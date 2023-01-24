ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Newport News Shipbuilding hosting hiring event for entry-level engineers

The hiring event is set for February 14 for new engineers who have graduated in December 2022 or May/June 2023. The deadline to apply is February 2. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/newport-news-shipbuilding-hosting-hiring-event-for-entry-level-engineers/. Newport News Shipbuilding hosting hiring event for …. The hiring event is set for February 14 for new engineers who have graduated...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out

Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino draws crowds on first day

The hundreds who lined up in the cold outside Rivers Casino Portsmouth ahead of the opening, and the thousands who turned out throughout the day, said they were happy to have a new way to have fun in the 757. Rivers Casino draws crowds on first day. The hundreds who...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Waterside District hosts S!CK!CK on St. Patrick’s Day weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Waterside District will be hosting S!CK!CK on his North America Mind Game Tour on March 17. “We’re thrilled to be a stop on this tour and are working on some fun weekend activities to match S!CK!CK’s energy,” said Waterside District’s marketing manager Janet Aguilar.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Crabcake Special and Seafood Baked in Parchment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill cooked up a classic crab boil and seafood baked in parchment. Both dishes are highlighted as part of their Restaurant Week specials. Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. 199 South Boundary St, Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

District leadership change expected days ahead of Richneck Elementary return

WAVY News 10's KaMaria Bray reports. District leadership change expected days ahead of …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Bray reports. Tractor-trailer separates, crashes on US-58 in Suffolk. According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred on US-58 westbound at the Nansemond Parkway overpass. Officials say the...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation in Hampton

The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry rooms. https://bit.ly/3wwao8w. Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation …. The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Dr. George Parker III out as superintendent in Newport News

Officials say the call for the fire came in just after 9:40 a.m. at the facility in the 300 block of Executive Court. The outside of the building sustained moderate damage. The fire was marked under control around 10:30 a.m. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/no-injuries-reported-following-fire-at-childrens-center-in-suffolk/
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino’s grand opening, ribbon-cutting event Monday 10 a.m.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Monday morning. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/rivers-casinos-grand-opening-ribbon-cutting-event-will-be-held-on-jan-23/ Rivers Casino’s grand opening, ribbon-cutting event …. Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Monday morning. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/rivers-casinos-grand-opening-ribbon-cutting-event-will-be-held-on-jan-23/ Josh’s Journey: Tonight on WAVY News 10 at 6 p.m. A preview of Amy Avery's...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Tractor-trailer separates, crashes on US-58 in Suffolk

According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred on US-58 westbound at the Nansemond Parkway overpass. Officials say the trailer separated from the tractor. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/tractor-trailer-separates-crashes-on-us-58-in-suffolk/. Tractor-trailer separates, crashes on US-58 in Suffolk. According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred on US-58...
SUFFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy