is set for February 14 for new engineers who have graduated in December 2022 or May/June 2023. The deadline to apply is February 2. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/newport-news-shipbuilding-hosting-hiring-event-for-entry-level-engineers/. Newport News Shipbuilding hosting hiring event for …. The hiring event is set for February 14 for new engineers who have graduated...
Virginia's first freestanding casino officially operating in Portsmouth
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
WAVY News 10
Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out
Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation...
New 'Sober Bar' in Portsmouth putting a twist on nightlife
Many are deciding to pass on alcoholic drinks this month, taking part in what’s called "Dry January," and there’s a new business in Portsmouth for those who are participating.
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino draws crowds on first day
The hundreds who lined up in the cold outside Rivers Casino Portsmouth ahead of the opening, and the thousands who turned out throughout the day, said they were happy to have a new way to have fun in the 757. Rivers Casino draws crowds on first day. The hundreds who...
WAVY News 10
Waterside District hosts S!CK!CK on St. Patrick’s Day weekend
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Waterside District will be hosting S!CK!CK on his North America Mind Game Tour on March 17. “We’re thrilled to be a stop on this tour and are working on some fun weekend activities to match S!CK!CK’s energy,” said Waterside District’s marketing manager Janet Aguilar.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth attracts visitors from near, far on opening day
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Ground may have only been broken at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in December 2021, but this moment has been years in the making. A huge buzz surrounded the casino's grand opening on Monday. Thousands of visitors felt excitement in the air. Scanning through a packed parking lot,...
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Crabcake Special and Seafood Baked in Parchment
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill cooked up a classic crab boil and seafood baked in parchment. Both dishes are highlighted as part of their Restaurant Week specials. Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. 199 South Boundary St, Williamsburg.
WAVY News 10
Casino dollars will help fund a Portsmouth center serving those in need
For the people of all ages who rely on the Wesley Community Service Center, every day is a gamble. But with the help of a $170,000 donation from the new Rivers Casino in Portsmouth, it will have a little more help in fulfilling its mission. Casino dollars will help fund...
Hampton Jazz Festival returns June 23-25
This popular festival has brought some of the best jazz, pop, blues, soul and R&B artists for the last 50 years and will take place at the Hampton Coliseum.
Man injured following shooting on Nicholson Street in Portsmouth
According to dispatch, a report of a shooting came in around 11:26 a.m. in the 100 block of Nicholson St.
WAVY News 10
District leadership change expected days ahead of Richneck Elementary return
WAVY News 10's KaMaria Bray reports. District leadership change expected days ahead of …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Bray reports. Tractor-trailer separates, crashes on US-58 in Suffolk. According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred on US-58 westbound at the Nansemond Parkway overpass. Officials say the...
WAVY News 10
Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation in Hampton
The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry rooms. https://bit.ly/3wwao8w. Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation …. The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry...
WAVY News 10
Dr. George Parker III out as superintendent in Newport News
Officials say the call for the fire came in just after 9:40 a.m. at the facility in the 300 block of Executive Court. The outside of the building sustained moderate damage. The fire was marked under control around 10:30 a.m. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/no-injuries-reported-following-fire-at-childrens-center-in-suffolk/
Man arrested after police pursuit through Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A police pursuit that began in Chesapeake and ended in Norfolk on Tuesday resulted in a man being arrested on multiple warrants and new charges. According to Chesapeake police, the pursuit began when officers tried to stop a vehicle shortly before 1:45 p.m. for a registration violation on the 1500 block of Crossways Boulevard.
Portsmouth landmark sold, new business to take the place of Moseberth’s Fried Chicken
Nearly two years after the closure of Moseberth's Fried Chicken and BBQ, a new business is poised to open up at the local landmark.
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino’s grand opening, ribbon-cutting event Monday 10 a.m.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Monday morning. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/rivers-casinos-grand-opening-ribbon-cutting-event-will-be-held-on-jan-23/ Rivers Casino’s grand opening, ribbon-cutting event …. Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Monday morning. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/rivers-casinos-grand-opening-ribbon-cutting-event-will-be-held-on-jan-23/ Josh’s Journey: Tonight on WAVY News 10 at 6 p.m. A preview of Amy Avery's...
Following the opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, we're clearing the air on Virginia's smoking policies for casinos
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Bad luck isn’t the reason Orga Boone’s first trip to bet big came up short Tuesday. “I went in there and accomplished what I came to do, but with the smoke [smell] it just kind of pushed me out," she said. Amid the excitement...
WAVY News 10
Tractor-trailer separates, crashes on US-58 in Suffolk
According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred on US-58 westbound at the Nansemond Parkway overpass. Officials say the trailer separated from the tractor. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/tractor-trailer-separates-crashes-on-us-58-in-suffolk/. Tractor-trailer separates, crashes on US-58 in Suffolk. According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred on US-58...
